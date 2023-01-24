Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shooting leaves two people injured outside San Antonio bar, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Two men were left injured after a shooting outside a San Antonio bar located on the west side Wednesday night, according to San Antonio Police. The incident occurred on the 900 block of Frio City Road around 9:21 p.m. Wednesday. Police say an altercation occurred outside...
Man who falsely said he was uncle of San Antonio police shooting victim Erik Cantu arrested for fraud
Jesse Jesus Salazar, 32, faces charges that he defrauded a Wisconsin police officer while buying a car from him.
Shooting at Whataburger parking lot leaves police still searching for suspect, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — One man is sent to the hospital after a shooting occurred in a Whataburger parking lot on the far south side Wednesday evening, according to police. The incident occurred near Poteet Jourdanton and Loop 410 around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the suspect shot through the...
It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to
That pressure feels especially high for Alamo City bartenders after the high-profile arrest of Councilman Clayton Perry and his subsequent driving-while-intoxicated charge.
Screeching noise to deter homeless at west side Dollar Tree turned off, for now
SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors who live near a west side Dollar Tree say they don't want to go outside and they can't sleep. They blame a loud, screeching noise coming from the store. The manager told San Antonio Police that the noise is coming from a sound machine that...
Understanding the rise in San Antonio hate crimes
Reports of hate crimes committed because of someone's race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity have skyrocketed locally, new data shows. But officials say the numbers don’t paint the full picture. Why it matters: Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric has increased among some far-right groups, leading to safety concerns. Last month, armed...
KSAT 12
Man tied up, tortured, injected with bleach prior to body being dumped behind Live Oak apartments, warrant states
LIVE OAK, Texas – A man whose body was found dumped behind vacant apartments in Live Oak last month was tied up, tortured and injected with bleach, a murder warrant obtained Thursday by KSAT Investigates shows. Authorities have charged Justin Hunt, 32, in connection with the death of Matthew...
SAPD officer shoots, kills man who pulled a gun on police, Chief McManus says
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio police officer shot and killed a man outside a motel on the west side late Tuesday night, police said. It happened just before 11 p.m. in the parking lot of Motel 6 off of S.W. Loop 410. Chief William McManus spoke from the...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for shooting neighbor as he mowed the lawn, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect who they say shot his neighbor as he mowed the lawn. Cristobal Alfonso Cuellar, 54, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Saturday evening in the 100 block of Ohio St., records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Woman says she caught man inappropriately touching himself at San Antonio park
SAN ANTONIO – What was supposed to be a fun, relaxing day at McAllister Park took a disturbing turn for Marissa Rijos and her partner. Rijos regularly records dance videos and on Wed., January 17th, her video captured way more than she wanted to see. “To the ground, like...
Bexar County inmate dies Wednesday morning, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities say a 53-year-old inmate died following some kind of medical episode Wednesday morning, possibly stemming from self-inflicted injuries. Daniel Pentkwoski was found apparently unresponsive on the floor of his cell by a cadet conducting routine checks, according to officials with the Bexar County...
Student found with gun at Bandera Middle School, district confirms
SAN ANTONIO — A student was found with a gun at Bandera Middle School Wednesday morning, Bandera ISD confirmed in a letter to parents. The district said a student was reported to be in possession of an 'antique-type' firearm which was inside of the student's backpack. The school administration took the student into their custody and law enforcement was called.
KSAT 12
5 teens arrested after leading authorities in stolen vehicle from New Braunfels to San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Five teenagers were arrested after they led law enforcement officials on a chase in a stolen car from New Braunfels to Seguin to San Antonio over the weekend, police say. New Braunfels police said the suspects — who allegedly admitted to heading to New Braunfels to...
KSAT 12
Man shot in head after altercation at South Side Whataburger, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head after an altercation at a Whataburger ended in gunfire, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the shooting around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday near Poteet Jourdanton Freeway and SW Loop 410. Police...
KSAT 12
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of gas station on Christmas Day
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for a robbery of a Southwest Side gas station on Christmas Day. The robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 25 at an Oasis gas station in the 4700 block of Military Drive West, not far from Medina Base Road and Old Pearsall Road.
KTSA
San Antonio Councilman Perry makes first appearance in court
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman accused of having more than a dozen drinks before trying to drive home has now made his first court appearance. Clayton Perry appeared before Judge Yolanda Huff via Zoom Tuesday morning in Bexar County Court. He is charged with DWI and failure to stop and give information after a head-on-crash on November 6. Both charges would fall into the category of Class B misdemeanors, but they could bring a penalty of 180 days in jail, a $2,000 fine – or both if Clayton is convicted.
East San Antonio neighbors concerned that Friedrich project will worsen air quality
SAN ANTONIO — For decades, anyone traveling eastbound on East Commerce Street out of the downtown area has driven into a virtual dead zone. District 2 City Council representative Jalen McKee Rodriguez said he is looking forward to a rebirth in the area. "This is the gateway into the...
San Antonio bar Moses Rose’s Hideout may be seized for Alamo museum
Moses Rose's Hideout could soon shut down after a yearslong dispute with government officials over how much the downtown bar — which sits in the path of a new Alamo visitor center and museum — is worth. Driving the news: The City Council voted 9-2 Thursday to authorize...
KSAT 12
Community members working to help women living in condemned home damaged by fire
SAN ANTONIO – The community is coming together to support a woman and her four cats and other former tenants whose homes were deemed unlivable after a fire last week on the city’s North Side. Mary Lou Sandoval has been living in an apartment deemed not livable for...
KTSA
SAPD releases body cam footage of officer-involved shooting released
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened on the west side on January 4, 2023. Officers responded to a report of a man who appeared drunk threatening people with a gun. The video footage shows...
