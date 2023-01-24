ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Historic marker honors Nashville Kurdish community

By Adam Tamburin
Axios Nashville
Axios Nashville
 2 days ago

A new historical marker unveiled this weekend on Nolensville Pike celebrates Nashville's robust Kurdish community.

  • Nashville is home to the largest Kurdish population in the country, with an estimate of about 20,000 Kurds living here today.

"Kurds fleeing horrific genocide and seeking refuge from political persecution have found a welcoming home and sense of community in Nashville," a resolution from the Metro Council states.

  • The community came from Iran, Iraq, Syria and Turkey and began arriving in Nashville in the 1970s, according to the marker.
  • Officials say the Salahadeen Center, founded in 1998, is believed to be among the first Kurdish mosques in the country.

What they're saying: Nawzad Hawrami, a co-founder of the Salahadeen Center, tells Axios Nashville was a welcoming home for the Kurdish community. He says the marker shows the community has contributed to Nashville’s story.

  • "We're proud to be here."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Nashville

Nashville's top lawyer bashes plan to shrink council

Metro's top lawyer says the proposal from Republican state lawmakers to reduce the size of the Metro Council would undermine the stability of the city.State of play: Legal director Wally Dietz says the city is prepared "to explore all possible legal avenues" if necessary. He says residents, not the legislature, should decide major governance changes like the size of the council.What he's saying: In a memo shared on Monday, Dietz said the proposal "poses an existential threat not just to Nashville's self-governance but to the constitutional rights of all local governments across the state.""A 40-person Council protects minority representation in government by creating more opportunities for diverse voices and perspectives to serve," Dietz added.Catch up quick: Republicans Rep. William Lamberth and Sen. Bo Watson are proposing a law that would cap the size of metro councils at 20 members. Nashville has the third largest council in the nation with 40, plus an elected vice mayor.
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Police and fire unions back Nashville Mayor John Cooper for a second term

Unions representing Nashville police and firefighters are backing Mayor John Cooper in the upcoming mayoral election.The endorsements cited Cooper's support for better pay and equipment for the city agencies.Why it matters: Cooper has not formally announced a re-election bid yet. But the pair of early endorsements could help him build a case for a second term.Councilmembers Sharon Hurt and Freddie O'Connell have launched campaigns, as has former city official Matt Wiltshire. The election is in August.What they're saying: In a statement, the Nashville Fraternal Order of Police said Cooper had "demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the promotion of public safety and those who are responsible for maintaining it.""He has consistently stood with the men and women of the MNPD, and we are proud to stand with him in the next election."The announcement said Cooper's support for "the most competitive salary, benefits, and attractive working conditions possible" gives Nashville police an edge in recruitment and retention.Danny R. Yates, president of the Nashville Fire Fighters & Fire Service Employees Association IAFF Local 140, called Cooper "the leader our city needs.""We've seen him commit unprecedented financial support to the department — prioritizing our members after a decade of underinvestment."
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

Nashville restaurants get love from James Beard Foundation

Nashville's food scene is well represented on the list of semifinalists for James Beard Foundation awards this year. Driving the news: Bastion's Josh Habiger and Locust's Trevor Moran are semifinalists for best chef in the southeast. Bastion is a mainstay for culinary acclaim. Newcomer Locust has been heralded as one...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Zillow listing shows Franklin, Tennessee, mansion up in flames

A Zillow listing for a Franklin home has gone viral — because it shows the Winslow Road mansion going up in flames.The house was destroyed by a September fire. Many of the photos show a before-and-after look featuring the charred, gunky remnants of the home, which was deemed "a total loss," according to the listing.The property was listed for $1,499,000."We had no idea this would create such a buzz," real estate agent Paula Duvall tells Axios. "We were simply trying to be transparent about the history of the home.""We also wanted to show how grand the home was and how grand the home could be if someone chose to rebuild."
FRANKLIN, TN
Axios Nashville

Taylor Swift donates to Tennessee animal shelter

Taylor Swift recently made a "significant donation" to the Williamson County Animal Center, according to officials.The shelter offers adoption services, spaying and neutering and rabies clinics.🐶 The intrigue: The shelter honored the gift by naming puppies after the global superstar's tracks "Carolina," "Bejeweled," "Midnight Rain" and "Willow.""While all Swifties know Taylor loves cats, we hope she won't mind that we named our newest adoptable puppies after her songs," the shelter posted on Facebook.The female, black-and-white puppies are 3 months old.…Ready for it?: You can learn more about adopting them on the shelter website.If you see these pups and think, "You belong with me," act fast.Two of them were already adopted over the weekend.Flashback: Swift has focused many of her philanthropic efforts on her home turf in Tennessee.She donated to help staff at Grimey's record store when the business was shuttered by the pandemic.She put $500,000 toward flood relief in 2010 and $1 million toward tornado recovery efforts in 2020.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Axios Nashville

BNA unveils newly upgraded lobby after two years of construction

Nashville International Airport is poised to open its newly redesigned central terminal lobby next Tuesday after two years of construction.The upgraded 200,000-square-foot area will restore central access to both ends of the terminal, which had been separated during construction.It will include 24 security lanes (up from 10), new restaurants and shops and towering artwork.Zoom out: The new lobby is part of a massive renovation effort that includes more than $2 billion in airport upgrades to accommodate the growing region.What they're saying: Airport president and CEO Doug Kreulen said the new lobby "dramatically changes the look, feel, and energy of the airport.""It will be clear as soon as you step foot into BNA that Nashville is home to a world-class airport."
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Nashville's No Quarter to host state pinball finals

No Quarter, a small neighborhood bar in East Nashville, has emerged as a hub of the area's emerging competitive pinball scene.State of play: No Quarter hosts weekly tournaments with players using approximately two dozen machines. The bar enjoyed its largest crowd ever when 50 players competed in a tournament earlier this week.Driving the news: The bar will host the most important competition in its history this weekend when it will be the site of the state competitive pinball tournament.The top 24 players from across Tennessee have flipped their way into the tourney, where there will be a $4,000 prize and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

Official says cutting Metro Council could be "chaos"

Some Nashville leaders are worried about political anarchy if state Republicans' plan to slash the Metro Council in half is approved. Driving the news: Top Republican lawmakers Rep. William Lamberth and Sen. Bo Watson want to cut the council from 40 to 20 members. Their plan calls for extending council...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Navigating Dry January 2023 in Nashville

If you are in the midst of going dry for January, Nashville bars are stepping up to guide you through the month with plenty of creative alcohol-free drinks on their menus.Driving the news: As more people participate in Dry January, the creation of fancy, zero-proof drinks has grown in popularity.☕ Of note: In addition to a year-round mocktail menu, East Nashville's The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club added two drinks this month: a blend of chocolate-coffee goodness called Batteries Not Included and a spirit-free martini featuring rosemary oil and celery vinegar.✨The Hampton Social mixed up a beachy sipper called Sand...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

MLK Day events in Nashville

A series of events is planned this weekend in Nashville to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Broadcast journalist Byron Pitts will deliver a keynote speech as part of Vanderbilt University's weekend lineup. This year's topic is "It starts with me: Cultivating a beloved community mindset to transform unjust systems."
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Nashville mayor weighs in on insurance dispute

Mayor John Cooper has stepped in to urge Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Humana to resolve a dispute over insurance coverage.VUMC has begun informing patients it will stop accepting Humana's Medicare Advantage plan on April 1 because of a disagreement over reimbursement rates for medical care.The health system also plans to stop coverage of the Wellcare Medicare Advantage plan.Why it matters: Metro government pensioners and retirees over 65 use Humana’s Medicare Advantage plan. The mayor wrote a letter to executives at VUMC and Humana, saying the change "could pose sudden, drastic, and potentially harmful consequences." The change would also upend...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Tennessee lawmakers want to cut Nashville's Metro Council in half

Republican lawmakers filed legislation Monday to shrink the size of Nashville's Metro Council from 40 to 20 members.Why it matters: The proposal would completely overhaul how the city government operates and constitute a political reset for Nashville.A push to shrink the council ratchets up tension between the city, which is mostly Democratic, and the conservative state government.In recent years, the relationship devolved following bitter disagreements, and in some cases lawsuits, over education funding, private school vouchers and whether Nashville should host the Republican National Convention.What they're saying: State Rep. William Lamberth says he's pursuing the legislation for economic reasons."When government...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Nashville doubles curbside recycling service

Nashville is doubling its curbside recycling service from once per month to every other week, Mayor John Cooper announced Wednesday.Why it matters: Residents have been clamoring for more recycling for years. Cooper hopes the increased service adds convenience and diverts more trash from landfills.Details: The new curbside pickup schedule begins Jan. 30. You can find out your neighborhood's schedule online here. Flashback: Trash and recycling pickup has been a headache for the Cooper administration. When the city's primary trash pickup contractor filed for bankruptcy, it led to service interruptions last year, and Cooper was left to scramble for a solution.New...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

Cledis is a burger joint with a mission

Before you even walk inside the burger joint Cledis, you know you’re in for something special. The irresistible aroma of sizzling patties perfumes the parking lot. It's the perfect introduction to the new venture from chef Shane Nasby, who previously co-owned HoneyFire BBQ in Bellevue. The restaurant, which used...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Come to Nashville's Cledis for the hole-in-the-wall vibes, and stay for the delicious burgers

Before you even walk inside the burger joint Cledis, you know you’re in for something special.The irresistible aroma of sizzling patties perfumes the parking lot.It's the perfect introduction to the new venture from chef Shane Nasby, who previously co-owned HoneyFire BBQ in Bellevue.The restaurant, which used to house an accounting office and a brewery, is a diamond in the rough on Elm Hill Pike.Nasby cooks out of a food truck parked outside next to the beer garden, which is opening soon.Why it matters: Burgers are big news in Nashville. Nasby set out to add a new "hole-in-the-wall joint" to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Elegy Coffee opens new shop in Germantown

Elegy Coffee, which has thrived for two years in East Nashville, opened a new shop in Germantown Wednesday.It's been a busy January for Elegy, which also opened a new coffee shop downtown.Why it matters: Germantown is quickly becoming Nashville's coffee district. In addition to Elegy, Germantown is home to Steadfast, Barista Parlor and Red Bicycle locations.“We felt like there was room in the neighborhood for another coffee purveyor, and we're just happy we were able to have the opportunity to bring what we do across the river," Elegy co-owner Andrew Cook said in a press release.Details: Elegy Coffee is the sister business of The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club. The Germantown shop is located at 1390 Adams Street.Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Madonna shuns Nashville

The one and only Madonna announced yesterday she would embark on a world tour featuring the greatest hits from her four decades in the music industry.The material girl's catalog is stacked with era-defining anthems, so a career retrospective is bound to be one hell of a party.Yes, but: Music City isn't invited.The 35-city tour is skipping Nashville.Flashback: Madonna made waves during her Nashville debut in 2016, when her 8pm show didn't start until 10:37pm.Reba McEntire herself seemed annoyed by the long wait.Maybe Madonna doesn't want to let down any other country legends.
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

Nashville students can watch rock band soundcheck at the Ryman

The critically acclaimed folk-rock band Big Thief is offering Nashville students the chance to watch its soundcheck when the band plays at the Ryman Auditorium next month. Driving the news: Big Thief extended the open invitation to teachers across the country as part of the band's upcoming U.S. tour. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

7 reasons to celebrate on Dolly Parton's birthday

It's no wonder the clouds are parting and the sun is coming out in Nashville, because Thursday — Jan. 19 — is Dolly Parton's birthday.She is the busiest 77-year-old this side of the Smokies, and she's still giving her fans around the world plenty to celebrate.Here are seven treats Parton has up her bedazzled sleeve this year:Even though it's her birthday she's giving us a gift. Earlier this week, she told the ladies of "The View" she would mark the special occasion by releasing a "blessed" song that came to her in a dream.She's busy recording her upcoming rock album,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Nashville stories to watch in 2023: Mayor's race, the Titans, Live Nation

In early 2019, then-Metro Councilmember John Cooper made the surprise announcement that he would not be running for mayor in an interview with then-Tennessean reporter Joey Garrison.It was, by all accounts, a tortured decision for Cooper, who was perceived as a major threat to then-Mayor David Briley's re-election chances.Flashback: We know what happened next. Cooper changed his mind, entered the race in April and drubbed Briley in the runoff election.Driving the news: It's against that backdrop of Cooper's wishy-washy tendencies that the field for the 2023 mayoral race is forming. Already three serious challengers have thrown their hats into the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Axios Nashville

Nashville, TN
292
Followers
506
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Nashville, anchored by Nate Rau and Adam Tamburin, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy