The quarterfinals of the Mid Nebraska Activities Conference boys basketball tournament were played Tuesday night. Top seed South Loup advanced to the semifinals running past Arthur County 67-28. More than half of South Loup’s points came from Cache Gracey who put on a show finishing with a game high 41 points to lead the Bobcats. South Loup will face Sandhills/Thedford in the MNAC semifinals. The Knights got past Cody Kilgore winning 57-49. Sandhills/Thedford had three players finish in double figures led by Kyle Cox who finished with 21 points. Andrew Furrow and Brady Dahlberg each finished with 12. Number two seed Mullen advanced to the semifinal round as they held off Brady 40-33. Mullen will face Hyannis in Thursday’s semifinal round as Hyannis knocked off Sandhills Valley Tuesday night 49-40. The MNAC semifinals will take place Thursday at North Platte Community College. All semifinal games will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com. A live video stream of Thursday’s semifinals will be available on the Sandhills Facebook page and Sandhills Express You Tube channel.

CALLAWAY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO