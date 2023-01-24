Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Dubai Investments Acquires Stake in Monument Bank, UK based Digital Bank
Dubai Investments PJSC [DIC], the leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market [DFM] has acquired a 9% equity stake in Monument Bank Limited, a UK Based Digital Bank regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (UK) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (UK). Monument Bank is focused on the overlooked...
ffnews.com
OptionsDesk Signs Long-term Partnership With ION, Adopting Its XTP Front-to-back Suite in Exchange-Traded Derivatives
ION, a global leader in trading, analytics, treasury, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, has been selected by OptionsDesk to integrate ION’s XTP Front-to-Back Suite, expanding its derivatives capabilities. Part of the AMC Group, OptionsDesk is a trading name of AMT Futures Ltd, a...
ffnews.com
Channel Closes Mezzanine Funding Facility for European Fintech TP24
Channel Capital Advisors LLP (Channel) has closed a mezzanine funding facility with TP24, a leading European fintech lending platform. Channel is an FCA-regulated alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) specialising in fintech, working capital and trade finance investments. Since 2014, the London-headquartered company has deployed more than $9 billion of assets across fintech lending and working capital financing, including trade receivables, inventory, and supply chain finance.
ffnews.com
Trustly partners with Nordnet, enabling easy and secure pay-ins for retail investors
Trustly, the leading global payments platform for digital account-to-account (“A2A”) transactions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Nordic digital platform for savings and investments, Nordnet. The partnership enables pay-ins via Trustly across the Nordics, making it possible for Nordnet customers to deposit funds fast, securely and with an improved user experience.
ffnews.com
Invoice Finance Provider Accelerated Payments hits €1 Billion funding milestone
Business funding provider Accelerated Payments today announced it has advanced in excess of €1 billion worth of invoice financing on its fifth anniversary. The milestone comes as the fast growing fintech doubles its work force and extends its global reach, with offices in Europe, the UK, Canada and the USA.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
zycrypto.com
SEC Commissioner Reminds Industry Experts “What Crypto Is Really About” As Market Rebounds
Hester Pierce reiterates the aim of Web 3 and blockchain as she addressed industry experts in the wake of a potential bull run. The SEC commissioner called for collaboration between web3 project leads, teams, and communities along with the Commission to prevent recurring scams. The market expects tighter regulations this...
EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity
Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
ffnews.com
Solvo Finance Announces Integration with Fireblocks
Solvo Finance, an EU-based cryptocurrency startup, has announced that their forthcoming crypto investing app will integrate Fireblocks, an easy-to-use platform to create new blockchain-based products and manage day-to-day digital asset operations. With the support of Fireblocks’ battle-tested technology, Solvo will be able to provide world-class security for customers’ digital assets.
ffnews.com
ThinCats Funds Acquisition at HFMC Wealth
ThinCats, the leading alternative lender to mid-sized SMEs, has supported HFMC Wealth with its’ recent acquisition of R&S Associates Financial Planning Ltd in a deal which further strengthens its London office. The transaction sees all R&S Financial Planning client-facing staff retained. Vince Lane continues to oversee his key client...
nftgators.com
Spatial Labs Founder Iddris Sandu Raises $10M in Seed Round Led By Blockchain Capital
Blockchain Capital led the seed round. The close of the seed round brings Spatial Labs’ total funding to $14 million. Spatial Labs’ 25-year-old founder Iddris Sandu is one of the youngest Black men to raise more than $10 million in seed funding. Spatial Labs, a Web3 infrastructure startup,...
ZDNet
Australia, Singapore firms amongst most likely to halt digital transformation due to cyberwarfare risks
Organisations in Australia, the US, and Singapore are amongst the top most likely to put a halt on their digital transformation initiatives due to cyberwarfare threats. Their counterparts in Japan are the least likely to pay in the event of a ransomware attack, joining government organisations as the sector least likely to do so as well.
ffnews.com
Temenos Advances Platform Capabilities to Accelerate Banking-as-a-Service
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that it has expanded its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) capabilities on Temenos Banking Cloud to meet the technology needs of organizations offering BaaS from licensed banks to specialist BaaS providers servicing brands or fintechs. With Temenos Banking Cloud incumbent and non-incumbent banks as well as BaaS providers can establish and scale their BaaS programs fast with minimal effort thus opening up new revenue streams.
ffnews.com
Lloyds Banking Group Invests £4m in All-in-one Car Management App Caura for UK Drivers
Lloyds Banking Group has invested £4m in Caura, an award-winning all–in–one motoring app designed to take the hassle out of car ownership. Caura for iOS and Android provides a single, highly intuitive interface for all driving related payments. It serves the 30 million motorists in the UK today who currently find themselves using between 8-10 apps and websites to manage their vehicles. Forgetting to pay the ever-growing list of charges and payments is costing drivers billions of pounds1 in unnecessary fines every year.
ffnews.com
Money Mastery: A Comprehensive Look at Personal Finance Management Software
Managing your finances can be a daunting task, especially in today’s world where expenses seem to pile up faster than you can keep track of them. Keeping a budget, paying bills on time, saving for the future, and investing wisely requires a great deal of time and effort. But what if there was a way to simplify that process?
ffnews.com
Embedded Finance, Web3 and ESG Lead 2023 UK Fintech Investment Amid Recessionary Pressures, according to FIS Global Innovation Report
New research released today from FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, reveals global c-suite executives plan to invest significantly in Web3, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks and embedded finance in 2023, as companies look to fintech innovation to fuel growth despite economic uncertainty. The...
ffnews.com
Leading Cryptocurrency Options Exchange Deribit Selects Eventus for Trade Surveillance Platform
Eventus, a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced today that cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Deribit has selected the firm’s Validus platform to provide market abuse monitoring on the exchange. Headquartered in Panama City, Panama, Deribit is the world’s largest cryptocurrency options exchange by...
ffnews.com
Penny Finance Signals a New Era for Women With Their AI-powered Financial Platform
Penny Finance, the first online financial mentorship platform for women, today announces the launch of an all-in-one community feature. The new community feature provides a welcoming space for women where they can come together and share advice on financial wellness for today and the future. The new community page is moderated by the experienced Penny Finance team, offering financial mentorship for women who don’t have access to a financial advisor. Through Penny Finance, women finally have the tools and community support they need to get their money, debt, and investing questions answered.
crowdfundinsider.com
UAE’s B2B Fintech Alaan Secures $4.5M via Pre-Series A Round
UAE-based Alaan, the spend management platform for Middle Eastern businesses, announced that it has raised $4.5 million pre-Series A funding, “backed by Presight Capital, Y Combinator, and angel investors.”. Together with the $2.5 million seed round last year, Alaan has “raised a total of $7 million in equity.”
ffnews.com
Brush Claims Welcomes Clay Rising As Chief Claims Officer
Brush Claims (Brush), an insurtech claims solution firm using innovative proprietary technology, welcomes innovative insurance veteran Clay Rising as its Chief Claims Officer to maintain the overall strategic direction of the company’s global claims operation. Rising brings more than 21 years of significant insurance sales, adjustment and risk management experience, making his new role a strategic addition to the rapidly growing Brush Claims team.
