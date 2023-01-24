Read full article on original website
Become an orientation leader
Share your excitement and knowledge about Case Western Reserve University with new students and their families as a 2023 orientation leader. As an orientation leader, you’ll provide meaningful support to new members of the university community. With your help, they will enjoy a smooth transition to life at Case Western Reserve during Discover Week.
Together again
This article appeared in the fall/winter 2022 issue of Think magazine. Over the next few weeks, The Daily will share some of the stories from the magazine’s latest issue. Read more at case.edu/think. Michael Oakes and Dean Tufts grew up together in a small town in western Massachusetts. They...
“The Intersection of Weight Management and Diabetes Care”
The Ohio Cardiovascular and Diabetes Health Collaborative (Cardi-OH) invites primary care physicians and other healthcare professionals to attend a webinar titled “The Intersection of Weight Management and Diabetes Care” Wednesday, Feb. 22, from noon to 1 p.m. Keynote speaker Benjamin O’Donnell from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical...
UCITE First Fridays
Did you know that nearly 20% of Case Western Reserve University’s students are international? Living and working in a highly internationalized environment like CWRU comes with many benefits, including increased innovation, broader worldviews and greater opportunities to engage with partners worldwide. There are times, though, when teaching in multi-national classrooms can be challenging, too.
Case-Coulter Translational Research Partnership accepting funding applications for translational research projects
The Case-Coulter Translational Research Partnership (CCTRP) is accepting applications for 2023. The purpose of CCTRP funding is to support collaborative translational research projects that address unmet or poorly met clinical needs. CCTRP seeks to reduce the market risk of promising new clinical products arising from the research programs of biomedical engineering and other Case Western Reserve University faculty.
Critical Conversations
Institutions of higher education are uniquely positioned to engage in difficult dialogue and everyone at Case Western Reserve University should feel safe to discuss complex issues, while feeling heard and respected. Members of the university community are invited to join Provost Ben Vinson III for two events this month as...
Interprofessional Dialogues: “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion”
This semester, the Office of Interprofessional and Interdisciplinary Education and Research will continue its Interprofessional Dialogues series for faculty, staff and students at the Health Education Campus, across the Case Western Reserve University campus, and for organizations and community members throughout Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. The next session, titled “Diversity,...
James C. Wyant Assistant Professor chair ceremony
Case Western Reserve University will host a chair ceremony for Sanmukh Rao Kuppannagari, who will become the inaugural James C. Wyant Assistant Professor Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 4 p.m. on the sixth floor of Sears think[box]. There will be a reception during this event. Kuppannagari is a member of the...
National Science Foundation awards prestigious early-career grant to CWRU chemistry researcher
Shane Parker runs computer simulations on the effect of light on ultrafast chemical reactions; applications in solar energy, medical treatments. Case Western Reserve University researcher Shane Parker has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Faculty Early Career Development Program (CAREER) grant to develop computational chemistry methods at the nexus of chemistry, physics and mathematics.
Therapy dogs at Kelvin Smith Library
Kelvin Smith Library will host a visit with therapy dogs Wednesday, Feb. 1, from noon to 2 p.m. in the atrium. This event is part of the library’s Wise and Well initiative. Learn more about the event.
Law’s Michael Benza talks about Ohio Senate bill that would legalize moonshine
You could make your own alcohol in Ohio if new bill passes WEWS: Michael Benza, senior instructor of law, discussed a new bill introduced in the Ohio Senate that would allow Ohioans to make and consume moonshine, noting it would create a discrepancy between the state and federal law. “It creates tensions between the two levels of the government,” he said. “I don’t know if the feds would ignore that or if the feds would come after somebody.”
Participate in the Sustained Dialogue Institute’s spring skills training
All members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to participate in the spring 2023 Sustained Dialogue Moderator Skill Series. This workshop is a public workshop run by the Sustained Dialogue Institute. It is not specific to CWRU and if you choose this workshop you will be in a group with participants from many different communities.
EMS Spartan Reservation System to undergo maintenance
Due to scheduled maintenance, the EMS Spartan Reservation System will be unavailable from Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 9 p.m. through Thursday, Feb. 9, at 2 a.m. Campus users will be unable to book a room or workspace for a brief window during this time.For assistance with any technology product or service at Case Western Reserve University, contact the University Technology Service Desk at help@case.edu or 216.368.HELP (4357) or visit help.case.edu.
Find out how to make the most of your data with a Digital Scholarship Workshop Series
The Freedman Center for Digital Scholarship at Kelvin Smith Library invites members of the Case Western Reserve University community to participate in the Digital Scholarship Workshop Series this semester. David Beales, digital scholarship partner, will lead hands-on workshops that explore data, where to find it, what to do with it and how to use it to your advantage in your academic pursuits in all areas. This series concludes with a bring-your-own-data workshop for a chance to get one-on-one assistance with your current research projects.
Free CPR, AED and Stop the Bleeding training sessions to be held next month
The Department of Public Safety will host free CPR, AED and Stop the Bleed training sessions throughout the month of February for all Case Western Reserve University faculty and staff members, students, and external partners in University Circle. These certificates are free. Get more information and register for a session.
