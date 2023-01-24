Read full article on original website
Here's How Much Formula 1 Drivers Are Getting Paid In 2023
Max Verstappen's Number 1 on the front of his car no longer only refers to his world champion titles. He's also Formula 1's top earner, with a reported salary of $55 million per year. Bargain. Lewis Hamilton used to occupy the top spot (both driving and salary-wise) but has now...
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Christian Horner explains the F1 teams' opposition to Andretti Cadillac's proposal
It’s hardly been a quiet Formula 1 off-season, but most of the talking has been between F1 and the FIA. Even the Andretti Cadillac announcement led to statements from Mohammed Ben Sulayem that moved the limelight onto the battle between governing body and commercial rights holder, and away from the proposed entry itself.
NBC Sports
Wayne Taylor says Andretti brings technology, tools and possibility for second car in GTP
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The epiphany came with forceful and searing clairty when Wayne Taylor decided on adding Michael Andretti as a partner in his championship-caliber sports car team. During an offseason test of the new hybrid prototype that will make its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut in the...
Motor racing-Alunni Bravi appointed Alfa Romeo F1 team representative
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Alfa Romeo Formula One team on Thursday appointed Italian Alessandro Alunni Bravi as their representative, a role comparable to principal, under new Sauber Group CEO Andreas Seidl.
racer.com
Zilisch wins Daytona Mazda MX-5 Cup pole
Connor Zilisch (No. 72 Hixon Motor Sports) scored $80,000 from Mazda for his run to last year’s Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires Rookie of the Year. He got his 2023 season off to a fast start by taking the pole for Thursday’s season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.
Helio Castroneves rules out Daytona 500 ride next month
Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves has ruled out running next month's NASCAR season-opening Daytona 500
F1 ruling still pending, so Andretti focuses on sports cars
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — So long as he can’t get Andretti Global onto the Formula One grid — seemingly a long shot at this stage — Michael Andretti has turned his attention to other areas for his expanding motor sports program. First up is the Andretti Autosport debut in this weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona. A partnership with IMSA stalwart team Wayne Taylor Racing puts Andretti on the grid in the top GTP class for the most prestigious sports car race in North America and an eventual shot to enter the 24 Hours of Le Mans. “It’s no secret that the one thing missing from our racing portfolio was IMSA sports car racing,” Andretti said ahead of the twice-round-the-clock endurance race that begins Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. The partnership with Wayne Taylor was announced in December, and although both teams said negotiations were quick and the deal seamlessly completed, it was a bit of a surprise considering how focused Andretti has been on landing an F1 team. His 2021 failed attempt to purchase an existing F1 team led Andretti to petition governing body FIA to expand the grid to allow him to enter two cars.
Max Verstappen adds racing sim to private jet
Formula 1 World Champion takes ‘flying lap’ a bit too literal.
NBC Sports
Austin Cindric seeking to join legendary club of Rolex 24-Daytona 500 winners
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Based on experience alone, Austin Cindric figured he’d win a Rolex 24 at Daytona watch long before he’d earn a diamond-encrusted Daytona 500 ring. Cindric won the Daytona 500 last year to open his NASCAR Cup Series rookie season with the biggest win of his career. It was a bit surreal since the bulk of his time at Daytona International Speedway had been either hanging around Roger Penske’s sports car team or driving in the Rolex 24 and its support races.
The 2023 racing season begins this weekend with the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona
Get ready for the green flag and keep up with all the action and where various segments of the race will be televised right here!
racer.com
IndyCar completes successful first track test of 2024-spec hybrid
The NTT IndyCar Series’ revised 2024 hybrid engine package recently completed its first track test at Sebring International Raceway. Although the series and its manufacturers would not disclose details about the first outing for the current 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engine and the new MAHLE-designed supercapacitor-based energy recovery system, RACER understands a Honda-powered 2.2L car was the first to run with the ERS unit installed, just as the American arm of the Japanese brand did late last year with the 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 motor that was originally intended to be deployed in 2024.
racer.com
Download the Rolex 24 At Daytona spotter guide
Andy Blackmore’s official IMSA Spotter Guide is available for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. Now in its 15th year, the Spotter Guide includes illustrations of each car in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener, as well as Michelin Pilot Challenge to make it easier for those following the race.
racer.com
Mazda MX-5 Cup returns to RACER.com for 2023 livestreams
Fans will be able to catch some of the best racing in the country live from their computers or phones as the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires will once again be streamed live at RACER.com in 2023. The hugely competitive series will open its seven-event 2023 championship...
BBC
Lovejoy Chawatama: London Irish prop signs new contract
London Irish prop Lovejoy Chawatama has signed a new contract with the Premiership club. The 30-year-old, who moved to the Exiles in January 2017, has played 84 times for the club and twice helped them win promotion back to the top flight from the Championship. He was injured for much...
