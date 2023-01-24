ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4 Huge Clothing Stores Are Are About To Close For Good

The comfort of online shopping has led to a movement away from shopping malls thus affecting physical retail stores for more than a decade. Also, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a deadly blow to the structure of several American companies and it’s no secret that many retailers and employees were mostly affected in 2020.
To wear or not to use under garments is the question

I grew up during the late 1960s and early 1970s when underwear was not an option but a necessity. I recall once running late in second grade and when I sat at my desk at school I realized I had no panties on and was miserable the entire day. Panties in those days were a shield because little girls wore dresses to school. When we played outside or would swing and climb the monkey bars if our dress went up the underwear was a barrier to our private parts which many of us were told should remain private.
Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?

The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.

