2023 BWCA permits to go live on Wednesday

Summer permits for Northern Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness go on sale at 9am Wednesday.

Why it matters: The BWCA is a popular summer destination for outdoor enthusiasts who love to camp and canoe.

State of play: The U.S. Forest Service will release about 250 permits per day for the upcoming quota season, which runs from May 1 to Sept. 30. That's the same as 2022, but a 13% cut from previous years, per the Star Tribune .

Be smart: Reservations for popular entry points and dates go fast. Forest managers recommend coming up with a few options ahead of time so you have a fallback if your first pick isn't available.

It's also a good idea to include "alternate group leaders" from your party in case you can't pick up the permit in person.

Bookmark Recreation.gov to reserve your spot.