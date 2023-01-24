ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston under severe weather threat Tuesday

By Jay R. Jordan
Axios Houston
Axios Houston
 2 days ago

A bout of severe weather could be in store for Houston on Tuesday, so pack the umbrella.

Driving the news: A cold front pushing through the state could bring thunderstorms and other types of severe weather through the evening.

Threat level: The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center gives Houston a slight risk (a 2 on a scale of 5) for severe weather, with higher risks for communities generally south of Harris County.

  • The main threats are tornadoes and heavy rainfall, although there's potential for hail as well.
  • The storms will be quick-moving, meteorologists say, but localized heavy rainfall could flood streets and low-lying areas.
  • Houston will likely see 2 to 3 inches of rain, with higher amounts in some areas.

Details: Severe weather is expected to hit Houston between 9am and 7pm Tuesday, but keep an eye on things, especially from noon to 4pm when the front itself passes overhead.

  • After the storms, we'll see cooler weather and sunny skies through the rest of the week.
  • Last January, Houston saw a whopping 9.42 inches of rain, well above the normal 2 to 4 inches seen this time of year. This year, however, we've received only 1.69 inches of rain so far.

Looking ahead: Forecasters are eyeing another round of storms this weekend as southerly winds kick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

  • "It should be fairly widespread showers and storms," said Tim Cady, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Houston. "The [weekend] system doesn't look as potent as the one we're dealing with [Tuesday]."
  • Rain should clear out by Monday, Cady said.

💭 Our thought bubble: Be sure to keep up with the National Weather Service and your go-to broadcaster for updates on when and where the storms will crop up.

Dig deeper: The South is set up for more seasonal rainfall in the summer months, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Yes, but: The total rainfall predicted between now and the end of April is still below average despite the threat of severe weather this week.

Comments / 0

