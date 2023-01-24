ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Weather updates you need to know about

SAN ANTONIO — Rain has moved into the San Antonio area causing slick road conditions and power outages Tuesday morning. Here are the top headlines you should know about. Parts of I-35 has been shut down after a big rig jackknifed and a car was rear-ended. Officials say one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Thunderstorms expected in San Antonio, Hill Country before sunrise Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is calling for early morning showers as early as 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The rain is not expected to be very heavy, but the morning commute could be complicated, so extra time is advised as you head out. This includes some low-lying roads that might be covered in water.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday

If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Driver winds up stuck in a hole after pavement collapses in parking lot

SAN ANTONIO — A woman driving through an Alamo Ranch shopping center found herself stuck in a hole. It happened on Tuesday night at a Target near Loop 1604 and Culebra on the far-west side. The entire front end of her car was submerged in a large hole in the asphalt. It looks to be about five feet wide, and the driver estimated that it was at least three feet deep. Shoppers shared concerns about what they were calling a sinkhole online.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Crash closes both lanes of IH-35 in Von Ormy.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The rain is causing area roads to become slick this morning and that’s resulting in several motor vehicle crashes. One that is creating the longest delays happened in Southwest Bexar County at around 3:30 A.M. Tuesday. An 18 wheeler traveling South along IH-35...
VON ORMY, TX
seguintoday.com

Major improvements to State Highway 46 are to be discussed this week

(Seguin) – State Highway 46 will be the talk of the towns this week for both Guadalupe and Comal Counties. The public is being invited by the Texas Department of Transportation to attend both in-person and virtual public meetings to discuss the proposed improvements to SH 46 from I-35 to I-10. TxDOT officials say improvements along SH 46 are needed to meet current and future traffic volumes and regional population growth. They say the purpose of the project is to reduce congestion, improve mobility and increase safety along SH 46.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Local StarFlight helicopters hit with laser strikes

AUSTIN, Texas - When a laser pointer flashes into the cabin of a StarFlight helicopter, the single line of light scatters. "When they hit the Plexiglass, it basically lights up the whole cockpit," said StarFlight pilot Ryan Kelly. Kelly said he's been hit three times during his career flying medical...
AUSTIN, TX
Pleasanton Express

Truck haulers beware on Jourdanton city streets

Due to citizen concerns about heavy fast moving truck haulers, traveling along residential streets, the City of Jourdanton Police Department has strategically placed hidden traffic cameras at various residential street locations throughout the city to monitor for illegal truck haulers thru traffic along residential neighborhoods. The City of Jourdanton City...
JOURDANTON, TX

