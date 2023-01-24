ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montcalm County, MI

iheart.com

Woman arrested for OWI after striking White Cloud school bus

WHITE CLOUD (WOOD-AM) - Sheriff's deputies in Newaygo County say a 49-year-old woman has been arrested following a hit-and-run that involved a White Cloud Public Schools bus. Investigators say her vehicle broad-sided the bus near Mundy Avenue and Five Mile after she drove through a stop sign. She was booked...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
wsgw.com

Suspects Found with Meth and Guns on Saginaw Chippewa Reservation

Two men are lodged in Isabella County Jail on charges related to possession of methamphetamine and guns. 51-year-old John Guy Smith faces charges related to operating a drug house, including possession and delivery of controlled substances, and weapons charges, and maintaining a drug house. He was arrested on Sunday after police from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police executed a warrant at his home a in the 5200 block of Chippewa Road. Officers found meth, suboxone and evidence related to the sale of drugs.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 arrested following police chase in and around Muskegon

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The video above has been submitted by a viewer. An individual has been arrested following a chase through Muskegon city and county. The chase started in the City of Muskegon around 6 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop a car involved in a narcotics investigation when the suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle and drove off.
MUSKEGON, MI
9&10 News

Luther Man Accused of Stealing in Dec. Arraigned on 3 Felony Counts

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that the 44-year-old Luther man who was accused of stealing in December 2022 was arraigned on three felony counts Wednesday. Officers from the Evart Police Department and deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Hale Jr. on Tuesday after getting a tip from Lake County Detectives.
LUTHER, MI

