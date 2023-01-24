Read full article on original website
Fleeing police, assault charges after 3-county chase
A man accused of leading police on a car chase through three counties faces a slew of criminal charges.
Woman arrested for OWI after striking White Cloud school bus
MSP: Suspect arrested after chase in Muskegon area
Clinton County deputies seize meth, fentanyl in drug bust
A man and two women were arrested on Tuesday after a traffic stop in DeWitt Township.
Suspects Found with Meth and Guns on Saginaw Chippewa Reservation
Two men are lodged in Isabella County Jail on charges related to possession of methamphetamine and guns. 51-year-old John Guy Smith faces charges related to operating a drug house, including possession and delivery of controlled substances, and weapons charges, and maintaining a drug house. He was arrested on Sunday after police from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police executed a warrant at his home a in the 5200 block of Chippewa Road. Officers found meth, suboxone and evidence related to the sale of drugs.
News report on East Grand Rapids death led teen’s mom to call police
Authorities have released the name of a teen found dead in an East Grand Rapids street.
Suspect arrested after traffic stop leads to police chase in Muskegon
Man tracked through snow after Saginaw Family Dollar robbery charged with life offense
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with a life offense after allegedly robbing a dollar store, only to then be arrested after a police K-9 tracked him to a nearby house. Danell A. Henderson, 48, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge M....
Man arrested for assault after knocking party-goer unconscious
Deputies later learned the injured man had been attending a party at the Colby Road house, where he and Thompson broke out arguing.
1 arrested following police chase in and around Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The video above has been submitted by a viewer. An individual has been arrested following a chase through Muskegon city and county. The chase started in the City of Muskegon around 6 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop a car involved in a narcotics investigation when the suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle and drove off.
Luther Man Accused of Stealing in Dec. Arraigned on 3 Felony Counts
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that the 44-year-old Luther man who was accused of stealing in December 2022 was arraigned on three felony counts Wednesday. Officers from the Evart Police Department and deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Hale Jr. on Tuesday after getting a tip from Lake County Detectives.
Montcalm County man accused of punching another man, causing serious injury
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI -- A 58-year-old Greenville man has been charged with a felony after police allege he punched another man at a party, causing serious injury. The man has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Montcalm County sheriff’s deputies said they...
Lansing police need help with fraud and aggravated assault cases
Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information on these cases could get as much as a $1,000 reward.
Wife speaks out after Ionia man charged with killing family’s German Shepherd
A 52-year-old man is behind bars for his role in allegedly killing his family’s longtime pet, a German Shepherd named Sassy.
5 Eaton County Officer vehicles damaged in police chase
The suspected driver who led police through multiple different counties on Tuesday, is currently being held in Barry County jail, but officials say, the 45-year-old Bellevue man will be on his way to face charges in Eaton County soon enough.
Sheriff’s office: Man stole two trucks, led deputies in three-county chase
Deputies were involved in a chase on Tuesday.
Nunica man shot, killed during domestic situation
A Nunica man is dead after deputies say he was shot in the abdomen during a domestic situation at a home on 120th Avenue in Crockery Township.
EGR, GR police investigate death after shots fired call
Authorities in East Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids are investigating after a man was shot and killed.
Child, man injured in crash with bus in Ottawa County
Ottawa County Sheriff Deputies tell us two people were hurt, including a child, when the car they were in hit a bus Thursday morning.
