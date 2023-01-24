ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams

Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke

Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season.  She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today

Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
MICHIGAN STATE
KXAN

Chiefs’ Mahomes to practice as usual on sprained ankle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes walked through Arrowhead Stadium as if nothing was amiss Wednesday, his sprained right ankle hardly hampering the All-Pro quarterback as he began preparing for the AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes went through a normal morning walkthrough...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub

On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery

During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler expect the Broncos to solidify a list of finalists soon, and for that to include former Saints HC Sean Payton. They add some of the other candidates Denver has interviewed believe Payton is the top candidate. Meanwhile, Graziano and Fowler continue to hear...
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Updated Super Bowl Picks

Brady Quinn and Pete Prisco join Jaclyn DeAugustino to share their updated Super Bowl Picks heading into the AFC and NFC Championships.

