PayPal confirms data breach, sends warning emails to users
PayPal has issued a warning to some of its customers that their accounts have been breached, and some sensitive data compromised. In its report (opens in new tab), the company confirmed that on December 20, 2022, an unauthorized third-party accessing a number of PayPal accounts. Further investigation uncovered that whoever was behind the attack, accessed the accounts between December 6 and December 8, 2022.
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
This app helped police plan raids. Hackers just made the data public.
Controversial law enforcement apps are at the center of a new, massive data hack. Deposit PhotosThe trove reportedly includes thousands of audio recordings, photos, and reports.
Wi-Fi routers are being hit by a dangerous new Android malware with extra DNS hacks
A new Android app has been found tricking unsuspecting users (even those with clean devices) into visiting malicious versions of popular websites, where they might end up giving away their login credentials, or even worse - money. The findings come courtesy of Kaspersky, which found a malicious Android app carrying...
New malware dubbed "Hook" allows hijacking and real-time spying on Android devices
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. In a nutshell: Security researchers at ThreatFabric have uncovered an Android banking-app malware called "Hook." The program allows hackers to take over a target's phone remotely. Bad actors can use it to steal data, exfiltrate personally identifiable information (PII), make financial transactions, and more.
Android users urged to change two settings immediately – including one that can stop snooping
ANDROID Users have been urged to change two settings on their devices for a better experience. They include a security hack and one to make the screen easier to read. Every smartphone device comes equipped with a lock screen. This is meant to protect your sensitive information and privacy. That...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Millions urged to watch out for new Google warning that could save from danger
GOOGLE has created a very handy alert that could protect you from danger. It works to stop frustrating (and even criminal) spam calls that are targeting you. Google is added a new "suspected spam caller" alert to Google Voice calls. This will warn you when a call comes through so...
The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
PayPal hacker attack exposes customer names and Social Security numbers — what to do now
PayPal is sending out notifications to customers whose accounts were accessed by hackers following a large-scale credential stuffing attack late last year.
Millions of Android owners must look for ‘red alert’ right now – it’s very serious
OWNERS of Google Pixel smartphones should never ignore a "red alert" in their settings. Google warns users who are at "critical risk" – and must act immediately. You should regularly check your settings to see if you're at risk. Thankfully it's very easy to do – once you know...
Why PayPal Users Need to Check Their Accounts (Right Now)
PayPal customers attacked and personal information compromised.
Americans outraged as they receive payment of less than $5 when promised $125 – see who qualifies for extra money
A DATA breach left 147million Americans seeking restitution, but some aren't even getting a quarter of what was promised. Equifax, a credit reporting company, experienced a data breach in 2017, resulting in a $425million consumer restitution fund being created. Those who were affected had the option to sign up for...
37 million T-Mobile customers hacked
MIAMI - T-Mobile said a "bad actor" accessed personal data from 37 million current customers in a November data breach. In a regulatory filing Thursday, the company said the hacker stole customer data that included names, billing addresses, emails, phone numbers, dates of birth, T-Mobile account numbers, and information describing the kind of service they have with the wireless carrier. T-Mobile said no social security numbers, credit card information, government ID numbers, passwords, PINs, or financial information were exposed in the hack. Nevertheless, that information can be compiled with other stolen or publicly available information and used by scammers to...
Your Messenger app is about to get some major upgrades, including end-to-end message encryption
Chatting with your friends on Messenger can feel like a fun, safe space. However, the threat of having someone breach your messages and read all of your private thoughts can be nerve wracking. For that reason, Facebook announced on Monday that it will be expanding Messenger's end-to-end message encryption globally.
Nearly 35,000 PayPal user accounts were hacked due to reused passwords
Nearly 35,000 PayPal user accounts have been breached by so-called "credential stuffing", reports Bleeping Computer. PayPal managed to stop the two-day intrusion and reset the affected users' passwords. Almost 35,000 PayPal user accounts were accessed in a security breach. In fact, PayPal's own servers weren't hacked. The reason for the...
Amazon launches a $5 monthly subscription for unlimited prescription medications
Amazon is launching RxPass in the US, a new drug subscription exclusive to Prime members that charges users a $5 monthly fee to ship eligible prescription medications to their doorstep. Announced on Tuesday in a press release, the Amazon RxPass subscription program provides generic medications to treat over 80 common health conditions, including high blood pressure, hair loss, anxiety, and acid reflux.
Microsoft serves Sony a subpoena in preparation for impending FTC lawsuit
In a high-stakes legal move, Microsoft has served Sony Interactive Entertainment with a subpoena as it prepares to defend itself in an impending antitrust lawsuit with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). For those not in the know, Microsoft is expecting to fight an imminent legal battle with the US government’s...
Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!
If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.
