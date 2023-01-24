Read full article on original website
Guy Palmer Clark
Guy Palmer Clark, age 82, of Ponca City, OK, passed to heaven on January 23, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 26th, 2023, at Grace Episcopal Church, 109 N 13th St, Ponca City, OK, 74601, with a Committal Service following at Resthaven Memorial Park, 1901 E Hubbard Rd, Ponca City, OK 74604. A reception in memory of Guy will be held afterwards from 3:00 PM 5:00 PM at the Ponca City Country Club, 1101 N Pecan Rd, Ponca City, OK 74606. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Marion Eldon Wright
Marion Eldon Wright, age 87, of Blackwell, Oklahoma passed away January 23, 2023 at his home in Blackwell, Oklahoma. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Blackwell with Deacon Ronnie Porter officiating. Marion was born...
Basketball teams win one each in tourneys
Body EDMOND -- Both Ponca City varsity basketball teams won one out of three games in the Bruce Gray Invitational Tournament at Deer Creek High School over the weekend. The Ponca City Lady Cats won their initial game in the tournament topping Stillwater 52-38 on Thursday. Friday, the Lady Cats dropped a 54-49 decision to Holland Hall of Tulsa and then in the third place game on Saturday, they lost 44-38 to Owasso.
Dakota James McCauley
Dakota James McCauley was born on July 12, 1991 in Ponca City, OK to Angie and Robin McCauley. He departed this life on January 12, 2023. He lived in Ponca City and Braman, Oklahoma during his life and attended Ponca City grade and middle school. He attended high school in Braman where he received his GED.
Ann Maurine Leonard
Ann Maurine Leonard age 69 of Stillwater passed from this life on January 22, 2023 at her home in Stillwater, OK. Ann was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 10, 1953, the daughter of Orel McMillan and Wanda (Nelson) McMillan. She grew up in Pawnee, Oklahoma. She was married to Tom Leonard on May 28, 1998 at the First Baptist Church in Ponca City.
City Commissioners and PCUA meetings held on Jan. 23
Body The Ponca City Board of Commissioners held their regular session on Jan. 23, 2023. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order. In attendance were Commissioners Bodick, Chapman, Scott, and Taylor. The City Commission approved the items on the consent agenda which are deemed to be non-controversial and routine...
Oklahoma community gathers for Athena Brownfield's funeral
ENID, Okla. (KOCO) -- The Oklahoma community gathered to remember the 4-year-old Cyril girl who investigators say was murdered on Christmas Day and was reported missing earlier this month. The funeral service for Athena Brownfield began at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence...
Oklahomans from across the state travel to honor life of Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — Oklahomans from across the state traveled to Enid to honor the life of Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old was murdered on Christmas. It was a tearful and powerful service on Wednesday afternoon for Athena. KOCO 5 spoke to one woman who traveled all the way...
Donald Edward Lockwood
Donald Edward Lockwood, 78, of Ponca City, OK, passed away on January 22, 2023, with his wife, Tudy, at his side. A Rosary service will be held at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 AM, Thursday, January 26, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Carson Krittenbrink officiating. Inurnment will immediately follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Those unable to attend the Funeral Ceremony, may attend virtually on the Trout Funeral Home website, www.troutfuneralhome.com and click on the live-stream or toolbar icon on the top right corner after 9:45 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
Lora Alice Holmes
Lora Alice Holmes passed away on December 30th, in Oklahoma City at the age of 97. She was born Lora Alice Harden on June 19, 1925, to John Bluford and Mary Olive (Horton) Harden, in Ponca City. Lora was known as Alice to most people, Topsy to some, and also Mom, Grandma, Oklagrandma, and Namaw (Grandma) Great. She spent most of her life in Ponca City and graduated from Ponca City High School in 1943. In 1945, she was married to Leslie H. Barthel for 15 year and raised three children L. Harlen Jr. (1946), Sharon A. (1948), and Roger L. (1952). She married Fred A. Holmes Sr. in 1966 and became a step-mother for Cheryl A., Chris L., and Fred A. Jr. They remained married until Fred Sr.’s death in 1986. She worked as a dental assistant to Dr. R.L. Moore at a dental office in Ponca City from 1960 until retiring in 1992. In 1997 she returned to work providing tours at the Marland Mansion in Ponca City until finally retiring in 2018, at the age of 94. She lived in the Ponca City until 2020 when she moved to Moore, OK to be closer to family.
Stephen Everett Reid
Stephen Everett Reid 75, husband, brother, father, grandfather, Melchizedek Priesthood holder has reunited with his Father in Heaven as well as beloved family members on Friday, January 20, 2023. Leaving those of us behind who loved him to cherish his memory. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the Billings Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery.
Gundy names Nardo defensive coordinator while elevating Clements, Duffie
Body Jan. 24—Mike Gundy didn’t wait long to fill the Oklahoma State football program’s void at defensive coordinator. Less than two weeks after Derek Mason announced in a statement that he was taking a “sabbatical” and wouldn’t be returning to the program in 2023, Gundy announced Tuesday afternoon that Bryan Nardo will be leading the defense this upcoming fall.
Myra Ann Stuemky
Myra Ann Stuemky, 78, met her Heavenly Father surrounded by family in her home on Friday, January 20, 2023 in Newkirk, OK. Myra was born on August 16, 1944 to Marvin and Beulah (Baker) Walker in Ponca City, OK. Myra grew up with the love of her life, Robert Stuemky,...
Happenings
NOC TONKAWA CALENDAR Jan. 27: Final Day to Drop Courses with Full Refund Jan. 27: Home Mavs and Lady Mavs Basketball vs. SW Christian JV, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30: Away Mavs and Lady Mavs Basketball vs. Western, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31: Free Lunch, BCM, 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Feb....
Ponca City Father Daughter Dance to be held Saturday, Feb 4
Body The 18th Annual Ponca City Father Daughter Dance will be held on Saturday, February 4 at the Marland Mansion. This event is open to all girls ages 13 and under and their fathers and/or father-figures. Due to the overwhelming attendance at this event, it will once again be split into three sessions. Session 1 is from 3:15 to 4:45 pm, suggested ages Kindergarten & below; Session 2 is from 5:30 pm to 7 pm, suggested ages are 1st thru 2nd grade; and Session 3 is from 8 pm to 9:30 pm, 3rd –7th grade. All ages are just suggestions. You may choose from any session. Tickets are $20 each.
Swig holding grand opening for Edmond location on January 27
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Swig is holding a grand opening in Edmond on Friday, January 27. Swig is known for its customizable soda options and already has locations in Midwest City, Yukon, and Norman. The Edmond location is located at 1132 South Bryant Avenue. It marks the 47th Swig...
USGS: 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in Oklahoma
Some Oklahomans may have woken up to the earth shaking on Wednesday morning.
Enid Police Department searching for missing 17-year-old
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — The Enid Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding a 17-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Zachary Boswell was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at his home in Enid on Jan. 12. He stands at 5 foot 9 and weighs 205...
How To Watch Athena Brownfield Funeral
The funeral for Athena Brownfield will be held in Enid at the Stride Bank Center at 2 p.m. Wednesday. If you want to watch the funeral, a livestream is available on YouTube HERE. For more information on Athena Brownfield, CLICK HERE.
