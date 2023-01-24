How to protect your pets during flu season
Pet owners should take extra precautions to reduce the risk of their puppers catching the sniffles this winter.
Why it matters : This winter's outbreak of upper respiratory illnesses among dogs has overwhelmed local animal shelters, vet clinics and boarding facilities.
- "This has been all over Dallas-Fort Worth," Dallas Animal Services spokeswoman Marlo Clingman tells Axios.
Threat level: Upper respiratory illnesses among dogs aren't usually fatal, but puppies, older dogs and dogs with compromised immune systems can have a hard time with them.
- Symptoms include coughing, a runny nose, fever, lethargy, eye discharge, and reduced appetite.
- Dogs usually just have to ride out the illness and give it time, but they can be shown to a vet if needed.
The big picture: The ongoing dog flu is yet another hurdle for local animal shelters that were already dealing with high counts and slow adoptions.
- Dallas Animal Services had just recovered from a distemper outbreak late last year when they were hit with the dog flu.
- They've spent the last few months working with the University of Wisconsin at Madison's veterinary medicine school to coordinate a "clean break" among their dogs, housing exposed dogs in a separate area from others.
Of note: Cats can get the flu too but that isn't as common as with dogs.
What's next: Clingman says Dallas Animal Services remains "way over capacity," with just over 400 dogs in need of a new home.
- Most North Texas cities, including Denton , Dallas and Fort Worth , offer perks for adopting a pet through their animal shelter. Fostering is also an option.
Be prepared: Dallas Animal Services advises socially distancing your dog from other dogs — just like humans had to at the start of the COVID pandemic — and keeping them away from high-risk areas like boarding facilities, dog parks and pet stores.
- It's also important to keep your pets updated on their vaccines each year. Operation Kindness and the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection regularly offer low-cost vaccine clinics around North Texas.
Comments / 0