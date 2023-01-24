ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado coach Ed Lamb explains how asparagus became career symbol

Asparagus became a metaphor for University of Northern Colorado Ed Lamb’s career, but it didn’t start out like that. Lamb grew up in Pleasanton, California, in the East Bay near San Francisco. The United States Census Bureau considers the city to be a major suburban area, with the whole metropolitan area classified as urban. That means he wasn’t surrounded by farms or wide swaths of natural areas, so he didn’t know much about gardening or ranching.
GREELEY, CO
skyhinews.com

Kremmling man places 5th at National Western Stock Show and Rodeo

Cody Mumma of Kremmling shone during the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, which took place from Jan. 7-22 in Denver. In steer wrestling, Mumma raced through the competition. In pool three, Mumma scored a 4.8-second run in Round 1, then a 4.4-second run in Round 2. These fast scores earned him a place in the semifinals, which took place on Jan. 22. In pool 3 of the semifinals, Mumma won fifth place with a time of 14.9 seconds.
KREMMLING, CO
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
ESPN Western Colorado

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
COLORADO STATE
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Denver, Colorado

Many believe America is a country run by people they have never heard of, and they may be correct. Let's talk about a small town in Kansas named Russell. In 1923, the first oil well was discovered in Russell, attracting settlers from Oklahoma and Texas. Oil became a foundation for the town's economy for the coming few decades.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

New development coming to area across from CSU’s Fort Collins campus

Dozens of new homes are coming to an area across from Colorado State University’s campus in Fort Collins. The Coloradoan reports a three-story apartment building with 77 units and nine single-family homes was approved for a five-acre plot of land at South Shields Street and Westward Drive. It took the developer five years to win city approval. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

$100-million renovations underway at Empower Field

Renovations at Empower Field at Mile High will cost about twice Russell Wilson's annual salary and will focus on four major parts of the stadium. Gabby Easterwood reports. $100-million renovations underway at Empower Field. Renovations at Empower Field at Mile High will cost about twice Russell Wilson's annual salary and...
LITTLETON, CO
9NEWS

Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area

According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
DENVER, CO
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com

Lakeside: Then, Now. Now What?

Located just outside the limits of Denver lies the town of Lakeside. Home to just 17 people, all are facing Sheridan Blvd. just off Interstate 70. It’s a small community in such a fast-growing city. Most Denver residents pass through the narrow city lines of Lakeside daily without ever...
DENVER, CO

