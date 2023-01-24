ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WHAS 11

John Legend Shares His First Photo With Baby Daughter Esti: 'Our New Love'

John Legend is celebrating life with his and Chrissy Teigen’s newborn baby! On Wednesday, the 44-year-old musician took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of him and little Esti. "Our new love. ❤️," Legend captioned the sweet pic. In the photo, the "All of Me" singer smiles for...
WHAS 11

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome Baby No. 2: Find Out Her Name

There's another situation here! Jersey Shore’s Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, welcomed their baby girl. "We couldn’t be more excited to announce the arrival of our sweet baby girl, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino," the couple said in a statement to ET. "We appreciate everyone's well wishes and are so thrilled to start this new chapter as a family of four."
WHAS 11

Paris Hilton Welcomes First Child with Husband Carter Reum

The star took to Instagram Tuesday evening to reveal she and her husband, Carter Reum, are parents to a baby boy, writing, "You are already loved beyond words." Hilton shared an adorable photo of her son's newborn hand wrapped around her thumb. "Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcomed a baby...
WHAS 11

'Bachelor' Contestant Christina Mandrell Spotted in Taylor Swift's 'Fifteen' Music Video

A familiar face! One of the women competing for Zach Shallcross' heart on this season of The Bachelor is apparently no stranger to the spotlight. Before Christina Mandrell decided to make a run for love on national TV, she had already gotten a taste of showbusiness with a cameo in Taylor Swift's music video for her 2008 single, "Fifteen."
WHAS 11

'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Reveals His Famous Uncle's Reaction to His New Role

Zach Shallcross is just now becoming a household name thanks to his role as the new Bachelor, but the 26-year-old tech exec from California also has one noteworthy relative. Shallcross shared that his uncle is Seinfeld actor Patrick Warburton, who played the well-known character, Puddy. He also iconically voiced Kronk in the 2000 animated film The Emperor's New Groove. He also voices a variety of characters on the adult cartoon Family Guy and is the voice of Grandpa Shark on Baby Shark's Big Show!.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHAS 11

Chrissy Teigen Shows Newborn Daughter Esti's Face in New Photo

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl has stepped into the spotlight and already proven she's an adorable little thief, because she's stolen everyone's hearts!. The 37-year-old model on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the first close-up photo of Esti Maxine Stephens. In the photo, the little one's enjoying a few Z's while in Teigen's comforting arms. She captioned the photo, "[L]ook at u out here lookin like a baby."
WHAS 11

'I Am Jazz': Jazz Jennings Receives Cruel Message on a Dating App (Exclusive)

Jazz Jennings is sharing a negative comment she received on a dating app in regard to her being a transgender woman. In ET's exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, the 22-year-old reality star reads the disturbing online remark to her friends, who reply, "Wowwww." "This is not...
WHAS 11

Why 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Sold Her Pennsylvania Studio

Abby Lee Miller is moving on and moving away. The former Dance Moms star is sharing the news that she's sold her famous Abby Lee Dance Studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Miller took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the sale and explain why she's decided to sell the studio, which will be turned into a daycare center.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WHAS 11

Priyanka Chopra Shares Meaning Behind Her and Nick Jonas' Matching Tattoos

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have some very special ink. In a new video for British Vogue, the Baywatch star shared the meaning behind their matching tattoos. "I have a check and a box behind my ears," she says in the video. "My husband has...
WHAS 11

Michael B. Jordan Is Not Dating Model Amber Jepson Despite Report

Despite news reports that Michael B. Jordan is dating Amber Jepson, ET has learned that the actor is not in a relationship with the British model and remains single after his June breakup with Lori Harvey. The Sun first broke out the romance rumors, reporting that the 35-year-old is "said...

