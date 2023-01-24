ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

"Critical shortage" complicates Tennessee elder care

By Adam Tamburin
Axios Nashville
Axios Nashville
 2 days ago

America is coping with a shortage of home care workers, and high turnover among those who do take the job is making it even harder to line up care for loved ones, the Wall Street Journal reports .

  • The median caregiver turnover rate was about 65% in 2021, the WSJ reported, citing data from Home Care Pulse, a company that provides training to home care agencies.

Why it matters: With an ever-growing number of aging baby boomers who need elder care , as well as the COVID-fueled reluctance to seek care in nursing homes, demand for home care is surging.

Zoom in: A report released last year by the state comptroller found that Tennessee "has a critical shortage of paid caregivers who help elderly and vulnerable adults continue to live in their homes rather than in nursing facilities."

  • In-home caregivers who help patients handle daily tasks, such as getting out of bed, bathing, dressing and preparing meals, "are generally paid hourly with few benefits."

State of play: The fiscal year 2023 budget put an additional $1.2 million in state funds toward increasing pay for those workers.

  • The budget also included a $9.7 million increase to a program that provides care.
  • The state increased reimbursement rates in 2022 for providers who offer home care.

The big picture: Davidson County and the state as a whole are getting progressively older. The population of Tennesseans 60 and older is expected to increase by more than 300,000 in the next decade, according to the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability.

  • That trend will only intensify the demand for care options.
  • 38% of adults 60 and older in Tennessee live with a disability, the commission reports .

By the numbers: In Tennessee, there will be 59,300 openings for home health and personal care aides in 2028, according to the advocacy and research group PHI .

  • That represents a 42% increase in openings over a decade.

What's next: The Commission on Aging and Disability plans to share details about new strategies for confronting shortages in coming months, according to a spokesperson.

Go deeper: Read Axios' deep dive on the challenges of caring for aging baby boomers.

Comments / 3

ALS22
2d ago

Let’s tell the truth, the reason that there is a shortage is possibly due to the company. From experience, I left the company I worked for as a CNA because I shouldn’t have to keep testifying against nurses stealing meds. Or families that have that one family member that “used to be a CNA” give them crap when ok do yourself if that’s the case. Very combative residents and a company that doesn’t care about your mental health when the job gets stressful OR lack of concern because you injured yourself or was injured by a resident during their sundowning moments. I would not return as a caregiver in a facility. Instead, I became a CNA. It seems like it’s more demanding but there’s also more connotation and understanding in the physical and mental work you do. Sure, I take crap from patient’s family and the patients themselves but hell, that’s manageable versus being stuck in a facility or home day in and out with no outlet.

Reply
2
Related
Tennessee Lookout

Health commissioner declines to answer reporters’ questions on HIV funds

Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado got a hall pass in his first appearance before the Senate health committee, then dodged reporters Wednesday inquiring about the state’s new policy to end federal funding to nonprofits for HIV services. Alvarado, who came to Tennessee in December after serving in the Kentucky legislature and running for lieutenant governor there, […] The post Health commissioner declines to answer reporters’ questions on HIV funds appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Speak Out on HIV Prevention Decision

Christian clergy ask "what would Jesus do" as Gov. Lee refuses HIV prevention funds. On the heels of an announcement that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is refusing federal assistance to promote HIV prevention, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are questioning Lee and others for refusing help for those most in need.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Lawmakers look for motive in HIV funding shift

Two Memphis lawmakers are raising concerns about the state’s decision to cut federal HIV funding from nonprofit agencies and direct it through metro health departments, saying such a move could endanger lives. State Rep. Antonio Parkinson is asking the Tennessee Department of Health why it is cutting HIV funds received through multi-million dollar grants from […] The post Lawmakers look for motive in HIV funding shift appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years

From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee recruiting teachers with fast-growing program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee loses thousands of teachers every year, and there aren’t enough new teachers to replace them. But, an expanding apprentice-style program is aiming to change that. The CEO of Professional Educators of Tennessee, JC Bowman, said educators were skipping school for retirement or other professions,...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Third influenza-related child death reported in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports there has been a third pediatric influenza-related death in the state. The child who passed lived in the eastern portion of the state according to TDH. Tennessee has been among states seeing higher rates of pediatric hospitalization according to the Centers for...
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS News

Tennessee students create robotic hand for new classmate

Attending a new school can be a difficult challenge for any student, but fortunately for one 15-year-old in Tennessee, he found a group of innovative students who changed his life.Sergio Peralta started the new school year at Hendersonville High School with a secret — a hand that didn't fully form."In the first days of school, I honestly felt like hiding my hand," he told CBS News. "Like nobody would ever find out."A teacher in the school's engineering program did find out, though, and told Peralta that his classmates might be able to help out."They ended up offering me, like, 'We could build your prosthetic hand', and I never expected it," he said. "Like, never in a million years."With access to online models and a 3D printer, the group — which didn't even know if their plan would work — hit a home run. Using the prosthetic, Peralta was able to catch a baseball with his right hand for the first time."They changed my life," Peralta said.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Governor broaches paid family medical leave – again

Three years after shelving a family medical leave plan, Gov. Bill Lee appears ready to dust off the proposal in an effort to recruit and keep state employees. A day before his second inauguration, the Republican governor told reporters he is interested in looking at methods to improve the state’s “attractiveness” as an employer. “We […] The post Governor broaches paid family medical leave – again appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Bank helps woman after account hacked

More than $2,000 has been returned to an East Tennessee woman whose debit card was stolen last summer. When it was swiped in August, Theresa Baker's card was hacked and money from her online banking account was drained. Bank helps woman after account hacked. More than $2,000 has been returned...
TENNESSEE STATE
vanderbiltpoliticalreview.com

Op-Ed: Reparations In California And What It Could Mean For Tennessee

The subject of reparations for African Americans has been a polarizing issue in American discourse for decades. Since 1989, Bill H.R.40 – the “Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act” – has lingered on the House floor, never reaching the Senate. The bill would identify the federal and state government’s former role in supporting chattel slavery, study its lasting harms, and devise avenues for appropriate remedies. With the federal government unlikely to consider a reparations program, California has taken it upon itself to consider the subject.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton outlined his top legislative priorities for 2023 during a speech in Nashville Tuesday, among which were further reducing taxes on businesses, implementing toll lanes to mitigate the state’s traffic congestion issues, and integrating charter schools into the state’s education system. A guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the Economic Club of Nashville, […] The post Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Axios Nashville

Nashville, TN
292
Followers
506
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Nashville, anchored by Nate Rau and Adam Tamburin, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy