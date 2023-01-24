The BioBuilder Educational Foundation Initiates Plan to Train Bioeconomy Workforce

Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The 10 best-paying jobs in the US
The highest-paying jobs in the U.S. are often medical professions, though careers in technology, information, and transportation are working their way into the upper ranks. Medical careers have consistently topped the list, though, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that health care professions, like family medicine physicians and anesthesiologists, see median wages equalling or exceeding $208,000 per year.
Best Jobs That Don't Require a 4-Year College Degree
What defines a good job is different for everyone. From ample compensation and benefits to a supportive workplace and the ability to use specific skills, there's plenty to consider when searching for the best job for you, especially if you don't have — or don't want — a bachelor's degree. U.S. News weighed career satisfaction based on metrics such as salary, number of open positions, and opportunities for promotion to determine the 100 best jobs for 2023. Cheapism used the findings to further break down which of those jobs require an associate degree, a certificate, or no degree to compile this list of the 10 best jobs that don't require a four-year college degree.
Five Remote Jobs that Pay Over $100K
Remote work is in high demand due to a flexible work environment and a more balanced lifestyle. You can save the cost of commuting or take-outs when you work remotely. But there’s also another perk, some remote positions are offering six figures. Here are five remote jobs over 100K or more, according to the website Flex Jobs.
Hardest college to get into in every state
It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
Uncle Nearest Launches Initiative To Raise $1M for Underfunded Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the top-selling Black-owned spirits brand in the world, announced the launch of its HBCU Old Fashioned Challenge, a nationwide initiative to raise $1 million dollars for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Kicked off on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and extending through Black History Month...
The 12 most useless college majors, according to career experts
Career coaches and counselors said the worst majors for landing a stable, high-paying job included acting, English, psychology, and marketing.
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
Teaching activist Quintin Bostic admits selling critical race theory lessons to schools, despite ban
A Georgia teaching activist has been placed on administrative leave after bragging about really being an “evil salesman” profiting off illegally selling schools critical race theory lessons in disguise — despite a statewide ban. Former teacher Quintin Bostic was filmed by an undercover Project Veritas reporter admitting his illicit work for Teaching Lab, a nonprofit that says its “mission is to fundamentally shift the paradigm of teacher professional learning for educational equity.” “It’s like a scam lab,” Bostic stunningly admitted in one chat, cackling wildly as he insisted it was really “for profit.” “I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also...
Phys.org
Students lacking language skills will miss out on jobs, according to new report
British students wanting to get ahead in the world of work should be studying an additional language. New research from the University of Portsmouth, based on the analysis of job adverts targeted at graduates, shows a high demand for language skills that is now often unmet in secondary school settings.
theodysseyonline.com
15 Free Online Courses That Will Boost Your Career Prospects
MOOC's (Massive Open Online Courses) are becoming increasingly popular and for all the right reasons. The cost of education is rising, especially in more economically developed countries where the cost of living is correspondingly expensive. Education, a priority and a basic human right, should be both accessible and affordable to...
OTC funeral service program earns special training seminar
Students in Ogeechee Technical College’s (OTC) funeral service program will soon be taking part in a highly regarded training seminar. “This is huge for our students. This is a program that is offered to licensed professionals at the National Funeral Director AGM,” said program director, Michele Rupar. OTC...
Alluvion Health completes purchase of former Roosevelt school
“It was built in 1927 for a cost of $80,050,” said Great Falls Public School Director of Business Operations Brian Patrick.
East Valley Tribune
CUSD program to get ahead of teacher shortages
Chandler Unified School District has felt little impact from the teacher shortages that have left tens of thousands of positions nationwide unfilled. Still, district officials are thinking – and about to do something – about it. “We have been fairly immune to the teacher shortage,” said Abby Druck,...
bestcolleges.com
Recent Grads Say College Didn’t Prepare Them Emotionally for the Workforce
Only about 2 in 5 graduates say their college gave them the skills to feel emotionally and mentally prepared for the workforce. Even among those who felt prepared, most leaned on peers for support over career services and counseling. Female young professionals are more likely to experience burnout, and Black...
Why ‘soft skills’ are essential for new graduates
Employers are now shifting their focus from GPA to interpersonal skills — what's known as “noncognitive” or so-called "soft" skills.
dallasexpress.com
AI Passes Business School Exam
An artificial Intelligence (AI) tool has successfully passed an exam at Wharton Business School, according to a new research paper from the university. The technology is a chatbot, a “software that simulates human-like conversations with users via chat,” as defined by ChatBot.com. This technology is primarily used on businesses’ websites “to answer user questions with instant messages.”
Phys.org
How to improve math skills among American children
In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
WTVM
Sen. Ossoff announces new STEM resources for CSU and Muscogee County Schools
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New resources for Columbus State University and schools in Muscogee County are now on the way. “I have a 13-month-old baby girl at home, and I know there’s nothing more important than the safety, security, and opportunity for our kids,” says U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia.
Academics sue Oxford University over ‘Uberisation’ of teaching contracts
Case brought by two creative writing lecturers will draw on landmark 2021 supreme court gig economy ruling
Comments / 0