Read full article on original website
Related
Cheryl Burke Wins Custody Of Her Dog In Divorce From Matthew Lawrence
Cheryl Burke is starting the new year with a win, literally. The DWTS alum shared on her Instagram on Monday that after a long divorce settlement from Matthew Lawrence and an even longer custody battle for their dog, Ysabella, she is finally a full-time single mom. “Officially a FULL-TIME dog...
'DWTS' Pros Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Welcome Their First Child Together: Photo
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's dream came true! The Dancing With the Stars power couple announced they welcomed a baby boy together on Tuesday, January 10, after years of trying to grow their family. "Our world is forever changed 🤍1.10.2023," the happy pair gushed in a shared Instagram post on Thursday, January 12, alongside a black and white photo of the two holding the newborn's tiny hand. UNDER FIRE: FANS SLAM 'DWTS' JUDGE CARRIE ANNE INABA FOR HARSH CRITIQUE OF SELMA BLAIRChmerkovskiy and Johnson, who have been together since 2015, remained transparent about the struggles they faced trying to conceive...
WHAS 11
Marie Osmond Debuts Blonde Hair in Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig
It's out with the old and in with the new for Marie Osmond!. The 63-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Friday and revealed she ditched her trademark brunette hairdo for blonde locks. She's pictured with her husband Steve Craig, whom she first tied the knot with in 1982. They divorced in 1985 but remarried in 2011.
Cheryl Burke & Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Avoid Trial As Actor Agrees To Give Her Full Custody Of Their Dog
Cheryl Burke is about to break out into a victory dance, as it's been revealed ex-husband Matthew Lawrence has agreed to give her full custody of their pooch, Ysabella."Officially a FULL TIME dog mom," she declared in a Sunday, January 15, Instagram post that featured snaps of her and the pup. "2023, we’re off to a great start!"Burke's fans were ecstatic to hear the news after months of airing out her frustrations with the ordeal on social media. "Congratulations, Cheryl! Well deserved win," one person commented. "Isabella belongs to you!""Congrats Cheryl!" added another. "I follow your podcast and was thinking...
talentrecap.com
Hayley Erbert Was Terrified By Her Facial Change After Car Crash With Derek Hough
Following their car accident last December, Dancing With The Stars couple Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are fortunately recovering fine. Erbert has recently opened about her injury, saying that she was shocked by the sudden change of her face shape amid her healing process. For those who may not know,...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
Watch David Foster and Katharine McPhee’s nearly 2-year-old son play the drums like a pro
At just 23 months old, David Foster and Katharine McPhee’s son, Rennie, already looks prepared to launch his music career. On Sunday, Jan. 22, Foster uploaded an adorable video to Instagram that proved the toddler inherited both of his parents’ musical talents. In the clip, Rennie wears headphones...
Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham Shares She’s Found “Peace” on Anniversary of Derek Underwood’s Death
Watch: "Teen Mom" Farrah Abraham Reveals Plans for the Future. Farrah Abraham is reflecting on her healing journey. The Teen Mom alum paid tribute to her late partner Derek Underwood, who is the father to her daughter Sophia, on the 14th anniversary of his death, getting candid about her grief and her path to finding peace.
tvinsider.com
Marie Osmond Recalls Being Body Shamed on ‘The Donny And Marie Show’
Marie Osmond was barely a teenager when a producer for Donny and Marie berated her for being “fat,” the ’70s icon is now sharing. In a recent interview with Page Six, the singer, actress, and entrepreneur claims that, when she was 15 years old, a producer for the variety show Osmond starred in with her brother Donny Osmond, allegedly took her aside and told her that she was “an embarrassment to her family” because “she was fat.”
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Ant Anstead Reveals He’s Not Selling the House Across the Street From Girlfriend Renée Zellweger, After All
English TV presenter Ant Anstead confirms he is no longer selling his home in Laguna Beach, three months after listing the house for sale.
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Releases First Video of Her Newborn Baby
There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
Peta Murgatroyd pregnant: DWTS pro expecting 2nd child with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
The duo welcomed their son Shai in 2017 and Peta has been open about her heartrending fertility struggles as she attempted to conceive again, including three miscarriages.
Idina Menzel Shares Rare Photo of Her and Ex-Husband Taye Diggs’ 13-Year-Old Son Walker
Wicked cute! Idina Menzel shared a rare photo with her teenage son, Walker, whom she shares with ex-husband Taye Diggs. “Happy New Year everyone, from me and my three curly-haired boys. xoxo,” the Frozen star, 51, captioned a sweet selfie via Instagram on Sunday, January 1, in which she posed with Walker, 13, husband Aaron […]
David Foster Says Son Rennie Is 'Finding His Groove' on the Drums — Watch the Impressive Video!
David Foster and Katharine McPhee's little boy is a budding drummer as he experiments with the instrument in a cute new video David Foster is proud of his little drummer's progress. Sharing a video on Instagram of his son Rennie David, 23 months, impressively exploring a high hat cymbal pedal while tapping on his drumset, the music producer, 73, wrote, "Finding his groove. 23 months. 🪘." Commenters marveled at the little one's early prowess with the instrument, which can be seen as Rennie carefully focuses on the beat while wearing protective...
Tish Cyrus Snuggles Up To New BF Dominic Purcell In Miami After The New Year: Photos
Tish Cyrus and boyfriend Dominic Purcell were seen sharing a snuggle as they celebrated New Year’s Day! Miley Cyrus’s mother, 55, and the Prison Break actor, 52, jetted off to Miami, Florida for the big night were they also relaxed on their hotel room balcony. Tish could be seen sitting on an outdoor chair looking at her phone as Dominic gently hugged her while standing over her shoulder. Later, he took a seat across from Tish as they engaged in a conversation.
Georgia woman steals the show on 1st episode of ‘The Bachelor.’ Here’s a recap.
Charity Lawson made an impression in a stunning pink gown when she got out the limo, and she made sure to tell Zach about her love for Columbus, the city she calls home.
Gwen Stefani Spends All Day In The Garden 'In Full Glam' Look — See Photo!
Gwen Stefani didn't seem to mind spending time in the great outdoors while sporting some makeup. On Sunday, January 22, the rockstar, 53, took a video of herself outside, writing, "Gardening all day in full glam while in prayer. Thank you for this day my father." In the photo, the blonde babe wore some heavy mascara and eyeliner as she rocked a green jacket, gold hoop earrings and gardening gloves. In another snap, she posted a wine glass with the caption: "Thank you for Sunday's." As OK! previously reported, the "Don't Speak" songstress, who is married to Blake Shelton, found...
Ree Drummond's Foster Son Jamar Pens Heartfelt Tribute to 'the Best Father Figure' Ladd Drummond
Jamar Goff joined the Drummond family in 2018 when Ree and Ladd became his foster parents Ree and Ladd Drummond's foster son, Jamar Goff, is grateful for his family. On Sunday, Goff, 20, posted a touching message for his foster father's birthday. "I've been blessed with the best father figure I could possibly ask for. The smartest, strongest, most dedicated, and devoted man I know," he wrote alongside a photo with Ladd and Ree while he signed his letter of intent to play football for the University of Central...
Comments / 0