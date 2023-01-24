Read full article on original website
cpr.org
Jan. 26, 2023: Ensuring election integrity; Why are Black teachers leaving the classroom?
Elijah McClain case: Police officers and paramedics plead not guilty, trials are scheduled. County clerks met this week to discuss ongoing efforts to ensure election transparency and integrity in Colorado. Then, developments in the trials of those involved in the death of Elijah McClain in Aurora. And, Systemic explores why so many Black teachers are leaving the profession.
cpr.org
Colorado Catholics hope to change hearts — and laws — over the state’s abortion access
It's a cloudy Sunday at the Cathedral Basilica of Immaculate Conception in downtown Denver. Students from St. John Paul the Great Catholic High walked down the aisle with candles and flowers. They place them on a table to the right of the altar, where there are pictures of babies and signs in black, all-capital lettering reading “63+ MILLION” and “WE WILL NOT FORGET.”
cpr.org
What do you call people from Colorado Springs? This is what we found out
Residents of Denver are called Denverites. People from Pueblo, Puebloans. And informally, those from Manitou Springs might be called Manitoids. It's called a demonym — a name that identifies a group of people as they relate to a particular place. And while the city has dubbed itself "Olympic City...
cpr.org
A Colorado mother and daughter share their abortion stories, 50 years apart
It’s been 50 years since the Supreme Court decided to legalize abortion in the U.S., and it’s been less than a year since the court overturned Roe v. Wade. Before the landmark case, people would travel thousands of miles for abortion care, sometimes to other countries. After, many were afforded accessible and legal abortion.
cpr.org
Boulder Starbucks unionizes as other Colorado stores struggle to secure first contracts
Workers at a Starbucks cafe near the University of Colorado campus in Boulder voted to unionize on Tuesday, making them the first location in the city and 9th in the state to take the step. The results – 13-2 – come as other union stores in Colorado struggle to get their first contracts after months of delays.
