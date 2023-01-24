Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Related
AG Keith Ellison asks for slowdown on Fairview-Sanford merger
In the Strib Christopher Snowbeck says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has asked for Sanford and Fairview to slow down their proposed mega-merger, saying a scheduled closing for the transaction on March 31 is coming too soon to address questions about the deal. … [Deputy Attorney General John] Keller said the Minnesota Legislature is just beginning to gear up for hearings on the merger.”
Upholding good management in state government begins and ends with the legislative auditor
When we think of government watchdogs, ombudspersons and attorneys general are often the first that come to Americans’ minds. Frequently, public-sector auditors aren’t given much thought despite their critical job protecting taxpayer money from waste, fraud, and abuse. I find that disconnect rather troubling. Public-sector auditors like Minnesota’s state auditor and legislative auditor may just be the most important positions in our system in government. What these watchdogs do however has changed substantially over the course of Minnesota history.
Takeaways from Gov. Tim Walz’s 2024-25 budget proposal
Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday proposed a historic budget that gives money to working class and low-income Minnesotans, and invests in a range of government programs aimed at improving education, housing and health and child care. Walz’s budget would give checks to over 2.5 million Minnesotans, provide tax relief to some Social Security recipients, ramp […] The post Takeaways from Gov. Tim Walz’s 2024-25 budget proposal appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Hamline faculty call for college president's resignation following Muhammad art flap
MINNEAPOLIS -- Faculty at Hamline University are calling for the college's president to step down. A majority of educators voted Tuesday for President Fayneese Miller to resign, according to Star Tribune, saying they've lost faith in her leadership. This comes on the heels of a debate at the school about academic freedom.An adjunct instructor showed 200-year-old artwork of Prophet Muhammad in class, related to the basis of the Qur'an. A Muslim student contacted the administration, saying this was offensive, as some of the faith believe images of the prophet aren't allowed.Hamline decided not to renew that teacher's contract.Other instructors and students sided with the professor, saying she'd adequately provided a warning. Language was used that does not reflect our sentiments on academic freedom.... our usage of the term 'Islamophobic' was therefore flawed," the Board of Trustees chair said in a statement.The professor is now suing Hamline for religious discrimination, defamation and breach of contract.On Monday, Miller told the Star Tribune the experience has been uncomfortable, but a learning opportunity. She's served as university president since 2015.
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
Minnesota should resist pressure from North Dakota coal lobby to weaken climate legislation
Innovation breeds resistance, and as Minnesota’s Legislature works to set our state on a new ambitious course towards 100% clean energy our neighbors in North Dakota are doing their best to muddy the waters. The so-called “Coalition for a Secure Energy Future” has jumped into action with the start...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota attorney general calls for delay in Sanford-Fairview merger timeline
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has asked for Sanford and Fairview to slow down their proposed mega-merger, saying a scheduled closing for the transaction on March 31 is coming too soon to address questions about the deal. Deputy Attorney General John Keller disclosed the request Wednesday night during a public...
fox9.com
U.S. Bank Stadium would be debt-free this year under Walz budget
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz is proposing to sweep the U.S. Bank Stadium reserve fund to pay off the building's debt this year, a move he says would save taxpayers $226 million in interest payments. Walz's plan would use $368 million from the stadium reserve fund and $9...
University of Minnesota's medical facilities face uncertain future amid two proposals
MINNEAPOLIS -- What exactly is happening with the University of Minnesota's medical facilities and how much is it going to cost taxpayers?A proposed merger that would put the headquarters of the Medical School in South Dakota, while another proposal is for the university to buy back its medical facilities - but that's going to cost taxpayers a lot of money.The University of Minnesota medical school and its facilities are prized for their research and for the fact that 70% of Minnesota's doctors are trained there. Barreling forward is a proposal that would merge South Dakota-based Sanford Health with Fairview hospitals that oversee...
Walz's final budget plan includes surplus checks for 2.5 million Minnesota households
ST PAUL, Minnesota — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan rolled out the last piece of their budget proposal Tuesday, calling for the largest tax cut in state history that includes sending out surplus checks to residents and legalizing adult-use cannabis. It's the fourth and final...
Development Associate
The development associate will facilitate efficient, timely and effective relationship-building and fundraising efforts through friendly customer service and operational support to MinnPost’s business team. This position is responsible for taking ownership of accurate database records and administrative procedures that sustain and increase short- and long-term financial support for MinnPost. This individual interacts with and provides assistance to a number of important constituents such as the board of directors, corporate sponsors, external consultants, grant funders, major donors and members.
Minnesota eviction filings increased substantially in 2022
A Strib story by Erin Adler and MaryJo Webster says, “Court system data show that eviction filings in Minnesota soared in June and July as the eviction moratorium expired and the state allowed actions for nonpayment of rent to resume. In 2022, 18,855 evictions were filed in Minnesota courts, the first step in the process, compared with 15,457 in 2019. But to the surprise of many, eviction filings remained higher than pre-pandemic levels throughout the last six months of 2022, leaping again in December and showing no signs of letting up in January — a time of year when filings usually drop. Filings haven’t been this high since 2013, the tail end of the recession, data show.”
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Walz, Minnesota Democrats proposing billions in new education spending
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Democrats are proposing billions of dollars in new spending for education. Governor Tim Walz is asking the Legislature to invest more than 700 million in additional general public school funding over the next two years. Annual boosts would be tied to inflation, amounting to a...
Klobuchar, Senate Judiciary Committee interrogate Ticketmaster in hearing
New York Times staff have updates on today’s Ticketmaster Senate hearing. Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called the meeting following the Taylor Swift tour ticketing debacle. During the hearing, the committee explored whether the merger of concert company Live Nation and ticket seller Ticketmaster has hurt consumers.
marijuanamoment.net
Minnesota Governor Proposes Marijuana Legalization And Expungements Funding In Budget Request
The governor of Minnesota unveiled a budget proposal on Tuesday that includes funding for various state agencies to implement marijuana legalization and projections for cannabis revenue as lawmakers work to advance reform. Gov. Tim Walz (D) released his budget request for the 2024-2025 biennium, just hours before a House committee...
It’s About To Get A Lot Easier To Raise A Child In Minnesota
American parents and experts have been calling on the federal government to prioritize families. But despite the Biden Administration push for a comprehensive plan that would include provisions for sick leave, child tax credits, and affordable childcare, at each turn Republicans and Democrat Joe Manchin roadblocked those plans. Now, in one lucky state, parents may finally receive a safety net package that prioritizes families’ needs.
KARE
Iowa GOP proposed cuts to SNAP-eligible foods; no federal bill
Iowa Republicans introduced a bill that would make staples like fresh meat ineligible for SNAP benefits. But the proposal would not affect other states.
WISN
Democrats and Republicans say they want to increase shared revenue, so what's next?
MADISON, Wis. — Lawmakers and city leaders are responding to Gov. Tony Evers' proposal on shared revenue coming off of Tuesday’s State of the State address. "It's good to see he may be somewhat supportive of a plan we put in front of him," state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said after the address Tuesday.
South Dakota Gov. Noem threatens charges for abortion pills
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the state’s Republican attorney general, said Tuesday the state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills following a recent Food and Drug Administration rule change that broadens access to the pills. The Republican governor and South Dakota...
Judge orders restitution after pool contractor left a number of jobs unfinished
MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge has granted the Attorney General's motion for default in a civil suit against a pool contractor accused of leaving a number of jobs unfinished and Minnesota families out tens of thousands of dollars.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle has reported on the case of Charles Workman. Family after family told Mayerle they were fooled by Workman, a contractor they hired to build a swimming pool. Backyards were ripped up with gaping holes left behind. Work on promised pools was left unfinished or not started at all."He ruined my yard, cut my patio, broke my fence and took my money," Kyle Swenson said....
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 0