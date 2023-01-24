ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Music lovers, mark your calendars: Summer shows roll out at Arkansas Music Pavilion

By Alex Golden
Axios NW Arkansas
Axios NW Arkansas
 2 days ago

The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion has been teasing more shows coming to Rogers this summer.

Tickets go on sale Friday for:

  • Pantera with Lamb of God — Tuesday, Aug. 15, $40-$150;
  • Beck and Phoenix — Friday, Aug. 18, $45-150;
  • Kidz Bop — Saturday, Aug. 19, $30-$60;
  • Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert — Thursday, July 20, $40-$150;
  • Eric Church with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard — Thursday, July 27, $55-$170.

Tickets are already on sale for recently announced concerts, including:

  • Parker McCollum with Larry Fleet — Friday, May 5. $30-$85;
  • Incubus with guests Coheed and Cambria — Friday, May 26. $36-$100.

Go deeper: See the full lineup so far and get tickets.

fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville Public Schools closed Thursday with no AMI day

Classes at Fayetteville Public Schools were cancelled for Thursday, Jan. 26 following a winter storm that hit the area and brought over 8 inches of snow in some parts of town. Officials said continued poor road conditions along with numerous families, teachers and schools that are without power or internet led to a decision to fully close all public schools with no AMI day scheduled for Thursday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Axios NW Arkansas, anchored by Worth Sparkman and Alex Golden, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nw-arkansas

