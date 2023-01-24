Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Patrick Mahomes Update
It's a good day in Kansas City. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back at practice on Wednesday after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs. “He did the walkthrough this morning and he'll practice this afternoon,” Chiefs ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders trade with Bears to pick C.J. Stroud; Seahawks use both firsts to bolster D-line
Some team is going to trade with the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall to select one of the marquee quarterback prospects in this draft class. Last week, my mock featured the Panthers doing it. This week, let's run a simulation with the Raiders doing so. Also in this mock,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams
Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement
Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season. She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
KXAN
Chiefs’ Mahomes to practice as usual on sprained ankle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes walked through Arrowhead Stadium as if nothing was amiss Wednesday, his sprained right ankle hardly hampering the All-Pro quarterback as he began preparing for the AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes went through a normal morning walkthrough...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
nickalive.net
Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Named NVP of 'NFL Slimetime' Week 20 (2022 Divisional Round)
Nate Wright from Big Nate has named Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as the Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) of NFL Slimetime Week 20 for his performance during the 2022 Divisional Round! Click HERE to watch the announcement! This is Kelce's second NVP trophy of the season. Join Television...
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes
ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler expect the Broncos to solidify a list of finalists soon, and for that to include former Saints HC Sean Payton. They add some of the other candidates Denver has interviewed believe Payton is the top candidate. Meanwhile, Graziano and Fowler continue to hear...
Updated Super Bowl Picks
Brady Quinn and Pete Prisco join Jaclyn DeAugustino to share their updated Super Bowl Picks heading into the AFC and NFC Championships.
