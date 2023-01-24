ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What we know about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's budget proposal (so far)

By Torey Van Oot
 2 days ago

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will release his full budget proposal Tuesday afternoon, formally kicking off a four-month sprint to pass a spending plan before the Legislature adjourns in May.

Why it matters: The two-year budget, which is ultimately passed by legislators, covers everything from school funding to the availability of EV chargers.

The big picture: DFL majorities in the House and Senate mean Democrats have full control over deciding how to spend a record $17.6 billion surplus .

  • Walz wants to use big chunks of that cash to boost funding for education, housing, and more social services.

What we're watching: Walz's full budget proposal will include revised plans related to $2,000 rebate checks and rolling back taxes on Social Security benefits .

  • DFL lawmakers are divided on how far to go on those two issues. In both cases, income caps will likely be at the center of the debate.

State of play: The DFL governor has already outlined billions in spending proposals ahead of the full reveal, including:

  • More than $1.5 billion in new funding for schools over the next two years, including increases in the per-pupil funding formula, special education subsidies, and mental health support. Plus, free school meals for all kids.
  • $514 million for public safety, including $300 million in aid for local governments. Millions more are earmarked to help fight the opioid epidemic, body-worn cameras for correctional officers, and firefighter training.
  • $668 million to create a new state paid family leave program providing workers with up to 12 weeks off to care for a newborn or sick relative, plus an additional 12 weeks for personal illness. A payroll tax increase for employees and employers would fill the fund moving forward.
  • $956 million for housing, including $100 million to preserve and expand affordable housing, $128 million for down payment and closing cost assistance, and $10 million in rental payment help for low-income families.
  • $276 million to expand broadband internet access to all residents by 2026.

What's next: State economists will give lawmakers an update on the size of the state's surplus, currently projected to be $17.6 billion, next month.

  • Legislators will use those numbers to craft spending bills before they adjourn in late May.

Guest
2d ago

So payroll taxes will yet escalate to pay for welfare recipients that indicate they’re sick, have a reli that’s sick, have another kid so mom and “dad “ have 12 weeks off paid. All funded by people that don’t want to yet again, pay for them

7
Jorge
2d ago

we know it doesn't include refunding the giant multi billion dollar surplus to the people you took the money from in the first place? instead, it's like he found a giant wallet in the street and will make no attempt to find the owner, instead sirens it all on socialist programs

5
mike bjorgo
2d ago

That its full of payoffs and kickbacks ?Yeah, we knew that.

12
