FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents oppose plans for rehab center coming to King GeorgeWatchful EyeKing George, VA
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Rep. Spanberger aide says they're here to serve King George, just callWatchful EyeKing George, VA
Democrats Trying To Add New StateNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Major retail store chain opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
Fort Washington, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Wbaltv.com
Maryland women's basketball heats up amid serious roster reboot
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The 10th-ranked Maryland women's basketball team has fought through a serious roster reboot as it heats up just in time for a run at the Big Ten title. Winners in nine of their last 10 games, Maryland came into this season with much roster turnover. But fans knew it wouldn't take too long for Maryland to be right around where one would expect: Fighting for another conference championship.
Bay Net
Woman Wins $50,000 Scratch-Off Prize At Fastop
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – A fast food manager for 18 years just won her ticket to a luxurious vacation, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. The Southern Maryland resident won a $50,000 top prize on the $50,000 Cash scratch-off. “I’ve been trying to win some big money,” said the happy woman,...
$50k winning lottery scratch-off sold in Landover
LANDOVER, MD – This week, a Landover woman purchased a scratch-off ticket purchased at Shoppers in Bowie which won her $50,000. She regularly plays the lottery, but has never won more than $100. She’s been playing for many years and her previous personal best wins were all in the $100 range, the Maryland Lottery said about the woman. “I finally won big,” she said. “I like the winners and it’s just fun.” What is she going to do with the money? She’s hoping to pay off some bills, help out some family members and have enough left over to put The post $50k winning lottery scratch-off sold in Landover appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hyattsville man wins $100k on lottery scratch-off ticket
HYATTSVILLE, MD – A $100,000 scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at a Silver Springs 7-Eleven to a Hyattsville man. According to the Maryland Lottery, the winner is a regular scratch-off player who won big on the $10 per ticket $100,000 Crossword game. The retired grandfather of two said he and his wife will bank the winnings and save up for a trip to visit their grandchildren. The retiree often uses a lucky dime to scratch off his instant tickets. The first game was not a winner. That second game, however, revealed a top prize. “I was so excited,” he said, The post Hyattsville man wins $100k on lottery scratch-off ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Wife Cleans Up Playing Powerball While House Cleaning
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A husband and wife from Prince George’s County scored a $50,007 third-tier win in the Nov. 23, 2022 Powerball drawing, but didn’t find out about it until weeks later. “I was cleaning and I checked his tickets,” the wife said. “I was shocked!”...
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
myhoustonmajic.com
The Donnie Simpson Weekend Show
Donnie Simpson has been called an icon, trailblazer and a media legend. He is the ruling Washington D.C. radio icon, as well as an international television and movie personality. Over his career, which has spanned 50 years, he has entertained listeners from WJLB in Detroit to WKYS and WMMJ in Washington, and on television as host of BET’s Video Soul, and TV-One’s Donnie After Dark. He is considered one of the the nation’s first video jockeys.
fox5dc.com
Over 200 Howard University students using GoFundMe to pay tuition
WASHINGTON - "My goal is $10,980, and I think .74 cents," says Jaleen Bondieumaitre, a sophomore at Howard University. Jaleen is one of many students bearing the high cost of college in 2023. At Howard University, it’s more than $30,000 a year. "I have taken out the maximum amount...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Who Won $1 Million Powerball Purchased in Alexandria?
Someone bought a Powerball ticket for Monday, Jan. 23 night’s drawing that is now worth $1 million. The winning ticket was bought at the Giant Food at 5870 Kingstowne Blvd. in Alexandria, according to the Virginia Lottery. The million-dollar question now is: Who has that ticket?. The winning numbers...
Man shot multiple times in D.C. survives
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Late Friday morning, a man was shot in Southeast D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting and asking for assistance in identifying the suspect. An adult male was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 600 Block of Chesapeake Street shortly before 11:30 am on Friday. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post Man shot multiple times in D.C. survives appeared first on Shore News Network.
Another Virginia casino? Fairfax throws bid into crowded field
First, it was Richmond's bid that failed and failed again, then it was Petersburg's turn to swing for the opportunity. Now, a legislator is proposing that Northern Virginia get its own chance to roll the dice on a casino.
The GIZ GO-GO Musical Showcasing D.C. Culture & History Tickets On Sale Now
DC! WE’RE NOT IN KANSAS ANYMORE... DC Black Broadway's “The Giz” is back! Get your tickets here...
13-vehicle crash on I-95 causes road block, significant delays in Spotsylvania County
A crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 95 northbound is causing significant delays for drivers in Spotsylvania County.
NBC Washington
Check Your Powerball Tickets: $1 Million Lottery Winner Sold in Alexandria
There’s a new millionaire in Northern Virginia. Someone who bought a lottery ticket at an Alexandria grocery store matched five numbers in Monday night’s drawing — meaning they win $1 million dollars. The winning numbers were 12-31-47-58-60, and the Powerball was 23. The lucky player purchased their...
fox5dc.com
Fire destroys home in Marlow Heights
MARLOW HEIGHTS, Md. - Fire destroyed a single-family home Monday morning in Prince George's County. The fire was reported around 4:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of Townsley Avenue in Marlow Heights. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Officials say the residents of the home were able to escape without injuries. Investigators...
fox5dc.com
Where's the snow? What's behind the DMV's lack of wintry weather this year
Many residents across the DMV are wondering - where is the snow?. At this point in January, we are halfway through meteorological winter, and the D.C. region still has not had any measurable snowfall. As of Wednesday, January 25, the D.C. region has gone 320 days with no snow on...
Bay Net
Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Farmers Markets Open For Winter
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government encourages all community members to visit the Barns at New Market and the Home Grown Farm Market this winter for locally grown and locally made products ranging from eggs, meats, and cheeses to soap, craft beverages, and baked goods. Barns at...
