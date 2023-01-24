ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Elliot Daly and Jamie George are latest England Six Nations casualties

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0IGd_0kPHz7n200
Elliott Daly is among the players affected by England’s injury-hit preparations for the Six Nations.

England’s injury-hit preparations for the Six Nations Championship have continued, with Elliot Daly and Jamie George the latest casualties.

Saracens back Daly has a hamstring injury and his club colleague, hooker George, is suffering from concussion.

Both players have been withdrawn from England squad training, with Bath centre Ollie Lawrence and Newcastle hooker Jamie Blamire called up for Tuesday’s session at Twickenham, the Rugby Foootball Union said.

Northampton forward Courtney Lawes (calf) and Gloucester hooker George McGuigan (knee) are also out of training, with England kicking off their Six Nations campaign against Scotland in 11 days’ time.

Lawes has become a major doubt for the Scotland clash and there is an escalating crisis at hooker. Lawes incurred calf damage during Northampton’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle on Saturday and was due to undergo a scan.

The 33-year-old flanker missed the Autumn Nations Series because of concussion before his comeback was further delayed by a glute injury, and now one of England’s two vice-captains misses at least one week of training.

McGuigan could also miss the opener, placing strain on England’s resources at hooker in the wake of George’s concussion and Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie being sidelined due to an ankle injury that could make him a long-term absentee.

Blamire now joins Bath forward Tom Dunn, who was called up on Monday, and uncapped Jack Walker as England’s squad hookers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jamie Ritchie hopes Glasgow and Edinburgh form can boost Scotland’s chances

Jamie Ritchie hopes the recent form of both Edinburgh and Glasgow can help give Scotland an edge in the upcoming Six Nations.Glasgow have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions, while Ritchie watched on from the sidelines as his Edinburgh colleagues made it three wins on the spin with an impressive 20-14 Champions Cup win over Saracens on Sunday.“Certainly for the guys who played in that game, it will be a definite confidence boost knowing there were so many (England) internationals in that Saracens team and we dominated them for most of the game,” said Scotland captain...
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Bulls (Fri)

Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Friday, 27 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 29 January from 19:00 GMT and later on demand. Aaron Shingler takes over the Scarlets captaincy...
Sporting News

'One level of mediocrity to the next': Former Wallabies captain slams Aussie rugby

Former Wallabies captain Stephen Moore has slammed the current state of rugby union in Australia, saying he’s become “disillusioned with the game.”. Moore, who captained Australia in the 2015 Rugby World Cup final, will go down in history as one of the greatest players to ever don Wallaby gold.
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: three schoolboy truants convinced me to become a teacher

The day I attended my interview for a job teaching at a challenging north London comprehensive school hadn’t begun in a particularly surprising way. I knew the score: prospective teachers are expected to take a lesson, then are given a tour of the school by student prefects and, finally, interviewed by the headteacher. It wasn’t until after I’d completed my morning teaching that things started to take an unconventional turn.
The Guardian

The Guardian

560K+
Followers
128K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy