Saint Louis, MO

mymoinfo.com

More Winter Weather Could Be On The Way

(St. Louis) We may not have to wait too long for our next snowfall. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says there’s a chance of freezing rain and snow next Tuesday that could develop into something more intense. Temperatures are expected...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
FARMINGTON, MO
FOX2Now

Where will the snow storm hit hardest?

ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Warning is in place through Wednesday, with snow beginning tonight and into the early morning commute. This will begin as rain and quickly turn to snow. Some of the overnight snowfall rates could be 1” per hour. Expect moderate to heavy snow in spots. Anywhere from 4” to 6” of snow is expected, with a few isolated spots getting a little more than that.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing throughout the event. This is important for figuring out how the snow […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Snowy, slick roads lead to accidents Weds. morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Slicks roads have led to accidents on St. Louis area roads Wednesday morning. A MoDOT truck overturned in Jefferson County on Route WW near Dittmer. The driver was not injured. Around 5:00 a.m. an ambulance carrying a patient got into an accident when the car...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
FARMINGTON, MO
FOX2Now

Forecast: Snow coming to St. Louis from 2 storm systems

ST. LOUIS — There is no debating that January 2023 has been incredibly mild. In fact, through Wednesday (Jan 18) this ranks as the 2nd warmest start to any calendar year on record. The average temperature is 11 degrees above normal. This following the coldest Christmas holiday the region has seen in some 30 years. It has been a wild ride.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

