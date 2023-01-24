Read full article on original website
Meet the workers who 'acted their wage' at their 'silly little jobs' and made life their 9-to-5 this year
The past two years have led to a workforce who sees themselves as more than workers, and they're bringing about a cultural shift.
Citi is ordering its low-performing remote workers back to the office. That could be a bad sign for quiet quitters.
Low-performing hybrid workers are brought back to the office for coaching, Citi CEO Jane Fraser said. While Citibank promotes flexible work arrangements, workers who aren’t performing well when at home will be ordered back to their cubicles, CEO Jane Fraser told Bloomberg’s David Westin at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.
Mom Dragged for Requesting to Work From Home to Avoid Paying Childcare
"If you are thinking of working at home with your child, one or the other will lose out," commented one user.
Survey: 1 in 5 gig workers unsatisfied with their job
Story at a glance About 20 percent of gig workers in the United States are unhappy with their job, according to a new report. Skynova, which offers invoicing software to small businesses, surveyed over 1,000 gig workers about their wages and concerns about work in the new year. Out of those surveyed, 65 percent…
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
This $8 billion startup is fining employees $1,200 for contacting colleagues on vacation
Roughly half of U.S. employees report working at least one hour a day even when on vacation.
Here’s the average Social Security check for 66 million beneficiaries in 2023
More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
First-time homebuyers are pretty much screwed in 2023
Not a single home sold in November was under $200,000, according to real estate data from the US Census Bureau.
How much does a single American spend on groceries monthly?
Everyone buys groceries, but how much should an individual or household spend on food each month? Food is the third largest expenditure for Americans, and for those looking to cut costs, it can be a place where reductions are possible with some planning and budgeting. In 2020, Americans spent an...
Highest Paying Part-Time Jobs
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Whether you're looking to supplement your income or hoping for more flexibility in your schedule, you'll likely find many part-time job opportunities in just about every industry. While part-time wages will probably be less than a full-time salary, several high-paying positions are still available. In this article, we'll go over some of the highest-paying part-time jobs and offer tips on how to increase your chances of securing one of these in-demand positions.
Approaching age 62? What you need to know about Social Security's 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment and claiming benefits
An 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 will provide Social Security beneficiaries with the biggest boost in four decades. If you're tempted to claim Social Security retirement benefits early, experts say it may be wiser to wait. Current Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive an 8.7% boost to their benefits...
This CEO cut the working week, but not pay, at his factory – and says workers are now more productive and stick around for longer
Ben Eltz of DiamondBack Covers told Insider that a 35-hour week "almost pays for itself" through increased efficiency, safety, and staff retention.
Social Security Schedule: When February 2023 Benefit Payments Are Sent
The next round of Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in February. Social Security recipients will continue to see bigger benefit checks, thanks to the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)...
February 2023 stimulus payment: These states have remaining checks for eligible Americans!
In February, many but not all states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payment. These payments of up to $600 are intended to assist residents in coping with the high rate of inflation. Stimulus Payment 2023. This has generated several problems and difficulties for all Americans...
5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work
One of the toughest parts of retirement is the fact that your bills don't go away even though your salary does. You need some source of money to cover your costs, and as 2022 so brutally reminded us, stocks don't always go up. It's important to have ways to generate that cash that don't rely on selling your stocks to have the money you need to live your life.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2023 — New increased $914 direct payments return next week – exact check timeline
THE government is sending millions of Americans a new SSI payment next week. The checks will go out on February 1, more than a month after recipients saw their last payments on December 30. SSI beneficiaries generally receive checks on the first of the month, but some months are different...
Social Security update: Third round of January payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow
The third and final round of Social Security retirement payments slated to be distributed in January are set to go out to recipients in just one day. The payment, worth up to $4,194, is scheduled to be disbursed on Wednesday for recipients who were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. The payment is the third round of payments being issued from the Social Security Administration, which issues payments to recipients based on their date of birth, according to the administration's calendar.
Retiring Soon? Top 10 Locations Older Americans Relocated in 2022 To Save Money
Americans looking for greener (or at least cheaper) pastures in retirement began to relocate at a slightly higher pace last year. As usual, the most popular destinations were in the Sunbelt. See: 7...
Delays in direct payments between $200 & $1,050 for 460,000 Americans leave people enraged by ‘endless loop of futility’
THOUSANDS of Americans have still not received their direct payments of up to $1,050, leaving them enraged by the "endless loop of futility." A total of 460,000 California residents have been encountering delays in their Middle Class Tax Refund. The California Franchise Tax Board previously said that the majority of...
Cost of living: One in three children in North living in poverty
Children in the north of England are facing "unprecedented" levels of poverty, an MP has warned. On Tuesday, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) published a report into child poverty and the cost-of-living crisis. It states in Yorkshire and the Humber and the North East, child poverty is at its highest...
