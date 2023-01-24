ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

KAKE TV

Oklahoma community gathers for Athena Brownfield's funeral

ENID, Okla. (KOCO) -- The Oklahoma community gathered to remember the 4-year-old Cyril girl who investigators say was murdered on Christmas Day and was reported missing earlier this month. The funeral service for Athena Brownfield began at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence...
ENID, OK
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Women Create Raffle For Sibling Of Athena Brownfield

Two women from Oklahoma are coming together to raise money for Athena Brownfield's older sister. Amanda Widman and Kelly Jensen have organized an online raffle scheduled for Jan. 30, with all funds from the fundraiser go into Athena’s sister’s account. Widman, the owner of Patriot Maid Services, said...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ponca City News

Jay Francis Charles Lessert, Jr.

Body Have you ever met a guy that everyone enjoys being around? When there is a person that doesn’t like him, you know it has to be their issue because he’s just so lovable. The guy’s siblings look up to him as the hero of the family? The man that men want to have a beer with, and the ladies want to date? This guy was the center of attention because he told funny stories and humorous jokes? He had an infectious laugh and was kind of a ‘Jack of all trades?” Who was smart, witty, hard-working, and persistent despite the hurdles this world threw at him? A great friend and confidant?
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Guy Palmer Clark

Guy Palmer Clark, age 82, of Ponca City, OK, passed to heaven on January 23, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 26th, 2023, at Grace Episcopal Church, 109 N 13th St, Ponca City, OK, 74601, with a Committal Service following at Resthaven Memorial Park, 1901 E Hubbard Rd, Ponca City, OK 74604. A reception in memory of Guy will be held afterwards from 3:00 PM 5:00 PM at the Ponca City Country Club, 1101 N Pecan Rd, Ponca City, OK 74606. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
PONCA CITY, OK
Z94

Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’

Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
ALTUS, OK
Ponca City News

Happenings

NOC TONKAWA CALENDAR Jan. 27: Final Day to Drop Courses with Full Refund Jan. 27: Home Mavs and Lady Mavs Basketball vs. SW Christian JV, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30: Away Mavs and Lady Mavs Basketball vs. Western, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31: Free Lunch, BCM, 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Feb....
TONKAWA, OK
Ponca City News

City Commissioners and PCUA meetings held on Jan. 23

Body The Ponca City Board of Commissioners held their regular session on Jan. 23, 2023. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order. In attendance were Commissioners Bodick, Chapman, Scott, and Taylor. The City Commission approved the items on the consent agenda which are deemed to be non-controversial and routine...
PONCA CITY, OK
Jake Wells

Up to $35,000 in stimulus money available to eligible Oklahoma homeowners

During 2021 the US government passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source) to prevent housing instability. Though federally funded, each state administers the funds using different criteria. At this point, approximately 25 states have already used up all their funds—but there’s still time for eligible Oklahoma homeowners to apply to receive money for your mortgage.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ponca City News

Teri Lynne Skinner Round

Teri Lynne Skinner Round, passed away peacefully in her home on January 3, 2023. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel, with Randall Wilburn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
PONCA CITY, OK

