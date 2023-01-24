La Niña ebbs: Texas looks to a wetter 2023
Rain today in Central Texas could be a foretaste of a wet 2023.
- As much as 2 inches could fall in the Austin area, per the National Weather Service.
Why it matters: Much of Texas along and west of I-35 is experiencing drought conditions, with exceptional drought, the most critical level, in portions of the Hill Country, per the U.S. Drought Monitor .
Between the lines: Rainfall is critical for agriculture and replenishing the Highland Lakes northwest of Austin that serve as Austin's water supply.
- Lakes Travis and Buchanan are now at 52% capacity .
- The communities on the shores of those lakes depend on the water for tourism and recreation.
- Austin-area industrial operations, including computer chip manufacturers, rely on a steady supply of the lake water for rinsing and cleaning silicon wafers.
- Downstream, the water cools the South Texas nuclear reactor and sustains the ecosystem in Matagorda Bay, roughly 175 miles southeast of Austin.
The global picture: Meteorologists say sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean are likely on the upswing, with far-reaching consequences for our area.
- The current La Niña ocean pattern, as it's known, began in 2020. La Niña, characterized by cooler-than-average waters in parts of the Pacific, typically leads to above-normal temperatures — and below-normal precipitation — in Central Texas.
- The federal Climate Prediction Center predicts with an 82% probability that those waters will shift at least to normal conditions between March and May — possibly bringing more rain to our area.
What they're saying: "Even though the influence of La Niña itself will be removed by mid spring or summer, the conditions of well-below normal rainfall to the west of Austin means soil moistures are much lower than normal — so that sets us up for a very similar summer to what we saw last year, warmer and drier than normal," National Weather Service meteorologist Keith White tells Axios.
- A lot depends on April and May. If they're rainy, that could "limit the potential for excessive heat, especially early in the summer," he said.
- The Climate Prediction Center suggests El Niño — warmer-than-average conditions in the Pacific — could take hold in the fall. Some of Central Texas' biggest rain bombs have occurred during El Niño cycles.
What's next: The state climatologist has reported that Central Texas will get hotter and drier in coming decades as the global climate changes.
- The typical number of 100-degree days annually between 2000 and 2018 could come close to doubling by 2036.
