TechCrunch
Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets
Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity
Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
foodlogistics.com
Jungheinrich to Expand Warehouse Automation with Storage Solutions’ Acquisition
Jungheinrich AG acquired Storage Solutions to gain enhanced access to the U.S. warehousing and automation market. “The acquisition of Storage Solutions is an important step in the implementation of our 2025+ strategy. It is an excellent opportunity to expand our geographic footprint in the U.S. and adds a strong strategic platform for growth in warehouse automation across the region. Storage Solutions is a well-established and successful business with an attractive customer base and an excellent management team. We see great opportunities in combining the warehouse and automation capabilities of both parties to the benefit of customers in the U.S. as well as our European customers with operations in North America,” says Dr. Lars Brzoska, CEO of Jungheinrich.
SJW Robotics Raises $2M as It Eyes Launch of Autonomous Robotic Restaurants This Spring
SJW Robotics, a maker of autonomous robotic restaurants, has raised a $2 million seed funding round, according to an announcement sent to The Spoon. The Canadian startup’s newest round includes investments from Alley Robotic Ventures and celebrity chef Tom Colicchio. Company CEO and cofounder Nipun Sharma told The Spoon...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Warehouse Automation Technologies Built to Serve New “iGeneration” of Workers
Lucas Systems rolled out new warehouse technology services to better support a Generation Z workforce. “These are all signs that tomorrow’s warehouses will need to operate differently than they do today,” says Lucas Systems CMO Ken Ramoutar. “Gen Z workers expect to use modern technologies like they use at home. Handheld and personalized, tech must be easy to use and must help them save time and mitigate exertion.”
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
Carscoops
Honda To Accelerate Electrification Push By Creating A New Dedicated Division
Honda announced today that it will “further accelerate” its electrification push by creating a new division in April. It also announced organizational changes to how it runs its business on a global scale. The Japanese automaker announced today that it will create a new Electrification Business Development Operations...
Researchers reveal shapeshifting humanoid robots that can turn themselves into liquid
Researchers have created humanoid, miniature robots that can shapeshift and turn into liquid.The breakthrough could allow for the creation of more robots that can shift between liquid and solid, allowing them to be used in a variety of situations.Researchers demonstrated the capability by having one of the robots turn liquid so that it could escape from a small prison that had been held in.In other demonstrations, the robots were able to jump over moats, climb walls, and split in half so that the two pieces could work together to move objects – before coalescing together again.They are also magnetic and can...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply Chain Evidence Management Platform
RKVST released its public attestation feature, further adding a new level of trust for digital supply chains that can be used to prove the provenance of any digital or physical asset. Together with new multi-tenancy, verified domain name and batch transaction features, this platform reduces the barriers to adopting supply chain transparency.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How Smarter Data Management Can Relieve Tech Supply Chain Woes
Since the widespread onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, IT organizations have faced one crisis after another. The longest-lasting one has been massive supply chain shortages and disruptions for computer hardware ranging from PCs for an increasingly remote workforce to servers and other data center equipment. Anecdotally, IT managers share that it’s taking several months to get a new storage device and 10 months to order new networking gear. These delays make it difficult to meet demands across the organization for capacity, while consuming evermore time for IT to manage a complicated global supply chain process.
Spatial Labs on Its Milestone $10M Seed
The vision driving Web3 start-up Spatial Labs is vast in its implications for fashion, but also deeply personal for its Gen Z founder, Iddris Sandu. The 25-year-old tech entrepreneur raised $10 million in seed funding from high-profile investors for a blockchain technology business with global ambitions. “It’s definitely difficult being...
Frictionless Data Capture for High-Volume Scanning Workloads
Scandit introduced SparkScan, is a pre-built smartphone scanning interface designed for high performance barcode scanning. SparkScan is a part of the Scandit Smart Data Capture platform and fits on top of any smartphone application. This provides an intuitive user interface for simple, fast and ergonomic scanning in scan intensive workflows such as inventory management in retail or goods receiving in logistics.
sensortechresearch.com
Promising Innovations in Emerging Image Sensors
The new IDTechEx report, "Emerging Image Sensor Technologies 2023-2033: Applications and Markets", explores a diverse range of image sensing technologies capable of resolutions and wavelength detection far beyond what is currently attainable. Many of these emerging technologies are expected to make waves within numerous sectors, including healthcare, biometrics, autonomous driving, agriculture, chemical sensing, and food inspection, among several others. IDTechEx expects that the growing importance of autonomous technologies will lead the emerging image sensor market to over US$500 million by 2033.
coingeek.com
IPv6 Forum President Latif Ladid bares new blockchain project centered on food supply chain
IPv6 Forum President Latif Ladid has been busy promoting IPv6, 5G, and blockchain technology with fellow experts in the industry while working on a new project geared toward improving the global food supply chain. Speaking on the sidelines of the IEEE Exeter Blockchain Event, Ladid told CoinGeek Backstage that his...
globalspec.com
Test. Measure. Innovate — Rohde & Schwarz presents unique mobile radio test solutions at MWC Barcelona 2023
The mobile industry is meeting in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress (MWC2023) from February 27 to March 2, 2023. At the Fira Gran Via in hall 5, booth 5A80, Rohde & Schwarz will showcase a wide variety of leading test innovations, covering three main themes: test solutions to accelerate 5G, private network performance and quality, and automotive connectivity.
Converging Business and Society for Sustainable Supply Chains
A recent Oxford Economics survey of global supply chain decision-makers revealed an interesting finding. While 88% of them had created a sustainability mission statement, only 52% had actually executed them. Moreover, only 21% seemed to have visibility into their supplier sourcing of sustainable products. The emergence of supply chains as...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Hatco, Ovention partner with Nala Robotics on automated pizza system
Three equipment suppliers are joining forces to create a robotic pizza system for restaurants. Hatco, Ovention and Nala Robotics are each contributing to the fully automated system, which can prepare, cook and store pizzas. The process will start with Nala’s AI-powered robotic arm, which prepares the dough and adds sauce,...
salestechstar.com
Everstream Analytics Celebrates Record Business Growth, Product Innovation, and a Growing Client Community
For the second year in a row, Everstream doubles bookings year-over-year, welcomes new industry-leading clients, and continues investment in rapid product development to build resilient and sustainable global value chains. Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, shared business momentum milestones, including a record-breaking fourth quarter...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
