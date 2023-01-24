Read full article on original website
City Council: Hospital redesignation could devestate Blackwell financially
The Blackwell City Council met Thursday night to hear from Stillwater Medical Center – Blackwell hospital leadership regarding the facility’s proposed redesignation, among other items. The first meeting of the night began at 5 p.m. with the Blackwell Planning Commission, which conducted a public hearing on a lot split filed by Grand Lake Mental Health Center.
Ponca City Animal Control achieves no kill threshold
PONCA CITY — City Manager Craig Stephenson addressed city commissioners Monday night during the regular board meeting about the number of animals released from animal control in 2022. Stephenson shared the 2022 year end results for Animal Control at the Northern Oklahoma Regional Animal Care Facility. “They are good,”...
Ponca City passes ordinance requiring roofing contractors to register with the city
PONCA CITY — Development Director Chris Henderson addressed city commissioners Monday night about a proposed ordinance that would require roofing contractors to register with the city. Henderson said the matter was discussed during last week’s work session. He explained that in 2010 the State passed legislation that requires...
Osage County municipal filing set to begin Monday, February 6, 2023
Body Candidates for municipal offices in the Town of Avant, Town of Burbank, City of Barnsdall, Town of Fairfax, City of Hominy, City of Shidler, Town of Prue and Town of Wynona will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023. Kelly Chouteau, Secretary of the...
Billings School Board members violate Open Meeting Act
Case numbers CM-2022-163, CM-2022164, CM-2022-165, and CM 2022-166 involving Tracy Carter, Amanda Ruth Kendall, Janet Barnhart, Marie Ann Holba, each charged with Open Meeting Act Violation-misdemeanor, are ongoing. Four school board members of the Billings Public School system Tracy Lee Carter, Amanda Ruth Kendall, Janet Barnhart and Marie Ann Holba were charged in Noble County with willfully…
Ponca City Father Daughter Dance to be held Saturday, Feb 4
Body The 18th Annual Ponca City Father Daughter Dance will be held on Saturday, February 4 at the Marland Mansion. This event is open to all girls ages 13 and under and their fathers and/or father-figures. Due to the overwhelming attendance at this event, it will once again be split into three sessions. Session 1 is from 3:15 to 4:45 pm, suggested ages Kindergarten & below; Session 2 is from 5:30 pm to 7 pm, suggested ages are 1st thru 2nd grade; and Session 3 is from 8 pm to 9:30 pm, 3rd –7th grade. All ages are just suggestions. You may choose from any session. Tickets are $20 each.
Guy Palmer Clark
Guy Palmer Clark, age 82, of Ponca City, OK, passed to heaven on January 23, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 26th, 2023, at Grace Episcopal Church, 109 N 13th St, Ponca City, OK, 74601, with a Committal Service following at Resthaven Memorial Park, 1901 E Hubbard Rd, Ponca City, OK 74604. A reception in memory of Guy will be held afterwards from 3:00 PM 5:00 PM at the Ponca City Country Club, 1101 N Pecan Rd, Ponca City, OK 74606. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Oklahoma community gathers for Athena Brownfield's funeral
ENID, Okla. (KOCO) -- The Oklahoma community gathered to remember the 4-year-old Cyril girl who investigators say was murdered on Christmas Day and was reported missing earlier this month. The funeral service for Athena Brownfield began at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence...
Candidate filing begins for municipal offices in Braman, Kaw City, Newkirk and Tonkawa
Body Candidates interested in filing for office in Braman, Kaw City, Newkirk and Tonkawa municipalities will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday February 6, 2023. Carol Leaming, Secretary of the Kay County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the...
Some Concerned About State Question 820 As Others Support Ballot Measure
Oklahomans will go to the polls this March to decide whether marijuana should be legal for recreational use across the state. Garry McDevitt, the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Prue, has been rallying church members and the people of Prue to write letters and sign petitions of their own.
Happenings
NOC TONKAWA CALENDAR Jan. 27: Final Day to Drop Courses with Full Refund Jan. 27: Home Mavs and Lady Mavs Basketball vs. SW Christian JV, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30: Away Mavs and Lady Mavs Basketball vs. Western, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31: Free Lunch, BCM, 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Feb....
Teri Lynne Skinner Round
Teri Lynne Skinner Round, passed away peacefully in her home on January 3, 2023. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel, with Randall Wilburn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Law enforcement logs Jan. 23
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:29 a.m. a female requested to be evaluated. She was transported via ambulance to the ER. At 12:58 a.m. a female requested an officer in reference to her belongings being thrown outside in the 1300 block of west Hazel. At...
Enid Police Department searching for missing 17-year-old
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — The Enid Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding a 17-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Zachary Boswell was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at his home in Enid on Jan. 12. He stands at 5 foot 9 and weighs 205...
Northern parts of Oklahoma prepared despite not much snow expected
ENID, Okla. — Northern parts of Oklahoma are prepared for whatever may come their way, though not much snow is expected. | TIMELINE | Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma. City officials in Enid said with this weather and warm ground temperatures, they’re not too worried...
How To Watch Athena Brownfield Funeral
The funeral for Athena Brownfield will be held in Enid at the Stride Bank Center at 2 p.m. Wednesday. If you want to watch the funeral, a livestream is available on YouTube HERE. For more information on Athena Brownfield, CLICK HERE.
Dakota James McCauley
Dakota James McCauley was born on July 12, 1991 in Ponca City, OK to Angie and Robin McCauley. He departed this life on January 12, 2023. He lived in Ponca City and Braman, Oklahoma during his life and attended Ponca City grade and middle school. He attended high school in Braman where he received his GED.
Warrants issued for subject accused of conspiracy and falsely impersonating another
NEWKIRK — A warrant with bond endorsed at $15,000 is issued for Ezekial Delano Salinas, 20, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Salinas is charged with felony counts of conspiracy and falsely personate another to create liability. Ponca City police report that on Oct. 21, 2021, an...
Six Wildcats named All-Conference
Body Six swimmers from the Ponca City High School team have been named to the Oklahoma Big Seven Conference All-Conference team. Those receiving this award are Alyssa Sullivan, Kyle King, Jessalyn Carpenter, Timothy Crank, Mattie Shearer and Braden Stewart. Six other were named to the All-Conference Honorable mention team. They...
Jay Francis Charles Lessert, Jr.
Body Have you ever met a guy that everyone enjoys being around? When there is a person that doesn’t like him, you know it has to be their issue because he’s just so lovable. The guy’s siblings look up to him as the hero of the family? The man that men want to have a beer with, and the ladies want to date? This guy was the center of attention because he told funny stories and humorous jokes? He had an infectious laugh and was kind of a ‘Jack of all trades?” Who was smart, witty, hard-working, and persistent despite the hurdles this world threw at him? A great friend and confidant?
