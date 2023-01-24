Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Jan. 23
Bay city public schools and Davenport University signed an agreement that will create 75 new scholarships toward degrees in education. In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. Application process begins for Flint ARPA...
wdhn.com
LIST: School closings and delays
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — With inclement weather moving into the area, it’s important to stay up to date with the local school closing and delays!. Early County Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 25. Dothan City Schools. Dothan City Schools will be delayed for two hours on Wednesday,...
Fox17
Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
School closings for Wednesday
Some schools will be closed Wednesday as a winter weather advisory has been issued for the area. The following schools have cancelled class: Port HuronCardinal MooneyMarysvilleEast ChinaMemphisLandmark Academy This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: School closings for Wednesday
See Mid-Michigan school closings for Thursday, Jan. 26
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Several Mid-Michigan schools have announced they are closed tomorrow, some for the second day in a row, after a winter storm left several inches of snow across the region. Lapeer Community Schools, Imlay City Schools, Dryden Schools, all in Lapeer County, have already announced closings for...
WNEM
Pinconning parents unhappy with school district following gun incident
Here are the top stories we're following today. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Bay city public schools and Davenport University signed an agreement that will create 75 new scholarships toward degrees in education. Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1. Updated: 18 hours...
East Lansing High School on shelter-in-place lockdown order
Officials have confirmed that East Lansing High School is on shelter-in-place lockdown order.
WWMT
Closings reported in West Michigan on Wednesday Jan. 25
Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Wednesday Jan. 25. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3’s closing system, click here for instructions.
WNEM
Bay City Public Schools introduces innovative scholarship program
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Bay City Public Schools has partnered with a local university to offer a scholarship program to help address the teacher shortage. “It is this convergence of two innovative organizations, and we’re excited about that,” said Rick Pappas, the president of Davenport University.
Canceled for weather, Flint Schools to resume classes Jan. 26
Flint, MI—Flint Community Schools (FCS) closed today due to winter weather conditions, but officials say they expect to resume classes tomorrow, Jan. 26, 2023. According to FCS Superintendent Kevelin Jones, as of press time the district plans to resume classes on Thursday and will notify families if plans change.
WNEM
CMU Professor Wins Poetry Contest
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Bay city public schools and Davenport University signed an agreement that will create 75 new scholarships toward degrees in education. Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County...
Flint-area athletic cancelations and postponements for Jan. 25, 2023
FLINT – Many Flint-area sporting events have been canceled or postponed for Wednesday Jan. 25 because of the storm that has blanketed the area in snow and resulted in slippery roads. The following events have been canceled or postponed, according to Twitter and MHSAA.com. If your event is not...
Comments / 0