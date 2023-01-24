The solution brings together LTIMindtree’s core modernization expertise, migration tools, and accelerators, Duck Creek’s industry-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform ‘Duck Creek OnDemand’, and Microsoft’s comprehensive and secure Azure cloud platform. It will help insurers gain competitive advantage by delivering superior customer experience, innovation, cost-efficiency, and revenue growth. LTIMindtree’s comprehensive end-to-end cloud migration framework and remediation bots empower insurers to fully harness the agility and power of Duck Creek OnDemand to achieve predictable outcomes and transform their businesses.”Insurers of all sizes are increasingly looking to tap into SaaS-based core systems to boost their ability to launch new products, reach new customers, and provide differentiated experiences,” said Mukund Rao, Chief Business Officer for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance at LTIMindtree. “Our solution will help them take a holistic approach to ‘core-to-experience’ transformation for thriving in the marketplace of the future.””As customer demands and digital technologies evolve, insurers must drive continuous product innovation, accelerated speed-to-market, higher responsiveness, and personalized omnichannel experiences to stay relevant and resilient,” said Rohit Bedi, Chief Revenue Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. “This solution will make it faster and easier for insurers to achieve their strategic goals by realizing future-ready, cloud-based core systems.”

1 DAY AGO