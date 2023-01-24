Read full article on original website
Oklahoma lawmaker calling to reject federal money for schools
One Oklahoma lawmaker is calling for the state to eliminate all federal education money in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Oklahomans from across the state travel to honor life of Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — Oklahomans from across the state traveled to Enid to honor the life of Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old was murdered on Christmas. It was a tearful and powerful service on Wednesday afternoon for Athena. KOCO 5 spoke to one woman who traveled all the way...
Oklahoma Teacher Is Finalist For 2023 National Teacher Of The Year
The Oklahoma Teacher of the Year is a finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year. Rebecka Peterson is a math teacher at Union High School. She is in the top five with teachers from Alaska, Connecticut, Illinois, and Washington D.C. She's Union's first-ever finalist at the national level.
KAKE TV
Oklahoma community gathers for Athena Brownfield's funeral
ENID, Okla. (KOCO) -- The Oklahoma community gathered to remember the 4-year-old Cyril girl who investigators say was murdered on Christmas Day and was reported missing earlier this month. The funeral service for Athena Brownfield began at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence...
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
news9.com
Oklahoma Women Create Raffle For Sibling Of Athena Brownfield
Two women from Oklahoma are coming together to raise money for Athena Brownfield's older sister. Amanda Widman and Kelly Jensen have organized an online raffle scheduled for Jan. 30, with all funds from the fundraiser go into Athena’s sister’s account. Widman, the owner of Patriot Maid Services, said...
SNAP emergency benefits coming to an end next month
Officials are reminding Oklahoma residents that emergency SNAP benefit payments are coming to an end.
news9.com
State Wildlife Department Helps Researchers Study Alligators In Southeastern Oklahoma
On a damp and windy winter day, creatures hide under the still Idabel swamps. Tim Patton has made it his goal to find out as much about them as he can. Fueled for the weekend by five breakfast burritos, he’s ready to camp out on the Red Slough Wildlife Management refuge for a couple days to get a close-up look at the native alligator population.
More meetings held for families coming off of 13-year waitlist for disability services
The Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division (DDS) is hosting the second round of regional meetings across Oklahoma as more families transition off the waitlist.
Ponca City News
Jay Francis Charles Lessert, Jr.
Body Have you ever met a guy that everyone enjoys being around? When there is a person that doesn’t like him, you know it has to be their issue because he’s just so lovable. The guy’s siblings look up to him as the hero of the family? The man that men want to have a beer with, and the ladies want to date? This guy was the center of attention because he told funny stories and humorous jokes? He had an infectious laugh and was kind of a ‘Jack of all trades?” Who was smart, witty, hard-working, and persistent despite the hurdles this world threw at him? A great friend and confidant?
KOCO
New bill filed at Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill filed at the Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to the ballot. A Norman state senator wants to do away with straight-party voting. She claims it gives an unfair advantage to major parties while making it nearly impossible for independents to get elected.
Ponca City News
Guy Palmer Clark
Guy Palmer Clark, age 82, of Ponca City, OK, passed to heaven on January 23, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 26th, 2023, at Grace Episcopal Church, 109 N 13th St, Ponca City, OK, 74601, with a Committal Service following at Resthaven Memorial Park, 1901 E Hubbard Rd, Ponca City, OK 74604. A reception in memory of Guy will be held afterwards from 3:00 PM 5:00 PM at the Ponca City Country Club, 1101 N Pecan Rd, Ponca City, OK 74606. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’
Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
KTUL
State of Oklahoma now accepting Rural Energy for American Program grant applications
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Oklahoma State Director, Kenneth Corn, announced that Oklahoma is now accepting Rural Energy for American Program Grant applications. A REAP grant is designed to aid small businesses or farms in rural Oklahoma with energy efficient improvements and renewable energy...
Ponca City News
Happenings
NOC TONKAWA CALENDAR Jan. 27: Final Day to Drop Courses with Full Refund Jan. 27: Home Mavs and Lady Mavs Basketball vs. SW Christian JV, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30: Away Mavs and Lady Mavs Basketball vs. Western, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31: Free Lunch, BCM, 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Feb....
Ponca City News
City Commissioners and PCUA meetings held on Jan. 23
Body The Ponca City Board of Commissioners held their regular session on Jan. 23, 2023. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order. In attendance were Commissioners Bodick, Chapman, Scott, and Taylor. The City Commission approved the items on the consent agenda which are deemed to be non-controversial and routine...
Bare bones to beautiful jewelry, Oklahoma artist wastes nothing
Mountain Bird sells her buffalo bone jewelry at Pow Wows all over Oklahoma.
Up to $35,000 in stimulus money available to eligible Oklahoma homeowners
During 2021 the US government passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source) to prevent housing instability. Though federally funded, each state administers the funds using different criteria. At this point, approximately 25 states have already used up all their funds—but there’s still time for eligible Oklahoma homeowners to apply to receive money for your mortgage.
Closings: Several Oklahoma schools cancel in-person classes
As the Sooner State prepares for a blast of winter weather, many school districts have already canceled in-person classes.
Ponca City News
Teri Lynne Skinner Round
Teri Lynne Skinner Round, passed away peacefully in her home on January 3, 2023. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel, with Randall Wilburn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
