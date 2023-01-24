ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Axios

San Antonio labor leader Emma Tenayuca is honored

A Southtown street is set to get a new name in honor of the late Emma Tenayuca, San Antonio's iconic labor and civil rights activist. Driving the news: The City Council is scheduled to vote Thursday to designate Cevallos Street between I-35 and Probandt Street as Emma Tenayuca Memorial Way. It will not require any address changes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Axios

Understanding the rise in San Antonio hate crimes

Reports of hate crimes committed because of someone's race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity have skyrocketed locally, new data shows. But officials say the numbers don’t paint the full picture. Why it matters: Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric has increased among some far-right groups, leading to safety concerns. Last month, armed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Axios

San Antonio chefs react to James Beard recognition

San Antonio names account for six spots in the semifinalist list for the prestigious James Beard awards, considered the Oscars of the restaurant industry. Why it matters: The city's growing food scene is competing with larger cities on a national scale and gaining recognition for diverse cuisines. Driving the news:...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Axios

Mexican restaurant Santa Diabla opens in San Antonio near Pearl

If you have an angel on one shoulder and a devil on the other, the recently opened Santa Diabla will likely have something to satisfy your temptations and your conscience. Why it matters: Santa Diabla is Grupo Orraca's first U.S. concept and is intended to be a cornerstone for growth within the country for the Mexico-based restaurant group.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Axios

