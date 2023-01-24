Read full article on original website
Weather updates you need to know about
SAN ANTONIO — Rain has moved into the San Antonio area causing slick road conditions and power outages Tuesday morning. Here are the top headlines you should know about. Parts of I-35 has been shut down after a big rig jackknifed and a car was rear-ended. Officials say one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Massive storm causes more than 4,000 power outages in San Antonio
The rainy weather is expected to linger through the afternoon.
KTSA
National Weather Service says heavy rain possible for the region late Monday into Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Just when you thought it was safe to wash your vehicle. Some much needed rain could be falling on the region when you wake up Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service is predicting a strong storm system will dump some rain on us beginning Monday night and continue through Tuesday afternoon.
Rainfall totals for San Antonio and South Texas
SAN ANTONIO — It took more than three weeks of the new year, but Tuesday morning brought healthy showers and sorely needed rain to the San Antonio metro, which for months has experienced extreme or exceptional drought. It remains to be seen whether the Tuesday rain was enough to...
KTSA
Thunderstorms expected in San Antonio, Hill Country before sunrise Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is calling for early morning showers as early as 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The rain is not expected to be very heavy, but the morning commute could be complicated, so extra time is advised as you head out. This includes some low-lying roads that might be covered in water.
Strong storms expected to bring 'widespread rainfall' to San Antonio
Chances of precipitation is 100%, according to the weather service.
KSAT 12
Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday
If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
KSAT 12
Rain-related power outages darken thousands of homes, businesses
SAN ANTONIO – The calendar may say it is Tuesday, but power outages across the area made it feel more like a Monday for thousands of people. Many struggled in the dark Tuesday morning to get ready for work or school. At one point, about 4,000 homes and businesses...
Driver winds up stuck in a hole after pavement collapses in parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — A woman driving through an Alamo Ranch shopping center found herself stuck in a hole. It happened on Tuesday night at a Target near Loop 1604 and Culebra on the far-west side. The entire front end of her car was submerged in a large hole in the asphalt. It looks to be about five feet wide, and the driver estimated that it was at least three feet deep. Shoppers shared concerns about what they were calling a sinkhole online.
KSAT 12
Repairs underway to fix sinkhole in shopping center parking lot on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Shoppers were met with a vehicle in a sinkhole at a shopping center on the far West Side. Police responded to the scene near Loop 1604 and Highway 151 on Tuesday afternoon. A water main break —in the middle of one of the main entrances of...
KTSA
Crash closes both lanes of IH-35 in Von Ormy.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The rain is causing area roads to become slick this morning and that’s resulting in several motor vehicle crashes. One that is creating the longest delays happened in Southwest Bexar County at around 3:30 A.M. Tuesday. An 18 wheeler traveling South along IH-35...
KSAT 12
SAWS denies damage claim after same pipe repeatedly bursts in front of Castle Hills home
CASTLE HILLS, Texas – San Antonio Water System officials have denied a damage claim filed by a Castle Hills homeowner, despite the same water pipe bursting over and over again in the woman’s front yard. Homeowner Dorian Patrick filed the claim for damages in September after learning that...
Screeching noise to deter homeless at west side Dollar Tree turned off, for now
SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors who live near a west side Dollar Tree say they don't want to go outside and they can't sleep. They blame a loud, screeching noise coming from the store. The manager told San Antonio Police that the noise is coming from a sound machine that...
seguintoday.com
Major improvements to State Highway 46 are to be discussed this week
(Seguin) – State Highway 46 will be the talk of the towns this week for both Guadalupe and Comal Counties. The public is being invited by the Texas Department of Transportation to attend both in-person and virtual public meetings to discuss the proposed improvements to SH 46 from I-35 to I-10. TxDOT officials say improvements along SH 46 are needed to meet current and future traffic volumes and regional population growth. They say the purpose of the project is to reduce congestion, improve mobility and increase safety along SH 46.
news4sanantonio.com
Rollover accident backs up traffic for hours along Northeast Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A rollover accident tied up traffic for several hours early Tuesday morning on the Northeast Side. The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. along Interstate 35 near Judson Road. Police said a driver ended up flipped over and upside down in the main lanes of the highway. Traffic...
San Antonio among the dirtiest cities in the U.S., according to new study
The city scored poorly in the living conditions, infrastructure and customer satisfaction categories.
fox7austin.com
Local StarFlight helicopters hit with laser strikes
AUSTIN, Texas - When a laser pointer flashes into the cabin of a StarFlight helicopter, the single line of light scatters. "When they hit the Plexiglass, it basically lights up the whole cockpit," said StarFlight pilot Ryan Kelly. Kelly said he's been hit three times during his career flying medical...
Pleasanton Express
Truck haulers beware on Jourdanton city streets
Due to citizen concerns about heavy fast moving truck haulers, traveling along residential streets, the City of Jourdanton Police Department has strategically placed hidden traffic cameras at various residential street locations throughout the city to monitor for illegal truck haulers thru traffic along residential neighborhoods. The City of Jourdanton City...
Shooting at Whataburger parking lot leaves police still searching for suspect, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — One man is sent to the hospital after a shooting occurred in a Whataburger parking lot on the far south side Wednesday evening, according to police. The incident occurred near Poteet Jourdanton and Loop 410 around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the suspect shot through the...
