We start today's deals with a couple of Apple products, as the 2021 24-inch iMac is once again on sale. This amazing all-in-one desktop computer comes with Apple's first in-house processor, which means you can enjoy tons of power with an M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. You also get a stunning 24-inch Retina Display and matching accessories, including a Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard. The best part is that you can choose between three different color options and still get the same $199 discount.

3 HOURS AGO