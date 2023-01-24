Read full article on original website
Related
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Lilge still missing after four years
A man left an interview with Michigan State Police in Allegan and hasn’t been seen since. Officials said he drove to a state park after the interview, parked his car in the area and left the keys inside. Todd Michael Lilge has been missing for four years. He was...
1 dead, 3 in hospital after Clinton County car crash
According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 7:25 a.m.
MSP: Suspect arrested after chase in Muskegon area
A suspect was arrested after a police chase in Muskegon Wednesday.
News report on East Grand Rapids death led teen’s mom to call police
Authorities have released the name of a teen found dead in an East Grand Rapids street.
wbrn.com
Slick roads cause three separate crashes in Mecosta Co. Wednesday
There were a handful of accidents in Mecosta County Wednesday because of slick roads due to snow and ice. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says the first one happened on US-131 Southbound near 18 Mile Rd in Green Twp. The accident occurred when a 70-year old man from Indiana loss control of his vehicle and rolled in the median. The driver received non-life threatening injuries.
Child, man injured in crash with bus in Ottawa County
Ottawa County Sheriff Deputies tell us two people were hurt, including a child, when the car they were in hit a bus Thursday morning.
Fox17
Deputies seek to identify suspect in Alpine Twp. armed robbery
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies seek the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery last month. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Rise Smoke Shop in Alpine Township before 9 p.m. We’re told the suspect...
Dad Likely Popped Hatch as Car Sank into Mich. Lake, Saving His 2 Young Girls Before He Died: Cops
Jon Paul Dowler of Otsego died on Sunday after driving his car into Lake Macatawa, which police believe was an accident. His two daughters, 8 and 10, escaped and sought help Police believe a Michigan dad who died after driving into a lake was able to pop the back hatch of the vehicle open as it sank, which allowed his two young daughters to escape. The father, identified as 52-year-old Jon Paul Dowler of Otsego, died after driving into Lake Macatawa over the weekend, according to a release obtained by PEOPLE from...
1 arrested following police chase in and around Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The video above has been submitted by a viewer. An individual has been arrested following a chase through Muskegon city and county. The chase started in the City of Muskegon around 6 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop a car involved in a narcotics investigation when the suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle and drove off.
abc12.com
Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman
The Clare County Sheriff's Office had Burns' abandoned vehicle towed from an area near Leota on Jan. 11. Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue crews with assistance from K-9s and drones are blanketing an area of northern Clare County to look for 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area.
Fox17
16-year-old victim found in East Grand Rapids remembered as 'a kid full of laughs'
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The individual who was found dead in East Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning has been identified as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton, said police. "A kid full of laughs, would smile. He was always helping, always energetic," said Walton's former football coach Jawaun Kenney. "Just...
5 Eaton County Officer vehicles damaged in police chase
The suspected driver who led police through multiple different counties on Tuesday, is currently being held in Barry County jail, but officials say, the 45-year-old Bellevue man will be on his way to face charges in Eaton County soon enough.
Sheriff’s office: Man stole two trucks, led deputies in three-county chase
Deputies were involved in a chase on Tuesday.
Fox17
Investigation underway after body found near East Grand Rapids hospital
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities seek information after a body was found in East Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning. "About 12:35 a.m. this morning we received a call from Kent County dispatch. 'Welfare check', 'man down' call at the intersection of Plymouth and Lake Drive," said Mark Herald, director of public safety in East Grand Rapids. "When our officers responded there was an individual in the area on the streets who had been shot. Our officers immediately began CPR and they continued CPR until the ambulance arrived."
Fleeing police, assault charges after 3-county chase
A man accused of leading police on a car chase through three counties faces a slew of criminal charges.
Deputies: Woman had been drinking before hitting school bus, fleeing
A woman was arrested for a hit-and-run north of White Cloud that involved a school bus, deputies said.
YAHOO!
Eaton County deputy injured in multi-county police chase Tuesday afternoon
CHARLOTTE − An Eaton County Sheriff's deputy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a multi-county police pursuit that ended in southern Eaton County on Tuesday, officials said. The pursuit involved a suspect in a stolen flatbed truck who entered Eaton County from Barry County via Lawrence Highway around 1:15...
EGR, GR police investigate death after shots fired call
Authorities in East Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids are investigating after a man was shot and killed.
Sheriff’s deputy gets praise for saving man’s life in barn explosion
WEST OLIVE, MI — An Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputy said he’s looking forward to meeting with the family of a man whose life he saved just before Christmas. Deputy Joseph Rohloff was given a lifesaving award by Sheriff Steve Kempker at the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24. Rohloff applied tourniquets to an Allendale man critically injured in a barn explosion just before Christmas.
Detroit News
Dad who drove into Ottawa Co. lake was 'lost and disoriented,' officials say
A man who died after driving into a west Michigan lake last weekend with his two daughters may have been "lost and disoriented," Ottawa County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday. Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego was found early Sunday in the vehicle, which was submerged in Lake Macatawa near Jenison...
Comments / 1