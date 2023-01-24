Read full article on original website
Canada disappointed by U.S. plan to maintain softwood lumber duties
OTTAWA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada is disappointed the United States plans to maintain tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber imports, Ottawa said on Tuesday, arguing that a negotiated solution to the longstanding dispute was in the best interests of both countries.
investing.com
CNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal
(Reuters) - Members of two local unions at CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) NV factories in Wisconsin and Iowa reached an agreement over a new labor contract on Saturday, ending a strike that has been ongoing since last May, the United Auto Workers union said. The contract, which was voted on as...
Carscoops
GM And LG Energy Scrap Plan For Fourth Joint Venture Battery Plant, Says Report
General Motors and LG Energy Solution have reportedly scratched plans to build a fourth battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States. In August, the two companies revealed they were considering a site in New Carlisle, Indiana and that some $2.5 billion would be invested into it. Now, two sources who spoke with Reuters state that the plans have been scrapped, although both GM and LG Energy have denied the report.
Supreme Court rejects appeals by ex-Deutsche Bank traders convicted of 'spoofing'
Jan 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away appeals by two former Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) commodities traders convicted of manipulating precious metals prices by placing "spoof" orders.
investing.com
Morgan Stanley penalizes employees as much as $1 million for WhatsApp breaches - source
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Morgan Stanley has imposed financial penalties on employees who used messaging platforms such as WhatsApp for company business, according to two sources familiar with the situation. The penalties ranged from several thousand dollars for some staff to more than $1 million for others. The amounts were determined...
US News and World Report
IBM to Cut 3,900 Jobs - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp will cut 3,900 roles, or about 1.5% of its global workforce, its chief financial officer, James Kavanaugh, told Bloomberg News in an interview on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) Copyright 2023 Thomson Reuters. Comparative assessments and other editorial...
Why Brazil’s Yanomami are being decimated by disease, mining
BOA VISTA, Brazil (AP) — Severe malnutrition and disease, particularly malaria, are decimating the Yanomami population in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, and on Jan. 20 the federal government declared a public health emergency. While many in Brazil were left wondering how the calamity could materialize seemingly overnight, it didn’t come as a surprise to those familiar with the Yanomami’s circumstances, who have issued warnings for several years.
hbsdealer.com
Softwood lumber tariff battle continues
Department of Commerce is increasing tariffs on Canada’s two largest timber companies. The United States is escalating the ongoing trade war with Canada over softwood lumber, according to the National Lumber and Building Material Dealers Association (NLBMDA). Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that it is...
AOL Corp
Shell considers exiting UK, German, Dutch energy retail businesses
LONDON (Reuters) - Shell has launched a strategic review of its home energy retail businesses in Britain, the Netherlands and Germany in the wake of "tough market conditions", it said on Thursday. European energy suppliers have struggled over the past year with soaring wholesale prices and efforts by governments to...
investing.com
Shareholders can sue McDonald's ex-executive in landmark ruling
WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Shareholders can sue McDonald Corp's former global chief people officer for the damage they claim he caused to the restaurant chain by allegedly allowing a culture of sexual harassment to flourish, according to a groundbreaking legal ruling. The decision marks the first time the influential Delaware...
UK competition watchdog probes $61 billion Broadcom-VMware deal
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday it had started the first phase of an investigation into U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Inc's (AVGO.O) $61 billion acquisition of cloud-computing firm VMware Inc (VMW.N).
investing.com
South Korea Orders Arrest of Bithumb Chairman and Two Other Execs
South Korea Orders Arrest of Bithumb Chairman and Two Other Execs. Korean prosecution requested an arrest warrant for Bithumb executives. Bithumb executives were charged with fund embezzlement and breach of trust. Previously, Bithumb Holdings came under a federal probe for suspected tax evasion. According to a local media report, the...
maritime-executive.com
FMC Reports Increase in D&D Claims as Carrier Rulemaking Proceeds
The Federal Maritime Commission is reporting that it has received a strong response to the proposed rulemaking for key parts of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 focusing on fees and the business practices of the leading carriers. The FMC is extending its process to solicit additional input while it also reported a strong increase in the complaints received in the second half of 2022.
Bank of Canada says growth to stall through the middle of 2023
OTTAWA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday said growth would stall through the middle of this year and predicted that while inflation would come down faster than previously forecast, it would not return to the bank's 2% target until next year.
Shell puts 2,000 UK jobs at risk with review of Shell Energy retail division
Company weighing options including exit from domestic energy and broadband sectors in UK, Netherlands and Germany
investing.com
Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Laundered $1 Billion Linked to Criminal Activities, Europol Says
Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Laundered $1 Billion Linked to Criminal Activities, Europol Says. Europol said that around 46% of the $2.3 billion that Bitzlato received was linked to criminal entities sanctioned by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and activities like ransomware, money laundering, cyber scams, and child abuse.
China’s Huawei looks to ports, factories to rebuild sales
TIANJIN, China (AP) — As technicians in a distant control room watch on display screens, an automated crane at one of China’s busiest ports moves cargo containers from a Korean freighter to self-driving trucks in a scene tech giant Huawei sees as its future after American sanctions crushed its smartphone brand.
investing.com
Microsoft leads earnings flood, GE warns, Eurozone grows - what's moving markets
Investing.com -- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the first of the Big Tech megacaps to report earnings for the final quarter of 2022, and it's expected to show profit falling. There's a flood of other earnings to digest in the meantime, with General Electric (NYSE:GE) suffering after giving a weak outlook and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) coming in just ahead of expectations. Europe appears to have returned to growth, but at a price - the cost of energy subsidies and interest payments on inflation-linked debt sent U.K. government borrowing sharply higher in December. Poland puts Germany on the spot with a request to send tanks to Ukraine, while crude oil is drifting ahead of the latest U.S. inventory data. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 24th January.
