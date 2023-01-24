Read full article on original website
Happy Birthday Michigan! Did You Know Michigan Has Its Own Pledge of Allegiance?
Today, the Great Lakes State, or if you prefer, the Mitten State turns 186 today. The state of Michigan joined the union on January 26th, 1837, becoming the 26th state. While we celebrate our great state, I wonder if you know these fun facts about the 26th state of the United States of America.
20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know
Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
These 10 Rejected Michigan License Plates Are Hilarious
When I was growing up in Howell I couldn't wait to turn 16 and drive my Ford Mustang convertible to school instead of taking the bus. At the time I was really big into DJ-ing with my turntables and I was really interested in getting into radio. I wanted to...
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
10 Adorable A-Frames to Stay at This Winter in Michigan [GALLERY]
When it comes to taking a vacation, Michigan has many places you can go. However, if you want to stay somewhere unique and uncommon, you may want to consider one of these adorable A-frame homes. Michigan A-Frame Homes For Rent on Airbnb. It's not something you see every day. So...
Is Detroit Getting Rid Of The 313 Area Code?
Detroit has a lot of popular nicknames that Michiganders and people around the world use. The top ones are "The D", "The Motor City" and "The 313". The last one is Detroit's area code and it looks like that could be changing. What Is Detroit's Area Code?. Detroit's Area code...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: January 27-29, 2023
This weekend is brought to you by the letter "B"! We have Bulls, Bricks, Bernese Mountain Dogs, Bunnies, Brides, Blooms, Building at Blandford, Beer and Brews, and Bands! So much to do this weekend around West Michigan. Runs Through Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown Grand...
This Has To Be The Weirdest Graveyard in Michigan
Since I moved to Michigan, I am always looking for the weirdest and creepiest things that the state can offer. Blame my obsession with crime shows like Criminal Minds. When you typically think of graveyards, it is already creepy with the tombstones and mausoleums. However, this story of the insanely...
Did Michigan’s Oldest Hotel Serve As A Stop On The Underground Railroad?
When you're traveling and staying in a hotel you'd probably prefer to stay in one that was built more recently. Some of the obvious reasons why are that things are newer and in better condition than a place that is older and neglected. Also, it might have updated amenities that travelers want and need.
10 Easy Ways to Instantly Anger a Michigander
When moving to Michigan, there are a few things you should keep in mind while interacting with those that have lived in the state for a long time. I, as someone who moved from Florida a few years ago, learned a few of these lessons very quickly. So, I'm hoping to pass my learned experience on to you. Either that or I'm going to further anger my fellow Michiganders. Let's see.
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Detroit Coney Joint Might Surprise You
There's something about coney dogs that has Michigan and its residents in a chokehold. I can't even begin to explain Michigan's ferocious feelings when it comes to coney dogs. Not only do people have a style preference (you're either Detroit-style or Flint-style, and there is no in-between...), but they also have a location preference.
Have You Tried Michigan’s Largest Pizza?
Over the weekend of January 20th, Pizza Hut attempted to set a world record in honor of national pie day. They made a pizza big enough to share 68,000 slices with people all over Los Angeles. However, let's be honest: It feels a little sketchy to eat a pizza big enough to fill an arena floor. I wont' be signing up to eat one the size of the floor at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, even if it is the name of the building.
10 Care Tips to Make Your Car Last Through Michigan’s Winter
While Michigan's winters have been a bit warmer than usual, that doesn't mean the temps are any less brutal on our vehicles. Whether you're driving a brand-new car or an older one, here are some car care tips to make sure your vehicle survives Michigan's winter months. Last, but certainly...
All the Colleges and Universities in Michigan
What colleges are in Michigan? There are dozens and dozens! These are the 92 colleges and universities currently operating in the state of Michigan. Michigan is home to eight research universities at which students may seek bachelor's, master's, and/or doctoral degrees. Central Michigan University. Central Michigan University was founded in...
This One Is For The Kids! Bluey Is Coming To Michigan
If you are a parent of a little one, you may have the theme song of this new children's show stuck in your head. No, it is not Baby Shark, which is also probably stuck in your head. This Australian pup has wiggled her way into many children's hearts. It's...
Win Them Over At One of Michigan’s Most Romantic Overnight Getaways
Everyone needs a romantic get away here and there. Maybe you're celebrating an Anniversary, Birthday, Valentine's Day, or you just need to get out of the dog house (I'm not here to judge). Here are some of Michigan's most romantic getaways from all corners of the mitten state, so you...
Michigan Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 12 Items
How to Get Clients for a Cleaning Business: Top 25 House Cleaning Advertising Ideas to Get More Cleaning Contracts. You are probably checking around the house for what you can and cannot donate. If you are planning to drop things off at a Goodwill in Michigan any time soon, you...
Looking For Safe Ice To Ice Fish? I Found Some On Lake Cadillac
Ice fishermen in West Michigan have not had a normal season for getting out on the hard water to ice fish. I had to drive all the way to Cadillac to find some safe ice. Normally this far into January, there is usually ice on inland lakes and even some on Lake Michigan. That has not been the case for West Michigan for 2023.
Ford Field Is Not Only Home Field For The Lions But 2 USFL Teams
Ford Field has been the home for the Detroit Lions for 23 years and will now share it with USFL teams. The United States Football League (USFL) got its start in 1983 and only lasted 3 seasons. The Michigan Panthers were the USFL team that played at the Pontiac Silverdome....
