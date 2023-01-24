Music lovers, mark your calendars: Summer shows roll out at Arkansas Music Pavilion
The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion has been teasing more shows coming to Rogers this summer.
Tickets go on sale Friday for:
- Pantera with Lamb of God — Tuesday, Aug. 15, $40-$150;
- Beck and Phoenix — Friday, Aug. 18, $45-150;
- Kidz Bop — Saturday, Aug. 19, $30-$60;
- Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert — Thursday, July 20, $40-$150;
- Eric Church with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard — Thursday, July 27, $55-$170.
Tickets are already on sale for recently announced concerts, including:
- Parker McCollum with Larry Fleet — Friday, May 5. $30-$85;
- Incubus with guests Coheed and Cambria — Friday, May 26. $36-$100.
Go deeper: See the full lineup so far and get tickets.
Comments / 0