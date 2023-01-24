Read full article on original website
ProovStation Raises 10.4 Million Euros to Deploy the First Network of AI-assisted Testing Stations for the Sale of Used Vehicles
Four years after its creation, Proovstation, the European leader in automated vehicle testing solutions assisted by Artificial Intelligence, announces the closing of a new funding round of 10.4 million euro led by Supernova Invest, alongside Otium Capital, through its industrial venture fund, and Crédit Agricole Création. This fundraising will enable the startup to consolidate its pioneering role and to establish itself internationally as a key player in the used vehicles market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005107/en/ From left to right: Anton Komyza CFO & Cofounder, Cédric Bernard CEO & Cofounder, Gabriel Tissandier General Director & Cofounder (Photo: ProovStation) ProovStation, a France-based company with 50 employees, is the industrial deeptech startup behind the first automobile scanner that fully automates the inspection and valuation process for used vehicles in 3 seconds.
Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.
Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
SolarEdge Begins Shipment of New Battery Cell Line for Stationary Energy Storage Applications
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today that its Energy Storage division has begun shipping new battery cells designed for stationary Energy Storage applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005567/en/ Sella 2, SolarEdge’s new battery cell manufacturing facility in South Korea
marinelink.com
Corvus Energy Opens New US Factory
Left to right: Ole Jacob Irgens, President Corvus Energy Americas; Anniken Krutnes, Norway`s Ambassador to the USA; Jay Inslee, Governor of Washington; Rick Larsen, US representative; and Geir Bjørkeli, CEO Corvus (Photo: Corvus) Corvus Energy this week celebrated the grand opening of its new battery factory in Bellingham, Wash.,...
Major update for shoppers as Walmart to open 30 more Sam’s Clubs after membership growth
WALMART is planning to open a whopping 30 more Sam's Clubs in the next five years. Shoppers are turning to warehouse clubs to buy in bulk and fight rising inflation costs. The next Walmart-owned Sam's Club is expected to open in Florida as soon as 2024. The membership-only retailer is...
TechCrunch
Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets
Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
8 Best Cable Internet Providers of 2023
Best for GamersBest for No-Contract OptionBest for Rural CustomersBest for WiFi AccessBest for Locked Prices. XfinityCox Internet ServiceSpectrumMediacomAstound BroadbandOptimum. Monthly Cost. $30 to $80 per mo. $49.99 to $99.99 per mo. $49.99 to $89.99 per mo. $19.99 to $59.99 per mo. $19.99 to $49.99 per mo. $40 to $180 per...
Data Variety and Standardization Remain Top Challenges for Biopharma Operations, New Survey Finds
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and biometrics services, today announced the results from its 2023 Industry Outlook, an inaugural annual report. Based on research with 60 biopharmaceutical clinical operations and biometrics professionals, the report reveals exclusive insights on the most pressing trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the fast-moving clinical data landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005276/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
VAI Announces New Brand Vision for 2023 Focusing on Cloud-based ERP for Enterprise Success
The ERP leader looks to expand on innovative capabilities and customer success in the new year. VAI, a leading ERP software developer, announced a new brand vision for 2023, helping enterprises across the hardgoods, food, and pharmaceutical markets expand their business with its flagship ERP solution, S2K Enterprise, and cloud subsidiary, VAI Cloud. For the past two years, VAI achieved significant year-over-year growth in its customer base, with revenue of approximately 50 million USD and a significant number of new customers selecting S2K Enterprise to run in VAI Cloud to gain security and scalability for their ERP needs.
salestechstar.com
CallRevu Selected for Second Year to General Motors Dealer Digital Solutions in-Market Retail Plus-Up Partner Program
Providing advanced call monitoring, fixed operations and virtual BDC solutions backed by artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to GM Dealers. CallRevu, an industry leader in automotive call monitoring and analytics, has once again been selected by General Motors (GM) Dealer Digital Solutions (DDS) program to provide advanced call monitoring solutions back by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technology augmented by Human Listening Agents to help retail automotive dealers convert more calls to appointments, opportunities and additional revenue.
mrobusinesstoday.com
AMETEK MRO AEM to provide new landing gear support for ASL Aviation Holdings’ Boeing 737 Europe fleet
The AMETEK MRO AEM agreement covers the provision of overhaul services and loan gear sets for ASL Aviation Holdings B737 Next Generation and Classic aircraft until the end of 2026. AMETEK MRO AEM has announced the signing of a new landing gear partnership agreement with ASL Aviation Holdings for the...
EV Subscription Service Onto Nets $124M Credit Facility
The electric car subscription service Onto has secured a £100 million ($123.9 million) credit line. The London-based firm announced the new facility in a blog post on Wednesday (Jan. 25), stating that it will use the funds to expand its fleet of electric vehicles (EVs). The facility is provided...
aiexpress.io
AT&T touts robotic dogs ‘for public safety and national defense’
AT&T plans to make use of robotic canines for a variety of use circumstances geared toward bettering “public security and nationwide protection”. The US telecoms big is teaming up with Ghost Robotics on the endeavour that can improve the FirstNet emergency responder service. “Robotic canines are only one...
streetwisereports.com
Counter Drone Co. May Be Acquisition Target
Counter-Drone firm DroneShield Ltd. (DRO:ASX; DRSHF:OTC) has been going on the offensive in recent months by landing two separate multi-million dollar contracts and increasing its reach and capabilities to over 100 "friendly" countries. Investors have been taking notice of late as the firm's shares have traded to a new 52-week high on much higher average volumes over the last 30 days.
nftgators.com
Spatial Labs Founder Iddris Sandu Raises $10M in Seed Round Led By Blockchain Capital
Blockchain Capital led the seed round. The close of the seed round brings Spatial Labs’ total funding to $14 million. Spatial Labs’ 25-year-old founder Iddris Sandu is one of the youngest Black men to raise more than $10 million in seed funding. Spatial Labs, a Web3 infrastructure startup,...
ffnews.com
LTIMindtree Partners with Duck Creek and Microsoft to Build a Cloud Migration Solution for Insurers
The solution brings together LTIMindtree’s core modernization expertise, migration tools, and accelerators, Duck Creek’s industry-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform ‘Duck Creek OnDemand’, and Microsoft’s comprehensive and secure Azure cloud platform. It will help insurers gain competitive advantage by delivering superior customer experience, innovation, cost-efficiency, and revenue growth. LTIMindtree’s comprehensive end-to-end cloud migration framework and remediation bots empower insurers to fully harness the agility and power of Duck Creek OnDemand to achieve predictable outcomes and transform their businesses.”Insurers of all sizes are increasingly looking to tap into SaaS-based core systems to boost their ability to launch new products, reach new customers, and provide differentiated experiences,” said Mukund Rao, Chief Business Officer for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance at LTIMindtree. “Our solution will help them take a holistic approach to ‘core-to-experience’ transformation for thriving in the marketplace of the future.””As customer demands and digital technologies evolve, insurers must drive continuous product innovation, accelerated speed-to-market, higher responsiveness, and personalized omnichannel experiences to stay relevant and resilient,” said Rohit Bedi, Chief Revenue Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. “This solution will make it faster and easier for insurers to achieve their strategic goals by realizing future-ready, cloud-based core systems.”
TurnOnGreen’s Subsidiary Digital Power Corporation Completes Development of Product to Power the Future Platform of Broadband and Cable Technology
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), at times referred to as TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“ TurnOnGreen ” or the “ Company ”), announced that its subsidiary, Digital Power Corporation (“ DPC ”), has completed the development phase of its generic access platform (“ GAP ”) power supply unit for powering broadband network access nodes. DPC’s GAP power supply unit enables broadband and multi-system operators to add new functions and services to access nodes. This novel GAP power supply unit design allows multi-system operators (“MSOs”) to accelerate technology updates, deliver multiple services utilizing a single node platform, facilitate the migration to an edge-computing model, increase service velocity and reduce inventory costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005296/en/ Gap Node by Digital Power Corporation, a TurnOnGreen Company (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Everstream Analytics Celebrates Record Business Growth, Product Innovation, and a Growing Client Community
For the second year in a row, Everstream doubles bookings year-over-year, welcomes new industry-leading clients, and continues investment in rapid product development to build resilient and sustainable global value chains. Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, shared business momentum milestones, including a record-breaking fourth quarter...
thefastmode.com
SFR to Develop its 5G SA Core Network & Deploy & Resell 5G Private Networks with Nokia
SFR is to develop its 5G SA core network, and deploy and resell 5G private wireless networks with Nokia, a leading-edge communications solutions provider. As part of its ongoing 5G deployment, SFR has signed a strategic partnership with Nokia for the supply and integration of its cloud-native 5G SA core. This 5G network core will be deployed in 2023 and will enable SFR to provide its enterprise and consumer customers with ultra-low latency 5G advanced services.
zycrypto.com
Bunzz To Expand Its Smart Contract Hub Following Its $4.5 Million Seed Round
Bunzz, a Web3 development platform for decentralized applications, is excited to announce the completion of its Seed round, raising $ 4.5 million. Many investors participated in the Seed round, including DG Daiwa Ventures, gjmp, Ceres, and Coincheck. According to the Bunzz team, this new funding will go into helping build Bunzz’s Smart Contract Hub, which is already being used by more than 8000 dApp developers.
