The Hill

Survey: 1 in 5 gig workers unsatisfied with their job

Story at a glance About 20 percent of gig workers in the United States are unhappy with their job, according to a new report. Skynova, which offers invoicing software to small businesses, surveyed over 1,000 gig workers about their wages and concerns about work in the new year.   Out of those surveyed, 65 percent…
AL.com

Here’s the average Social Security check for 66 million beneficiaries in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
msn.com

How much does a single American spend on groceries monthly?

Everyone buys groceries, but how much should an individual or household spend on food each month? Food is the third largest expenditure for Americans, and for those looking to cut costs, it can be a place where reductions are possible with some planning and budgeting. In 2020, Americans spent an...
money.com

Highest Paying Part-Time Jobs

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Whether you're looking to supplement your income or hoping for more flexibility in your schedule, you'll likely find many part-time job opportunities in just about every industry. While part-time wages will probably be less than a full-time salary, several high-paying positions are still available. In this article, we'll go over some of the highest-paying part-time jobs and offer tips on how to increase your chances of securing one of these in-demand positions.
NASDAQ

5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

One of the toughest parts of retirement is the fact that your bills don't go away even though your salary does. You need some source of money to cover your costs, and as 2022 so brutally reminded us, stocks don't always go up. It's important to have ways to generate that cash that don't rely on selling your stocks to have the money you need to live your life.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Third round of January payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow

The third and final round of Social Security retirement payments slated to be distributed in January are set to go out to recipients in just one day. The payment, worth up to $4,194, is scheduled to be disbursed on Wednesday for recipients who were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. The payment is the third round of payments being issued from the Social Security Administration, which issues payments to recipients based on their date of birth, according to the administration's calendar.
BBC

Cost of living: One in three children in North living in poverty

Children in the north of England are facing "unprecedented" levels of poverty, an MP has warned. On Tuesday, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) published a report into child poverty and the cost-of-living crisis. It states in Yorkshire and the Humber and the North East, child poverty is at its highest...
