Related
mymoinfo.com
More Winter Weather Could Be On The Way
(St. Louis) We may not have to wait too long for our next snowfall. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says there’s a chance of freezing rain and snow next Tuesday that could develop into something more intense. Temperatures are expected...
Forecast: More snow expected this weekend
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until noon.
mymoinfo.com
Total Snow Amounts Across the Listening Area
(Farmington) Snowfall amounts for the area are in, and a section of St. Francois County received the most snow flakes this week. Luke Turnbough has details.
TKO: The highs and lows of a snow day
Snow days sound so magical. Imagine kids of sleds, a cup of hot cocoa, a warm blanket or reading a book while sitting around the fire.
Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
Where will the snow storm hit hardest?
ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Warning is in place through Wednesday, with snow beginning tonight and into the early morning commute. This will begin as rain and quickly turn to snow. Some of the overnight snowfall rates could be 1” per hour. Expect moderate to heavy snow in spots. Anywhere from 4” to 6” of snow is expected, with a few isolated spots getting a little more than that.
Map of St. Louis area snowfall totals shows Farmington with ten inches of snow
ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service has released the snowfall totals from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Areas south of St. Louis, like Farmington, are reporting six to ten inches of snow. The region was bracing to be hit with a lot of snow. A “Memphis Low” path...
krcgtv.com
Winter storm watch in effect from Tuesday evening - Wednesday morning
Outlooks are beginning to come into better agreement on Tuesday's winter weather event, with the NWS upgrading this to a potential winter storm:. Confidence is high on minor - moderate impacts for all of Mid-MO, but there is uncertainty as of now on where the heaviest band of snow will set-up.
Heavy Snow Is Coming to St. Louis Again This Week
Expect 3 to 6 inches in the St. Louis area
Crews in Belleville and Waterloo prepare for winter storm
In Belleville, Illinois, trucks will be ready to clear snow routes on Tuesday, and primary routes will be the first to be cleared in this community.
VIDEO: Snow Melting Off the Gateway Arch Creates Cool Waterfall
Shout-out to the Arch for controlling the weather, too
How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing throughout the event. This is important for figuring out how the snow […]
KMOV
Viewer photos: January snowfall across St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 viewers sent in their best photos from the snowfall that occurred on January 25, 2023. Submit your photo here to have it added to the slideshow.
KMOV
Snowy, slick roads lead to accidents Weds. morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Slicks roads have led to accidents on St. Louis area roads Wednesday morning. A MoDOT truck overturned in Jefferson County on Route WW near Dittmer. The driver was not injured. Around 5:00 a.m. an ambulance carrying a patient got into an accident when the car...
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
KMOV
Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
Forecast: Snow coming to St. Louis from 2 storm systems
ST. LOUIS — There is no debating that January 2023 has been incredibly mild. In fact, through Wednesday (Jan 18) this ranks as the 2nd warmest start to any calendar year on record. The average temperature is 11 degrees above normal. This following the coldest Christmas holiday the region has seen in some 30 years. It has been a wild ride.
Are snow days a thing of the past? Here's how schools decide
ST. LOUIS — Missouri is preparing for a winter storm Tuesday night into the Wednesday morning commute. Some areas could see between 4–9 inches of snow. So how do school districts make an attendance decision on snow days?. "When I was a superintendent ours was always, 'When in...
