Norman, OK

baylorlariat.com

Former Lady Bear star DiDi Richards struts courtside, embraces alma mater

As frustrating as Sunday’s 68-55 loss to then-No. 25 University of Texas was for head coach Nicki Collen, it didn’t help that former Lady Bear DiDi Richards was sitting courtside, teasing her with the presence of a talented hoops star. Collen said she’s always happy to see former players come back, but she surely could have used the 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year against the Longhorns.
WACO, TX
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Kansas slips in Top 25 And 1 after Baylor hands Jayhawks a third straight loss

All three losses have been to teams I have in the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1. Two of the losses came on the road. One of the losses was in overtime. So, broadly speaking, Kansas' three-game losing streak isn't too troubling considering the Jayhawks' spent their first 17 games of the season building a quality resume featuring seven Quadrant 1 wins.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

BIC Admissions Analyst departs BIC office for graduate school after six years

After approximately six years of being in the Baylor Interdisciplinary Core department, Diana Castillo, BIC admissions analyst, is saying goodbye to her role to pursue her dreams of becoming a social worker. After many days of cheerfully greeting the BIC students who came into the Morrison Hall offices for their...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map. As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m. Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville,...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Killeen, Texas Ready To Network And Mix It Up?

Killeen, Texas you know I’m all about networking and making sure that the city comes together. The Space Create Studios is having a Central Texas creative network mixer and to be honest if you’re not going to be there on February 11 you are going to miss out on an opportunity. Toni Ringold the owner and operator of Space Create Studios is by far one of the most talented, loving, and determined person that I’ve ever met in my life.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Diesel spill causing delays in Waco traffic

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A diesel spill in Waco is affecting the early Thursday afternoon commute. According to the Waco Fire Department, the accident occurred in the 4300 block of S. Interstate 35 – on the southbound side. Fire units and a hazmat team are on the scene.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Chase ends with a rollover crash in Belton

Belton (FOX 44) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened Sunday morning. According to a report, a deputy saw a traffic violation take place around 11:23 a.m. and tried to stop the vehicle involved. The deputy says the driver took off instead...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Indiana man dead in Bell County crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a Bell County vehicle crash. Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14.
BELL COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Body found in Lampasas River near I-35 bridge last week identified

BELTON, Texas – A fisherman on Thursday discovered a body face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge, Belton police reported Friday. Police said the man matched the description of a missing person from Taylor. The discovery was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Morgan’s Point...
BELTON, TX
Ponca City News

Lora Alice Holmes

Lora Alice Holmes passed away on December 30th, in Oklahoma City at the age of 97. She was born Lora Alice Harden on June 19, 1925, to John Bluford and Mary Olive (Horton) Harden, in Ponca City. Lora was known as Alice to most people, Topsy to some, and also Mom, Grandma, Oklagrandma, and Namaw (Grandma) Great. She spent most of her life in Ponca City and graduated from Ponca City High School in 1943. In 1945, she was married to Leslie H. Barthel for 15 year and raised three children L. Harlen Jr. (1946), Sharon A. (1948), and Roger L. (1952). She married Fred A. Holmes Sr. in 1966 and became a step-mother for Cheryl A., Chris L., and Fred A. Jr. They remained married until Fred Sr.’s death in 1986. She worked as a dental assistant to Dr. R.L. Moore at a dental office in Ponca City from 1960 until retiring in 1992. In 1997 she returned to work providing tours at the Marland Mansion in Ponca City until finally retiring in 2018, at the age of 94. She lived in the Ponca City until 2020 when she moved to Moore, OK to be closer to family.
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Weekly Best Sellers

Courtesy of Magic City Books in Tulsa; Best of Books in Edmond; Brace Books in Ponca City; and Full Circle Books in Oklahoma City. 1. “Queen of Myth and Monsters” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books) 2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Texas Observer

‘A Legacy of Rage’ in Waco

Fort Worth author Jeff Guinn offers a compelling account of the 1993 tragedy that still casts shadows on our political landscape today. Thirty years ago this April 19, TV viewers looked on as Mount Carmel—the sprawling Branch Davidian compound on a bleak stretch of prairie outside Waco—was engulfed in flame and smoke. The destruction of the rickety settlement, familiar after two months of intense media coverage, marked the fiery end of a 51-day siege which left four federal agents and 82 Branch Davidians dead, including 23 children and the group’s messianic leader, David Koresh.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Temple shooting

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place Wednesday morning. The victim is in critical condition at a hospital. Police say officers arrested the suspect, 30-year-old Donovan Alsum of Killeen, at his home without incident. Officers were called to the 3800...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Possible explosive found at scene of vehicle accident

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A possible explosive was discovered in Lacy Lakeview as police officers were investigating a vehicle accident. The officers were called to the single-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon, which occurred in the 1100 block of E. Crest Drive. While working this accident, a small object resembling a possible explosive was discovered.
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX

