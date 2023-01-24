ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU men’s basketball: Baylor’s late 3-pointers, offensive rebounds sink Sooners

Body Jan. 21—It was, again, another close game for Oklahoma. Though this time, it appeared the Sooners would break through their lategame issues. Trailing by two points with just over two minutes to go, Jalen Hill snagged a critical offensive rebound and paid it off with a basket. On the other end, the Sooners secured a defensive stop and rebound against Baylor, which led to a fast break alley-oop layup from Milos Uzan to CJ Noland.
Lora Alice Holmes

Lora Alice Holmes passed away on December 30th, in Oklahoma City at the age of 97. She was born Lora Alice Harden on June 19, 1925, to John Bluford and Mary Olive (Horton) Harden, in Ponca City. Lora was known as Alice to most people, Topsy to some, and also Mom, Grandma, Oklagrandma, and Namaw (Grandma) Great. She spent most of her life in Ponca City and graduated from Ponca City High School in 1943. In 1945, she was married to Leslie H. Barthel for 15 year and raised three children L. Harlen Jr. (1946), Sharon A. (1948), and Roger L. (1952). She married Fred A. Holmes Sr. in 1966 and became a step-mother for Cheryl A., Chris L., and Fred A. Jr. They remained married until Fred Sr.’s death in 1986. She worked as a dental assistant to Dr. R.L. Moore at a dental office in Ponca City from 1960 until retiring in 1992. In 1997 she returned to work providing tours at the Marland Mansion in Ponca City until finally retiring in 2018, at the age of 94. She lived in the Ponca City until 2020 when she moved to Moore, OK to be closer to family.
Weekly Best Sellers

Courtesy of Magic City Books in Tulsa; Best of Books in Edmond; Brace Books in Ponca City; and Full Circle Books in Oklahoma City. 1. “Queen of Myth and Monsters” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books) 2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)...
