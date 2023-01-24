ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

FORECAST: Enjoy dry weather while you can

OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says we end the week dry, but big changes are coming. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too. >> Check Live, Interactive Radar. >> Watch KOCO...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Winter storm warning issued for numerous counties across Oklahoma

A winter storm warning has been issued for numerous counties across Oklahoma ahead of Tuesday's incoming snow. The warning was issued for counties statewide across central and southern Oklahoma, including the southern part of the Oklahoma City metro. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says areas under the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK
KAKE TV

Oklahoma community gathers for Athena Brownfield's funeral

ENID, Okla. (KOCO) -- The Oklahoma community gathered to remember the 4-year-old Cyril girl who investigators say was murdered on Christmas Day and was reported missing earlier this month. The funeral service for Athena Brownfield began at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence...
ENID, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather

Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma girl awarded for trying to keep OKC parks clean

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma girl from Nichols Hill’s Elementary is trying to keep Oklahoma City clean just by playing on playgrounds. "Maevyn doesn’t like anything to be dirty. She wants any messes that are made to be cleaned up immediately," said Kelli Brummer, Maevyn’s mom.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Schools across Oklahoma City join to show parents their education options

OKLAHOMA CITY — Schools across Oklahoma City joined under one roof to show parents their education options. When it comes to your child, every decision you make is important, including the choice of education. Since the pandemic, some Oklahomans have realized education is not a one size fits all, which is why schools are giving parents the choice.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Sheriffs from Oklahoma counties stand against new ATF rule

OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sheriff's offices in Oklahoma have come together to say they will not enforce a new ATF ruling. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. On Jan. 13, the U.S. attorney general signed a final rule regarding stabilizing braces that can easily convert...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
gotodestinations.com

Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023

Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Caregiver of Athena Brownfield expected in court Thursday

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — One of Athena Brownfield's caregivers is expected to be in court Thursday in Caddo County. Alysia Adams was arrested on two counts of child neglect amid the disappearance of the 4-year-old Cyril girl, who was reported missing earlier this month. Adams was arrested on Jan. 12, two days after Athena was reported missing.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Person hit, killed by car in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after being hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The deadly collision occurred near Southeast 44th Street and Douglas Boulevard. Police have not released information about the victim or what led up to the crash. Authorities have blocked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy