FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
baylorlariat.com
Former Lady Bear star DiDi Richards struts courtside, embraces alma mater
As frustrating as Sunday’s 68-55 loss to then-No. 25 University of Texas was for head coach Nicki Collen, it didn’t help that former Lady Bear DiDi Richards was sitting courtside, teasing her with the presence of a talented hoops star. Collen said she’s always happy to see former players come back, but she surely could have used the 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year against the Longhorns.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas slips in Top 25 And 1 after Baylor hands Jayhawks a third straight loss
All three losses have been to teams I have in the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1. Two of the losses came on the road. One of the losses was in overtime. So, broadly speaking, Kansas' three-game losing streak isn't too troubling considering the Jayhawks' spent their first 17 games of the season building a quality resume featuring seven Quadrant 1 wins.
baylorlariat.com
BIC Admissions Analyst departs BIC office for graduate school after six years
After approximately six years of being in the Baylor Interdisciplinary Core department, Diana Castillo, BIC admissions analyst, is saying goodbye to her role to pursue her dreams of becoming a social worker. After many days of cheerfully greeting the BIC students who came into the Morrison Hall offices for their...
KWTX
Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map. As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m. Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville,...
Killeen, Texas Ready To Network And Mix It Up?
Killeen, Texas you know I’m all about networking and making sure that the city comes together. The Space Create Studios is having a Central Texas creative network mixer and to be honest if you’re not going to be there on February 11 you are going to miss out on an opportunity. Toni Ringold the owner and operator of Space Create Studios is by far one of the most talented, loving, and determined person that I’ve ever met in my life.
fox44news.com
Diesel spill causing delays in Waco traffic
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A diesel spill in Waco is affecting the early Thursday afternoon commute. According to the Waco Fire Department, the accident occurred in the 4300 block of S. Interstate 35 – on the southbound side. Fire units and a hazmat team are on the scene.
fox44news.com
Chase ends with a rollover crash in Belton
Belton (FOX 44) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened Sunday morning. According to a report, a deputy saw a traffic violation take place around 11:23 a.m. and tried to stop the vehicle involved. The deputy says the driver took off instead...
fox44news.com
Indiana man dead in Bell County crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a Bell County vehicle crash. Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14.
News Channel 25
Body found in Lampasas River near I-35 bridge last week identified
BELTON, Texas – A fisherman on Thursday discovered a body face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge, Belton police reported Friday. Police said the man matched the description of a missing person from Taylor. The discovery was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Morgan’s Point...
KWTX
Dash cam video shows moments leading up to Michael Dean’s death on second day of DeCruz trial
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - On the second day of the Carmen DeCruz trial, the court decided on a jury, the prosecution presented their opening argument, the attorneys introduced evidence and called in witnesses. DeCruz, a former Temple Police officer, is charged with manslaughter for shooting and killing Michael Dean, an...
KWTX
Baylor University police increasing patrols as Waco police investigate assault near campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor University Police Department (BUPD) is increasing patrols around campus after it was notified by the Waco Police Department of an off-campus assault in the 1900 Block of S. 9th Street. It happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2. “The victim was approached...
That Girl Netia Catering: Military veteran turns passion for cooking into booming business
KILLEEN, Texas — An army veteran in Killeen is cooking up a storm. Kanetia Durden turned her passion for cooking into a thriving business. She started her catering company right before Covid-19 shut down everything. Six news caught up with Durden as she was preparing one of her favorite...
Ponca City News
Lora Alice Holmes
Lora Alice Holmes passed away on December 30th, in Oklahoma City at the age of 97. She was born Lora Alice Harden on June 19, 1925, to John Bluford and Mary Olive (Horton) Harden, in Ponca City. Lora was known as Alice to most people, Topsy to some, and also Mom, Grandma, Oklagrandma, and Namaw (Grandma) Great. She spent most of her life in Ponca City and graduated from Ponca City High School in 1943. In 1945, she was married to Leslie H. Barthel for 15 year and raised three children L. Harlen Jr. (1946), Sharon A. (1948), and Roger L. (1952). She married Fred A. Holmes Sr. in 1966 and became a step-mother for Cheryl A., Chris L., and Fred A. Jr. They remained married until Fred Sr.’s death in 1986. She worked as a dental assistant to Dr. R.L. Moore at a dental office in Ponca City from 1960 until retiring in 1992. In 1997 she returned to work providing tours at the Marland Mansion in Ponca City until finally retiring in 2018, at the age of 94. She lived in the Ponca City until 2020 when she moved to Moore, OK to be closer to family.
KWTX
Waco kickstarts glass recycling program, makes recycling easier for residents and businesses
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco, along with other organizations and corporations in the area, kickstarted the Glass for Good program in the community to make it easier for residents and businesses to recycle glass materials while also helping the environment. Purple bins will soon be scattered around...
Ponca City News
Weekly Best Sellers
Courtesy of Magic City Books in Tulsa; Best of Books in Edmond; Brace Books in Ponca City; and Full Circle Books in Oklahoma City. 1. “Queen of Myth and Monsters” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books) 2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)...
‘A Legacy of Rage’ in Waco
Fort Worth author Jeff Guinn offers a compelling account of the 1993 tragedy that still casts shadows on our political landscape today. Thirty years ago this April 19, TV viewers looked on as Mount Carmel—the sprawling Branch Davidian compound on a bleak stretch of prairie outside Waco—was engulfed in flame and smoke. The destruction of the rickety settlement, familiar after two months of intense media coverage, marked the fiery end of a 51-day siege which left four federal agents and 82 Branch Davidians dead, including 23 children and the group’s messianic leader, David Koresh.
KWTX
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office loses chief deputy to retirement
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A week after announcing his bid for a third term in office, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara finds himself in the market for a new chief deputy with the retirement of David Kilcrease. Kilcrease, 64, said Wednesday that he and McNamara have been discussing his impending...
fox44news.com
Arrest made in Temple shooting
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place Wednesday morning. The victim is in critical condition at a hospital. Police say officers arrested the suspect, 30-year-old Donovan Alsum of Killeen, at his home without incident. Officers were called to the 3800...
fox44news.com
Possible explosive found at scene of vehicle accident
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A possible explosive was discovered in Lacy Lakeview as police officers were investigating a vehicle accident. The officers were called to the single-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon, which occurred in the 1100 block of E. Crest Drive. While working this accident, a small object resembling a possible explosive was discovered.
City of Killeen 'aware' of Conder Park, Long Branch Park lights
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a segment on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. In a Saturday Facebook post, the City of Killeen says it is aware of the light fixtures being out at the Conder and Long Branch Parks. "The...
