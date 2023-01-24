ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Highschool Basketball Pro

Fort Washington, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

CLINTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland women's basketball heats up amid serious roster reboot

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The 10th-ranked Maryland women's basketball team has fought through a serious roster reboot as it heats up just in time for a run at the Big Ten title. Winners in nine of their last 10 games, Maryland came into this season with much roster turnover. But fans knew it wouldn't take too long for Maryland to be right around where one would expect: Fighting for another conference championship.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Bay Net

Woman Wins $50,000 Scratch-Off Prize At Fastop

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – A fast food manager for 18 years just won her ticket to a luxurious vacation, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. The Southern Maryland resident won a $50,000 top prize on the $50,000 Cash scratch-off. “I’ve been trying to win some big money,” said the happy woman,...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Shore News Network

$50k winning lottery scratch-off sold in Landover

LANDOVER, MD – This week, a Landover woman purchased a scratch-off ticket purchased at Shoppers in Bowie which won her $50,000. She regularly plays the lottery, but has never won more than $100. She’s been playing for many years and her previous personal best wins were all in the $100 range, the Maryland Lottery said about the woman. “I finally won big,” she said. “I like the winners and it’s just fun.” What is she going to do with the money? She’s hoping to pay off some bills, help out some family members and have enough left over to put The post $50k winning lottery scratch-off sold in Landover appeared first on Shore News Network.
LANDOVER, MD
Shore News Network

Hyattsville man wins $100k on lottery scratch-off ticket

HYATTSVILLE, MD – A $100,000 scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at a Silver Springs 7-Eleven to a Hyattsville man. According to the Maryland Lottery, the winner is a regular scratch-off player who won big on the $10 per ticket $100,000 Crossword game. The retired grandfather of two said he and his wife will bank the winnings and save up for a trip to visit their grandchildren. The retiree often uses a lucky dime to scratch off his instant tickets. The first game was not a winner. That second game, however, revealed a top prize. “I was so excited,” he said, The post Hyattsville man wins $100k on lottery scratch-off ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Wife Cleans Up Playing Powerball While House Cleaning

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A husband and wife from Prince George’s County scored a $50,007 third-tier win in the Nov. 23, 2022 Powerball drawing, but didn’t find out about it until weeks later. “I was cleaning and I checked his tickets,” the wife said. “I was shocked!”...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland

A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
myhoustonmajic.com

The Donnie Simpson Weekend Show

Donnie Simpson has been called an icon, trailblazer and a media legend. He is the ruling Washington D.C. radio icon, as well as an international television and movie personality. Over his career, which has spanned 50 years, he has entertained listeners from WJLB in Detroit to WKYS and WMMJ in Washington, and on television as host of BET’s Video Soul, and TV-One’s Donnie After Dark. He is considered one of the the nation’s first video jockeys.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Over 200 Howard University students using GoFundMe to pay tuition

WASHINGTON - "My goal is $10,980, and I think .74 cents," says Jaleen Bondieumaitre, a sophomore at Howard University. Jaleen is one of many students bearing the high cost of college in 2023. At Howard University, it’s more than $30,000 a year. "I have taken out the maximum amount...
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Who Won $1 Million Powerball Purchased in Alexandria?

Someone bought a Powerball ticket for Monday, Jan. 23 night’s drawing that is now worth $1 million. The winning ticket was bought at the Giant Food at 5870 Kingstowne Blvd. in Alexandria, according to the Virginia Lottery. The million-dollar question now is: Who has that ticket?. The winning numbers...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Shore News Network

Man shot multiple times in D.C. survives

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Late Friday morning, a man was shot in Southeast D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting and asking for assistance in identifying the suspect. An adult male was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 600 Block of Chesapeake Street shortly before 11:30 am on Friday. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post Man shot multiple times in D.C. survives appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Fire destroys home in Marlow Heights

MARLOW HEIGHTS, Md. - Fire destroyed a single-family home Monday morning in Prince George's County. The fire was reported around 4:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of Townsley Avenue in Marlow Heights. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Officials say the residents of the home were able to escape without injuries. Investigators...
MARLOW HEIGHTS, MD
Bay Net

Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Farmers Markets Open For Winter

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government encourages all community members to visit the Barns at New Market and the Home Grown Farm Market this winter for locally grown and locally made products ranging from eggs, meats, and cheeses to soap, craft beverages, and baked goods. Barns at...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD

