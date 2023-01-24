Read full article on original website
case.edu
Case-Coulter Translational Research Partnership accepting funding applications for translational research projects
The Case-Coulter Translational Research Partnership (CCTRP) is accepting applications for 2023. The purpose of CCTRP funding is to support collaborative translational research projects that address unmet or poorly met clinical needs. CCTRP seeks to reduce the market risk of promising new clinical products arising from the research programs of biomedical engineering and other Case Western Reserve University faculty.
case.edu
National Science Foundation awards prestigious early-career grant to CWRU chemistry researcher
Shane Parker runs computer simulations on the effect of light on ultrafast chemical reactions; applications in solar energy, medical treatments. Case Western Reserve University researcher Shane Parker has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Faculty Early Career Development Program (CAREER) grant to develop computational chemistry methods at the nexus of chemistry, physics and mathematics.
case.edu
Interprofessional Dialogues: “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion”
This semester, the Office of Interprofessional and Interdisciplinary Education and Research will continue its Interprofessional Dialogues series for faculty, staff and students at the Health Education Campus, across the Case Western Reserve University campus, and for organizations and community members throughout Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. The next session, titled “Diversity,...
case.edu
Become an orientation leader
Share your excitement and knowledge about Case Western Reserve University with new students and their families as a 2023 orientation leader. As an orientation leader, you’ll provide meaningful support to new members of the university community. With your help, they will enjoy a smooth transition to life at Case Western Reserve during Discover Week.
case.edu
James C. Wyant Assistant Professor chair ceremony
Case Western Reserve University will host a chair ceremony for Sanmukh Rao Kuppannagari, who will become the inaugural James C. Wyant Assistant Professor Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 4 p.m. on the sixth floor of Sears think[box]. There will be a reception during this event. Kuppannagari is a member of the...
case.edu
UCITE First Fridays
Did you know that nearly 20% of Case Western Reserve University’s students are international? Living and working in a highly internationalized environment like CWRU comes with many benefits, including increased innovation, broader worldviews and greater opportunities to engage with partners worldwide. There are times, though, when teaching in multi-national classrooms can be challenging, too.
case.edu
Therapy dogs at Kelvin Smith Library
Kelvin Smith Library will host a visit with therapy dogs Wednesday, Feb. 1, from noon to 2 p.m. in the atrium. This event is part of the library’s Wise and Well initiative. Learn more about the event.
case.edu
Together again
This article appeared in the fall/winter 2022 issue of Think magazine. Over the next few weeks, The Daily will share some of the stories from the magazine’s latest issue. Read more at case.edu/think. Michael Oakes and Dean Tufts grew up together in a small town in western Massachusetts. They...
seattleschools.org
Cleveland After School Help (CASH)
Cleveland After School Help (CASH) Students! Come for an hour after school to get work done, get help from tutors and have snacks too from 3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Finish late work and do retakes!. CASH Schedule. Mondays (Feb 6) and Thursdays (Feb 9) Math in 1110. Tuesdays...
cleveland19.com
Salvation Army opens 3 Cleveland preschools in response to childcare needs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland announced Thursday they will be opening three new preschools in response to higher need for childcare. The preschools will help prepare children ages three to five for elementary school, according to a release from the organization. Each location will run...
YMCA offers classes to help senior citizens combat loneliness with exercise
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland accommodates a wide variety of interests and functional abilities in its programming for older adults. The Y has fitness classes specifically designed for older adults.
case.edu
EMS Spartan Reservation System to undergo maintenance
Due to scheduled maintenance, the EMS Spartan Reservation System will be unavailable from Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 9 p.m. through Thursday, Feb. 9, at 2 a.m. Campus users will be unable to book a room or workspace for a brief window during this time.For assistance with any technology product or service at Case Western Reserve University, contact the University Technology Service Desk at help@case.edu or 216.368.HELP (4357) or visit help.case.edu.
CLE library handing out free coats, hygiene kits to community
The Cleveland Public Library is partnering with the 1,000 Ties organization to keep the community warm this winter.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland Orchestra receives $1 million endowment gift from estate of Gay Cull Addicott
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Orchestra has edged closer to one of its long-term goals with the announcement of a significant addition to its endowment. On Tuesday, the orchestra said it has received a $1 million gift from the estate of the late Gay Cull Addicott, a longtime supporter of the orchestra and other Cleveland-area organizations.
Lorain restaurant closes while waiting for council to approve ARPA funding help
Mary Szefcyk, owner of Broadway Mary's in Lorain, guided her restaurant through the pandemic, but now she's wondering when crucial federal help will finally be approved by city council.
case.edu
Mandel’s Robert Fischer talks about impact of inflation on food prices
Economic numbers offer clues to low-income residents’ struggle with high inflation. Signal Cleveland: Robert Fischer, associate professor and the co-director of the Center on Urban Poverty and Community Development at the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences, discussed the impact of inflation on food prices, which skyrocketed 11.4%. “We built these support systems, like food stamps [SNAP], that don’t change quickly even when you see this huge increase in food costs,” he said. “When people cannot do anything else to stretch their dollars, they end up at the pantries.”
Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland low-income housing complex slated for upgrades
Cleveland Square Apartments is set to get a much-needed facelift in the coming months. The prospective owners presented their plans before Cleveland City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Representatives of LCJ Management of New Caney explained that the 48-unit complex, located on Waco Street between College and Travis streets, will be upgraded over the course of nine months beginning in 2024.
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County Jobs and Family Services attribute difficulty reaching them to end of COVID-related assistance
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a complaint the 19 News tipline gets often. People in Cuyahoga County can’t get the help they need with their food stamps. They say it’s a phone issue, sometimes waiting hours to get in touch with Cuyahoga County Jobs and Family Services.
Ex-Cleveland Public Library’s head of inclusion and leadership education files racial discrimination lawsuit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Public Library’s former director of its inclusion and leadership education department sued the library system last week and accused officials of racial discrimination. Twyla Turner filed the lawsuit in federal court in Cleveland over her October firing. She also accused library officials of failing...
