Sushi spot added to the menu at Eat Street food hall

By Audrey Kennedy, Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 2 days ago

A sushi spot from the team behind Zen Box Izakaya will fill out Eat Street's new food hall.

Driving the news: Sushi Dori, which means "sushi street" in Japanese, is the sixth concept announced for Eat Street Crossing, a new venue coming to South Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood.

What to expect: "Creative" sushi rolls, rice sandwiches and snacks, available for dine-in and grab-and-go customers, per a Tuesday news release.

Between the lines: The husband-and-wife team behind Sushi Dori, John Ng and Lina Goh, are partners in the food hall. They also plan to run a new ramen stand out of the space.

Zoom out: Other options slated for Eat Street Crossing include ice cream and burgers from Bebe Zito, a Boba and coffee shop, and a Brazilian pizza joint called Ouro Pizzaria.

What's next: The food hall is expected to open later this winter.

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

