ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Food Fight: Chicago's best grilled cheese

By Monica Eng
Axios Chicago
Axios Chicago
 2 days ago

Dreary weather this time of year has us hankering for a warm, crispy grilled cheese sandwich with soup.

  • So we're seeking comfort in a food fight over the best grilled cheese in town!

Monica's pick: Ever since I tried this buttery, toasty treat from Gayle V's Best Ever Grilled Cheese stand at Green City Market, I've been in love.

Context: The classic uses local sourdough from Bennison's Bakery, Prairie Pure's butterkäse cheese and butter from Nordic Creamery ($7.50).

  • Once sold only at farmers markets, they're now available for breakfast or lunch at Gayle's in the basement of Block 37. Yum.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ng8rJ_0kPHxthj00
Grilled cheese from Fat Shallot. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Justin's pick: I'm a sucker for a grilled cheese at home. (The secret is mayonnaise instead of butter.) But if I do have to go out, I'll order the staple at Fat Shallot .

Context: The food truck turned restaurant has locations in Lincoln Park and at Revival Food Hall downtown.

  • The sandwich features sourdough bread, Muenster cheese with sautéed spinach and caramelized onions ($8.95).
  • Get a side of tomato bisque soup for $5.

As usual, our lactose-indulgent readers have many cheesy opinions of their own:

Leslie M.: "The incredibly rich 5 cheese masterpiece at Lady Gregory's in Andersonville. Gruyere, white Cheddar, mozzarella and brie with fried shallots and candied bacon on parmesan-crusted sourdough."

Monica H.: "Chef Debbie's grilled cheese at the Peckish Pig paired with an in-house brew will cure what ails you, especially on a dreary winter afternoon."

Rebecca H.: "Here in McHenry County in Cary and Crystal Lake — Breaking Bread has a Balsamic Grilled Cheese with sweet peppers and balsamic dressing baked right into the sandwich. Yum!"

Mary G.: "The grilled cheese and tomato soup at Four Moon Tavern in Roscoe Village is the perfect combo."

McKinley S.: "Grilled cheese rec: Carver 47 in Kenwood. Don't skimp on the red pepper jelly they offer with it — a delightful combo of spicy and sweet."

Diane J.: "Hands down it's the CB&J at Hopleaf on North Clark Street: Sourdough bread, house-made cashew butter, and raclette cheese, pan-fried, with a mound of their fabulous frites (served with aioli for dipping)."

  • "And you can accompany it with a beer from their extensive draft beer menu or a glass (or carafe) of wine."

Paul F.: "The grilled cheese (and side of spicy tomato soup that accompanies it) from Spoke & Bird in the South Loop checks all the boxes."

Gary D.: "Try the Waitress Special at Chuck Wagon in downtown Wilmette. It rules!"

Ann R.: "The best grilled cheese is at Everdine's on Jefferson Avenue in Naperville. Their entire menu consists of different types of grilled cheese!!"

Rhonda F.: "Best grilled cheese: Ten Mile House in Evanston and Lady Gregory in Chicago."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips

When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Some Chicago restaurants are still adding surcharges of up to 20% to your bill

CHICAGO -- The 16th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week is underway, featuring prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and/or dinner at some of Chicago's most well-known restaurants. This year, 362 restaurants that are members of Choose Chicago, the organization that organizes the event, are participating. Despite being billed as a more affordable way for many to try a variety of restaurants, some eateries are adding surcharges that put a dent in the discounts touted by event organizers.
CHICAGO, IL
matadornetwork.com

7 Essential Fine Dining Restaurants in Chicago

By now, Chicago deep dish pizza is legendary. However, Chicago’s fine dining scene rivals even New York. With a decidedly working class history, and enclaves of progressive young people, Chicago is a city with a reputation for hard work and Midwestern hospitality – and you can see that in the legacy of its famed restaurants, from Alinea to Oriole, which are both Michelin-starred icons. Just as important as the food is the design – after all, Chicago is a famed destination for its architectural masterpieces. All you need to do is walk around the city to see what we mean.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood rallying to save soul food restaurant after whopper gas bill of $16,000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shut down and out of business; a beloved soul food restaurant in Englewood has closed its doors because the owner can't pay the gas bill, but a local community group is stepping in to help save the business.Georgia Utendahl, 78, owns Georgia's Food Depot in Englewood near 73rd and Halsted streets. Last November, she was stunned when she got a $16,000 bill from Peoples Gas."I looked at it about four or five times, and I'm still thinking $1,600" she said.She couldn't pay it, so the utility shut off her gas. The problem started last year in February,...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Meet the (possible) mayor: Roderick Sawyer

We're starting a feature profiling mayoral hopefuls. We'll ask them to solve the city's biggest issues later. First we want to meet the people behind the policies. The candidate: Former 6th Ward Alderperson Roderick Sawyer. The son of a Chicago mayor, Sawyer gave up his seat on the council to run for the city's top spot.
CHICAGO, IL
100.9 The Eagle

See Inside a Spy Restaurant in Chicago with a Secret Red Door?

If you have Austin Powers tendencies, there's a Chicago spy place you need to explore. It's actually a restaurant with a not-so-secret red door. I was not aware of the SafeHouse Chicago until now. Credit to Only In Your State for putting this on our radar. It's a spy-themed restaurant that is absolutely dripping with a Austin Powers vibe.
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

The best hot chocolates in Chicago

Many different beverages thrive during the colder months — some warm, some spiced, and even some iced. However, for non-coffee drinkers and hot chocolate lovers, there isn’t enough buzz in Chicago about where to get top quality hot chocolate. Whether you’re craving a rich creamy chocolate drink or...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Where to Find Chicago’s Best Salad Bars

Believe it or not, the Brazilian churrascaria offers one of the finest salad bars in town. Most come for the fire-roasted meats but vegetarians also have plenty of options at the Market Table. Feast on fresh and roasted veggies and fruits, such as artichokes, eggplant, peppadew peppers, roasted beets, jumbo asparagus, papaya, and dragon fruit. There are other specialty salads, cured meats, smoked salmon, and cheeses as well. Fodo de Chao has additional outposts in the suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Buttermilk Restaurants – Start Your Day From Scratch

At Buttermilk, we chop, cook, mix, bake and prepare all our meals from scratch. We make our own sauces, batters, dressings and seasonings ourselves. That’s why Buttermilk tastes better. And that’s why we’re a great place to start your day. Buttermilk Cafe – For a Better Day....
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN TV

Paul’s List: Notable DePaul alumni

CHICAGO – It’s DePaul Day on Wednesday and a proud Blue Demon was happy to celebrate the occasion on WGN Morning News. Paul Konrad, who is an alum of the school, devoted his time on “The List” to salute a number of prominent people who have graced the halls of the Lincoln Park campus over the last 125 years.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Westfield Old Orchard | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

The Westfield Old Orchard shopping center offers you beautiful outdoor spaces, ideal for walking, clearing your mind and shopping. On the other hand, in this site you can visit outstanding stores, local brand stores, and taste the varied gastronomy. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Zara, LL Bean, Forever 21,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo sharing photos of 3 new lion cubs

CHICAGO (CBS) – Here's something to start your day off on a good note. Check out these baby pictures from the Lincoln Park Zoo.The three lion cubs were born about two weeks ago to mom, Zari.They're still out of sight from the public while mom and the cubs continue to bond.The zoo says they'll know the sex of the cubs in another month or so when they have their first exam.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Axios Chicago

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
614
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Chicago, anchored by Monica Eng and Justin Kauffman, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/chicago

Comments / 0

Community Policy