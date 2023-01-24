Sushi spot added to the menu at Eat Street food hall

A sushi spot from the team behind Zen Box Izakaya will fill out Eat Street's new food hall.

Driving the news: Sushi Dori, which means "sushi street" in Japanese, is the sixth concept announced for Eat Street Crossing, a new venue coming to South Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood.

What to expect: "Creative" sushi rolls, rice sandwiches and snacks, available for dine-in and grab-and-go customers, per a Tuesday news release.

Between the lines: The husband-and-wife team behind Sushi Dori, John Ng and Lina Goh, are partners in the food hall. They also plan to run a new ramen stand out of the space.

Zoom out: Other options slated for Eat Street Crossing include ice cream and burgers from Bebe Zito, a Boba and coffee shop, and a Brazilian pizza joint called Ouro Pizzaria.

What's next: The food hall is expected to open later this winter.