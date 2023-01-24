Multiple domestic violence murders in Des Moines lead to outpouring
Dozens of people have left flowers on the doorstep of Kristie Allen , a Windsor Heights woman who was murdered last week by her boyfriend.
State of play : There have been two other similar incidents in the metro in the last month.
- Allen's family requested the flowers to raise awareness about domestic violence, KCCI reports .
What's next : Allen's visitation is Tuesday.
- Her funeral on Wednesday will be livestreamed.
