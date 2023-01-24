You could make your own alcohol in Ohio if new bill passes WEWS: Michael Benza, senior instructor of law, discussed a new bill introduced in the Ohio Senate that would allow Ohioans to make and consume moonshine, noting it would create a discrepancy between the state and federal law. “It creates tensions between the two levels of the government,” he said. “I don’t know if the feds would ignore that or if the feds would come after somebody.”

1 DAY AGO