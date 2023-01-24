ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

PayPal confirms data breach, sends warning emails to users

PayPal has issued a warning to some of its customers that their accounts have been breached, and some sensitive data compromised. In its report (opens in new tab), the company confirmed that on December 20, 2022, an unauthorized third-party accessing a number of PayPal accounts. Further investigation uncovered that whoever was behind the attack, accessed the accounts between December 6 and December 8, 2022.
Phone Arena

All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones

Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
TechRadar

Wi-Fi routers are being hit by a dangerous new Android malware with extra DNS hacks

A new Android app has been found tricking unsuspecting users (even those with clean devices) into visiting malicious versions of popular websites, where they might end up giving away their login credentials, or even worse - money. The findings come courtesy of Kaspersky, which found a malicious Android app carrying...
TechSpot

New malware dubbed "Hook" allows hijacking and real-time spying on Android devices

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. In a nutshell: Security researchers at ThreatFabric have uncovered an Android banking-app malware called "Hook." The program allows hackers to take over a target's phone remotely. Bad actors can use it to steal data, exfiltrate personally identifiable information (PII), make financial transactions, and more.
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
CBS Miami

37 million T-Mobile customers hacked

MIAMI - T-Mobile said a "bad actor" accessed personal data from 37 million current customers in a November data breach. In a regulatory filing Thursday, the company said the hacker stole customer data that included names, billing addresses, emails, phone numbers, dates of birth, T-Mobile account numbers, and information describing the kind of service they have with the wireless carrier. T-Mobile said no social security numbers, credit card information, government ID numbers, passwords, PINs, or financial information were exposed in the hack. Nevertheless, that information can be compiled with other stolen or publicly available information and used by scammers to...
Phone Arena

Nearly 35,000 PayPal user accounts were hacked due to reused passwords

Nearly 35,000 PayPal user accounts have been breached by so-called "credential stuffing", reports Bleeping Computer. PayPal managed to stop the two-day intrusion and reset the affected users' passwords. Almost 35,000 PayPal user accounts were accessed in a security breach. In fact, PayPal's own servers weren't hacked. The reason for the...
The Verge

Amazon launches a $5 monthly subscription for unlimited prescription medications

Amazon is launching RxPass in the US, a new drug subscription exclusive to Prime members that charges users a $5 monthly fee to ship eligible prescription medications to their doorstep. Announced on Tuesday in a press release, the Amazon RxPass subscription program provides generic medications to treat over 80 common health conditions, including high blood pressure, hair loss, anxiety, and acid reflux.
TechRadar

Microsoft serves Sony a subpoena in preparation for impending FTC lawsuit

In a high-stakes legal move, Microsoft has served Sony Interactive Entertainment with a subpoena as it prepares to defend itself in an impending antitrust lawsuit with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). For those not in the know, Microsoft is expecting to fight an imminent legal battle with the US government’s...
brytfmonline.com

Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!

If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.

