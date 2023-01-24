ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

Related
cpr.org

Jan. 26, 2023: Ensuring election integrity; Why are Black teachers leaving the classroom?

Elijah McClain case: Police officers and paramedics plead not guilty, trials are scheduled. County clerks met this week to discuss ongoing efforts to ensure election transparency and integrity in Colorado. Then, developments in the trials of those involved in the death of Elijah McClain in Aurora. And, Systemic explores why so many Black teachers are leaving the profession.
AURORA, CO
cpr.org

Colorado Catholics hope to change hearts — and laws — over the state’s abortion access

It's a cloudy Sunday at the Cathedral Basilica of Immaculate Conception in downtown Denver. Students from St. John Paul the Great Catholic High walked down the aisle with candles and flowers. They place them on a table to the right of the altar, where there are pictures of babies and signs in black, all-capital lettering reading “63+ MILLION” and “WE WILL NOT FORGET.”
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

A Colorado mother and daughter share their abortion stories, 50 years apart

It’s been 50 years since the Supreme Court decided to legalize abortion in the U.S., and it’s been less than a year since the court overturned Roe v. Wade. Before the landmark case, people would travel thousands of miles for abortion care, sometimes to other countries. After, many were afforded accessible and legal abortion.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy