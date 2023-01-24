ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montcalm County, MI

wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lilge still missing after four years

A man left an interview with Michigan State Police in Allegan and hasn’t been seen since. Officials said he drove to a state park after the interview, parked his car in the area and left the keys inside. Todd Michael Lilge has been missing for four years. He was...
ALLEGAN, MI
wbrn.com

Slick roads cause three separate crashes in Mecosta Co. Wednesday

There were a handful of accidents in Mecosta County Wednesday because of slick roads due to snow and ice. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says the first one happened on US-131 Southbound near 18 Mile Rd in Green Twp. The accident occurred when a 70-year old man from Indiana loss control of his vehicle and rolled in the median. The driver received non-life threatening injuries.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Deputies seek to identify suspect in Alpine Twp. armed robbery

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies seek the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery last month. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Rise Smoke Shop in Alpine Township before 9 p.m. We’re told the suspect...
KENT COUNTY, MI
People

Dad Likely Popped Hatch as Car Sank into Mich. Lake, Saving His 2 Young Girls Before He Died: Cops

Jon Paul Dowler of Otsego died on Sunday after driving his car into Lake Macatawa, which police believe was an accident. His two daughters, 8 and 10, escaped and sought help Police believe a Michigan dad who died after driving into a lake was able to pop the back hatch of the vehicle open as it sank, which allowed his two young daughters to escape.  The father, identified as 52-year-old Jon Paul Dowler of Otsego, died after driving into Lake Macatawa over the weekend, according to a release obtained by PEOPLE from...
OTSEGO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 arrested following police chase in and around Muskegon

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The video above has been submitted by a viewer. An individual has been arrested following a chase through Muskegon city and county. The chase started in the City of Muskegon around 6 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop a car involved in a narcotics investigation when the suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle and drove off.
MUSKEGON, MI
abc12.com

Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman

The Clare County Sheriff's Office had Burns' abandoned vehicle towed from an area near Leota on Jan. 11. Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue crews with assistance from K-9s and drones are blanketing an area of northern Clare County to look for 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Investigation underway after body found near East Grand Rapids hospital

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities seek information after a body was found in East Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning. "About 12:35 a.m. this morning we received a call from Kent County dispatch. 'Welfare check', 'man down' call at the intersection of Plymouth and Lake Drive," said Mark Herald, director of public safety in East Grand Rapids. "When our officers responded there was an individual in the area on the streets who had been shot. Our officers immediately began CPR and they continued CPR until the ambulance arrived."
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YAHOO!

Eaton County deputy injured in multi-county police chase Tuesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE − An Eaton County Sheriff's deputy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a multi-county police pursuit that ended in southern Eaton County on Tuesday, officials said. The pursuit involved a suspect in a stolen flatbed truck who entered Eaton County from Barry County via Lawrence Highway around 1:15...
EATON COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Sheriff’s deputy gets praise for saving man’s life in barn explosion

WEST OLIVE, MI — An Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputy said he’s looking forward to meeting with the family of a man whose life he saved just before Christmas. Deputy Joseph Rohloff was given a lifesaving award by Sheriff Steve Kempker at the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24. Rohloff applied tourniquets to an Allendale man critically injured in a barn explosion just before Christmas.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

