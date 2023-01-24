ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Hoyt Sherman Place unveils outdoor plaza plan in Des Moines

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFXjf_0kPHxz0500

Hoyt Sherman Place's plans for a permanent outdoor stage were approved last week by the Des Moines Historic Preservation Commission.

Why it matters : The $500K project expands the reach of the museum and auditorium by creating a new space for festivals and other warm weather events.

The intrigue : The project was recently redesigned from an earlier concept to better protect the view of the historic site.

  • A temporary staging area of large blue awnings and concrete footings added last year will be removed once the permanent stage is completed.

Details : The plaza will be located along the 1500 block of Woodland Avenue, on the south side of the 2.1-acre site.

  • The circular stage will have brick pillars to match the museum's exterior and ramps for accessibility.

🍊 1 fun thing : Five Osage Orange trees grafted from those at President Abraham Lincoln's gravesite in Springfield, Ill., will be planted as part of the project.

  • They represent a connection in history with Hoyt Sherman , one of DSM's founders who served under Lincoln in the Civil War.

Of note : The trees are more commonly known for their inedible hedge balls , or "apples."

  • But those planted at Hoyt Sherman will be male and won't produce fruit.

What's next : Project fundraising is ongoing.

  • Construction is expected to begin this spring and could be completed as early as July, Hoyt Sherman Place CEO Robert Warren tells Axios.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Des Moines Business Record

Construction of warehouse space continues in Des Moines area as R&R Realty Group plans new spec building in Urbandale

The Urbandale City Council on Tuesday approved the site plan for a 234,348-square-foot warehouse planned at 4800 128th St. The structure is planned in R&R Realty Group's Prairie Tower development. Architectural rendering by Farnsworth Group. Much of the speculative warehouse development that’s been built in the Des Moines area in...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Grimes, Iowa Planning 700 Acre Expansion

(Grimes, IA) -- The Grimes City Council has approved the annexation of 706 acres on the city's western and northwestern edge, along NW and SW County Line Road. Grimes Development Services Director Alex Phaltzgraff says it's an area the city has putting in infrastructure projects, preparing for future development. He says pending final approval, it's likely some building could start later this year. He says the land will be used for commercial, housing, and/or parks. New water mains are to be installed this year and next year.
GRIMES, IA
KGLO News

Thousands of Iowa bicycle lovers to gather at this weekend’s expo

DES MOINES — It may be the dead of winter, but Iowans are looking ahead to spring when they can do some pedal-powered two wheeling. This weekend is the Iowa Bike Expo where all things cycling will be on display and for sale through dozens of exhibitors at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Polk County supervisors, Johnston officials oppose Granger annexation

Granger's plan to annex about 1,725 acres near Johnston appears to be an effort to block other development, Polk County Supervisor Bob Brownell warned this week.Why it matters: Improper land grabs can stymie overall community development and place unnecessary pressure on taxpayers. What's happening: Granger wants to annex areas that are several miles east of its current city limits.Johnston city officials and Polk supervisors are asking Granger to drop about half of the area it's requesting.Zoom in: There's concern that Granger would be unable to provide services like sewers to much of the area.The annexation could also derail the...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines superintendent search spurs transparency questions

The Des Moines school board is considering if it should share the names of three superintendent finalists or keep it to one during its search.DMPS plans to start the search and hiring process soon.The intrigue: The board is facing a double-edged sword: If they require final candidates' names be disclosed, they could lose applicants who don't want their employer to know they're job hunting.But on the other hand, students and parents don't get full knowledge of the candidates.State of play: Alton Frailey, a consultant advising the search, warned board members they should only name one final candidate. During a board...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Police's return to Des Moines school patrol is brief

Police returned to help monitor most of Des Moines' high schools earlier this week due to concerns about possible gang retaliation following a shooting Monday that left two teenagers dead, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios. That resulted in a quick, no-injury response to a separate incident Tuesday when a student brought a gun into East High School, he says. Yes, but: The extra monitoring was provided at the district's request and is completed, with no plans to resume in-school patrols, per Parizek. Catch up fast: The Monday shooting occurred downtown at "Starts Right Here," an education and monitoring...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries

Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork

The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Two Students Dead After Shooting In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Two students are dead after a shooting at a non-profit mentorship program in Iowa. Police made that confirmation. It happened near downtown Des Moines where a teacher was also injured at the Starts Right Here Mentorship program. Police say “multiple suspects” were detained during a traffic stop about 20 minutes after the shooting.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' $50M water nitrate fix-it plan

Des Moines Water Works is considering a $50+ million plan to build wells north of the metro to help remediate struggles with high nitrates, CEO Ted Corrigan tells Axios.Why it matters: The project would be a big investment that could influence future water rates and help reduce the utility's operation costs.Catch up fast: Nitrates are naturally occurring compounds that can be harmful when excessive in drinking water. .Fertilizers, wastewater treatment plants and septic systems are common water nitrate contributors.Zoom in: DSM Water Works operates its nitrate removal facility when levels are high, which can cost upwards of $10,000...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy