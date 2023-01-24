Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Best Dallas Buffet OptionsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Ocean Prime Offers a Prime ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
BET
Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
NFL world reacts to major Dallas Cowboys news
The Dallas Cowboys could soon be in need of a new offensive coordinator. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Carolina Panthers would interview Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy. The #Panthers are interviewing #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for their head coaching job today, per source. — Tom Pelissero Read more... The post NFL world reacts to major Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Panthers Hire Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore? 'No Way In Hell!' Says Steve Smith
Coach Kellen Moore has completed his interview with the Panthers. Steve Smith does not support the idea of a second visit.
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
Shan, RJ and Bobby discuss why Jerry and Stephen Jones may have canceled their interviews with 105.3 The Fan
After Dallas lost to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday, both Cowboys executives canceled their interviews with us on Monday and Tuesday.
Steve Wilks, Frank Reich get 2nd interviews with Panthers
The second round of interviews for the Carolina Panthers’ head coaching job have commenced and they’ve started with two men. As first reported by NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Wednesday morning, the team has already conducted their second meeting with Steve Wilks. Wilks served as Carolina’s interim head coach this past season.
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team
The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams
Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Yardbarker
Potential free-agent pickups for Houston Texans include two Eagles
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The Texans have holes everywhere. They also have plenty of cap space and two first-round picks — one at No. 2, another at No. 12. Of course, they'll pick a QB in the first round to replace middling Davis Mills. GM Nick Caserio has one, last chance to turn the franchise around. He must hire the right head coach and make a significant splash this offseason.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Coaching Staff Announcement
Changes are already afoot when it comes to the Cowboys' coaching staff. Per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, linebackers coach George Edwards and running backs coach Skip Peete, who were both on expiring contracts, will not be returning next season. The NFL world reacted to the staff changes ...
Jessie Lemonier, former Ventura College, NFL linebacker, dies at 25
Former Ventura College and NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25, the Detroit Lions confirmed Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Lemonier was the SCFA Northern Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, when he had 79 tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks for the Pirates. ...
