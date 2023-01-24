Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Related
KOCO
FORECAST: Enjoy dry weather while you can
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says we end the week dry, but big changes are coming. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too. >> Check Live, Interactive Radar. >> Watch KOCO...
KOCO
Crews continue monitoring road conditions after winter storm brings snow to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are monitoring the possibility of slick bridges and slushy roads after a winter storm brought snow to Oklahoma on Tuesday. Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are looking at road conditions and were out early Wednesday checking other slick spots. They don't expect the wet roads to freeze, but they want to make sure.
KOCO
Winter storm warning issued for numerous counties across Oklahoma
A winter storm warning has been issued for numerous counties across Oklahoma ahead of Tuesday's incoming snow. The warning was issued for counties statewide across central and southern Oklahoma, including the southern part of the Oklahoma City metro. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says areas under the...
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadway
An Oklahoma witness at Choctaw reported watching a silent, hovering, triangle-shaped object over a roadway at 7:09 p.m. on November 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KAKE TV
Oklahoma community gathers for Athena Brownfield's funeral
ENID, Okla. (KOCO) -- The Oklahoma community gathered to remember the 4-year-old Cyril girl who investigators say was murdered on Christmas Day and was reported missing earlier this month. The funeral service for Athena Brownfield began at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence...
Oklahoma's Own Haley Weger Shakes Off The Cold In Norman
News 9 multimedia journalist Haley Weger pushes through the cold and snow down in Norman. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
KOCO
Oklahoma girl awarded for trying to keep OKC parks clean
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma girl from Nichols Hill’s Elementary is trying to keep Oklahoma City clean just by playing on playgrounds. "Maevyn doesn’t like anything to be dirty. She wants any messes that are made to be cleaned up immediately," said Kelli Brummer, Maevyn’s mom.
KOCO
Oklahoma school districts make decisions to cancel, move virtual ahead of winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma school districts are making decisions to cancel or move virtual ahead of the winter weather. | TIMELINE | Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma. Several school districts in smaller cities are watching the forecast closely to see if children will be in...
KOCO
Schools across Oklahoma City join to show parents their education options
OKLAHOMA CITY — Schools across Oklahoma City joined under one roof to show parents their education options. When it comes to your child, every decision you make is important, including the choice of education. Since the pandemic, some Oklahomans have realized education is not a one size fits all, which is why schools are giving parents the choice.
Closings: Several Oklahoma schools cancel in-person classes
As the Sooner State prepares for a blast of winter weather, many school districts have already canceled in-person classes.
Take a Look Inside This Insane Oklahoma 7.5 Million Dollar Mansion That’s For Sale
If you've ever wondered what $7,500,000 would buy when it comes to houses you're in luck. Take a look inside this massive Oklahoma mansion that's up for sale. This epic estate is one of the most impressive and expensive houses currently for sale in the Sooner State. Take a tour and browse the photo gallery below.
This Oklahoma Military Post is One of the Most Active & Terrifying Haunts in the State
It's one of the oldest and most active paranormal hotspots in the Sooner State. This historic Military post in Oklahoma is as well known for its hauntings as its history. Built in 1874 it has a tragic and terrifying past. If you've never heard of it before you'll find this...
KOCO
Security cameras capture armed robbers holding up Oklahoma dispensary
OKLAHOMA CITY — Security cameras captured armed robbers holding up a dispensary in Oklahoma. A store clerk was sent home after a suspect pulled a gun on her and demanded money while another suspect stole bags of marijuana. However, police were able to track down the suspects quickly. "She...
KOCO
Sheriffs from Oklahoma counties stand against new ATF rule
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sheriff's offices in Oklahoma have come together to say they will not enforce a new ATF ruling. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. On Jan. 13, the U.S. attorney general signed a final rule regarding stabilizing braces that can easily convert...
gotodestinations.com
Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023
Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
KOCO
Caregiver of Athena Brownfield expected in court Thursday
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — One of Athena Brownfield's caregivers is expected to be in court Thursday in Caddo County. Alysia Adams was arrested on two counts of child neglect amid the disappearance of the 4-year-old Cyril girl, who was reported missing earlier this month. Adams was arrested on Jan. 12, two days after Athena was reported missing.
KOCO
Person hit, killed by car in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after being hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The deadly collision occurred near Southeast 44th Street and Douglas Boulevard. Police have not released information about the victim or what led up to the crash. Authorities have blocked...
KOCO
Officials announce dozens of convictions in drug ring operated out of Oklahoma prisons
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials announced dozens of convictions in a massive drug ring that was being operated out of Oklahoma prisons. Prosecutors said they’ve gotten 60 convictions so far. Sixty Southside Locos gang members and their associates have been convicted as part of the huge drug trafficking operation.
Comments / 0