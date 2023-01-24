Read full article on original website
Intel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $664 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Boosts Dividend
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13.6% year-on-year to $26.23 billion, beating the consensus of $25.41 billion. Revenues from Ag Services and Oilseeds rose 16.3% Y/Y, Carbohydrate Solutions increased 1.9%, and Nutrition climbed 7%. Gross profit increased 6.8% Y/Y to $1.7 billion with a margin of 6.7%.
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17,084,445 shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD). This represents 9.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 25,061,389 shares and 12.60% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Elevance Health says commercial unit growth to keep 2023 uncertainty at bay
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Elevance Health Inc (ELV.N) said on Wednesday that the growth in the insurer's commercial business is expected to keep concerns over attrition in Medicaid membership at bay, even as it forecast a weak 2023 adjusted profit.
Dow posts dour quarterly results, plans to slash 2,000 jobs
Production costs have risen in recent quarters following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while China's Covid-led lockdowns have squeezed demand for Dow, which sells its chemicals to industries ranging from automobiles and food packaging to electronics that are also facing supply chain disruptions. Dow said it plans to achieve $1 billion...
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
GE Profit Forecast Disappoints Amid Troubles at Renewable Energy Business
CHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Tuesday exceeded expectations for quarterly earnings on robust demand for jet engines and power equipment, but gave a disappointing full-year outlook as problems persisted at its renewable energy business. The Boston-based conglomerate is grappling with inflationary headwinds, which were also flagged Tuesday by...
JetBlue Airways Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Maintains Focus On Cost Control
JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU reported fourth-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 31.7% year-on-year to $2.42 billion, beating the consensus of $2.41 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.22 beat the consensus of $0.20. Operating expenses increased 21.5% year-over-year to $2.37 billion. Operating income for the quarter was $43 million compared to a...
Lockheed Martin profit outlook disappoints as supply, labor squeeze persists
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) on Tuesday forecast annual profit below Street expectations, hurt by lingering supply bottlenecks and higher costs, though a generous defense budget helped it beat fourth-quarter estimates.
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Norfolk Southern profit up 4% but expenses jump higher
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern delivered 4% more fourth-quarter profit but higher expenses driven by soaring fuel costs hurt the bottom line even as service improved across the railroad. The Atlanta-based railroad reported fourth-quarter profit of $790 million, or $3.42 per share, as volume slipped 1%. That’s up from $760 million, or $3.12 per share, a year earlier. The results fell just short of Wall Street expectations because the railroad’s expenses were up significantly. The average estimate of 27 analysts surveyed by FactSet was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad’s expenses were up 19% to $2.06 billion during the quarter as fuel costs jumped 62% and compensation costs grew 9% after the industry agreed to new contracts with employees that include 24% raises over the five-year deal.
P&G sees shoppers reduce purchases amid price hikes
NEW YORK (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of such iconic household products as Crest toothpaste, Tide detergent and Charmin toilet paper, is seeing shoppers cut back some of their purchases as they push back on price hikes. The company said Thursday that sales slipped 1% in the latest quarter ended Dec. 31, the first quarterly sales decline since mid-2017. Meanwhile, the number of products it sells globally fell 6% in the quarter — half of that was because shoppers reduced purchases, while the rest was due to cutbacks in Procter & Gamble’s portfolio in Russia and retailer inventory reductions in places like China, the company said. Profits also fell 7% in the quarter. Procter & Gamble, like many consumer product companies, enjoyed a sales surge during the height of the pandemic as shoppers stocked up on essentials. And even as consumers faced higher prices on everything from food to rent in recent months, they have remained fairly resilient when it came to essentials like laundry and shampoo compared to discretionary items like trendy clothing. P&G has also made sure to offer lower-priced versions in its portfolio to hold on to price-sensitive shoppers.
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
European shares gain on earnings optimism
Jan 26 (Reuters) - European shares marched higher on Thursday as upbeat quarterly results from STMicroelectronics, Sabadell and Nokia eased some worries about the impact of stubborn inflation and slowing economic growth on corporate profit. The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.4% in morning trade, with retail .SXRP and financial...
IBM to Cut 3,900 Jobs - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp will cut 3,900 roles, or about 1.5% of its global workforce, its chief financial officer, James Kavanaugh, told Bloomberg News in an interview on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) Copyright 2023 Thomson Reuters. Comparative assessments and other editorial...
AT&T Clocks 1.1M Postpaid Net Adds In Q4, Takes $25B Goodwill Impairment Charge
AT&T Inc T reported fourth-quarter FY22 operating revenues of $31.34 billion, up 0.8% year-over-year, marginally missing the consensus of $31.39 billion. The results reflected higher Mobility, Mexico, and Consumer Wireline revenues, partly offset by lower Business Wireline revenues. In the Mobility segment, AT&T clocked 1.1 million postpaid net adds, which...
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,667,009 shares of Murphy USA Inc (MUSA). This represents 11.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2,634,687 shares and 10.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.23% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Marten revenue up, but net income growth lowest in over 2 years
Truckload carrier Marten Transport brought in a lot more revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a year earlier but posted a much smaller gain in net income. Net of fuel, operating revenue at Marten (NASDAQ: MRTN) rose 15.8%, though total operating revenue, which included fuel, climbed 20.9%, to $322.6 million from $266.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating income rose to $32.78 million from $30.67 million, and after taxes and other charges last quarter of about $500,000, net income came in at $25.5 million compared to $24.73 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a gain of 3.2%.
What Is a Crypto Winter? Definition, Length & Investor Impact
Although cryptocurrency is a younger asset class, its overall performance seems to be somewhat cyclical—just like its more established peers. In other words, it experiences booms and busts in a similar fashion to more traditional securities like stocks and bonds. Despite being younger than most ...
Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Researcher FactSet says the forward price-to-earnings ratio for the sector is among the lowest within the S&P 500, at 10.5. Many oil-and-gas companies have seen earnings estimates revised downward for 2023. ConocoPhillips, EOG, HF Sinclair and Phillips 66 are all shaping the right side of their current consolidations and may...
