Iowa State

Public vs. private school regulations in Iowa

By Linh Ta
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 2 days ago
Iowa lawmakers passed a bill Monday night allowing state funding to be used for private school tuition .

Why it matters: All public school students will be allowed to take $7,598 in state funding with them annually to be used towards private school tuition.

  • Public school advocates warn the bill could take away money from their school districts, which are funded through enrollment numbers.

Driving the news: We examined state laws and regulations to analyze the differences between Iowa private and public schools, including:

✅ Accreditation: All public schools are accredited through the state, which requires an on-site visit and an approved five-year plan.

  • Private schools have the option to become accredited through a state-approved independent agency , which is typically religiously affiliated.
  • Independently-accredited schools are not required to hire licensed teachers, Margaret Buckton told Axios, executive director of Urban Education Network, which represents the state's largest public schools.

✋ Enrollment: Public schools are required to accept all students living within their district.

  • Private schools may decline to accept a student based on their performance and also do not have to offer special education.

📚 Curriculum: While public schools are required to offer several career exploration classes — like art, IT and agriculture — private schools may opt out.

  • Private schools may also opt out of teaching health development, which includes curriculum on STDs and HPV vaccinations.

🍔 Food: Public schools are required to provide free breakfast and lunch for qualifying students.

  • Those programs are not required at private schools.

💵 Tuition: Private schools may charge tuition and require volunteer hours from parents, while public schools cannot.

What's next: Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to sign the bill into law today.

Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

